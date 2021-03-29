SyncBackPro Named in the Capterra Shortlist Report for Backup Software

SINGAPORE, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2BrightSparks Pte. Ltd. announced today that it has been named a contender for the top Backup Software product by Capterra, an online service that helps individuals and organizations find the right software.

The Capterra Shortlist is a proprietary research report made up of the world's top software products. It is an independent assessment that evaluates both user reviews and online search activity, to generate a list of market leaders with the most popular solutions.

Users of SyncBackPro have praised the software for being the "Swiss army knife of copy tools" and "the most flexible and reliable backup software for the PC," which is why SyncBackPro remains the Windows tool of choice for backing up and synchronizing files and data.

And the worldwide events that began in 2020 have resulted in more businesses needing to easily backup, synchronize and copy their data to multiple locations. SyncBackPro not only gives employees access to everything they need to continue to work but also provides a robust means of backing up all files that are edited and created.

SyncBackPro provides an unprecedented level of protection against ransomware, hardware damage, file corruption, viruses, malware and accidental or deliberate destruction.

SyncBackPro is currently being used by individuals, small businesses, and mission-critical organizations throughout the world - including law enforcement agencies, hospitals, and government departments.

SyncBackPro can not only copy files, data, documents, photos and videos to other devices and even platforms but can also be used to migrate to and from more than 15 cloud services. Not relying too heavily on a single platform means that whatever changes may occur in the future, every organization's files and data can be kept safe forever.

With a paradoxically long shortlist for this award (there are 183 entries for this category), the judges have a tough time picking a Highly Commended and a Winner.

With more than a quarter of a million customers from 170 countries using the software, SyncBack has been saving individuals and businesses from losing their files for 18 years.

Further information and a free fully functional 30 day trial version are available from the 2BrightSparks website at https://www.2brightsparks.com.

About 2BrightSparks Pte. Ltd.: 2BrightSparks was founded in 2003, incorporated in 2004, and has established a reputation for developing high quality, easy to use utility software. Hundreds of thousands of satisfied customers sleep well at night, knowing that their files, documents and data are safe.

