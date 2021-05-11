Synchronicity Announces New ISO 17025 Accreditation, Becoming the First In-House Colorado Hemp Manufacturer to Meet Best Practice Standards

BOULDER, Colo., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchronicity's Spectrum Testing Lab announced today their ISO 17025 accreditation by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation, recognizing systems in place at the facility to guarantee product testing is accurate and meets national best practice standards. Spectrum Testing Lab is also the first in-house lab that operates on behalf of a hemp manufacturer in Colorado accredited to this standard and adds to its impressive list of existing certifications.

The ISO 17025 accreditation and certification will allow the lab to conduct third party testing. The Spectrum Testing Lab will have the ability to offer potency testing for hemp plants or hemp-infused oil samples. This test reports the amount of seven cannabinoids including CBD, CBDA, THC, THCA, CBG, CBN, and CBC. Prior to ISO 17025, Spectrum Testing Lab was already accredited ISO 9001/2015, ISO 22716, ANSI 173, and is GMP Certified.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is a global organization that sets best practice requirements for the manufacturing industry. Some of the standards required for ISO 17025 certification include having validated methods, calibrated measuring equipment and skilled personnel who have been trained to conduct accurate testing in line with national standards set by the ISO.

"As the hemp industry continues to grow, we are seeing more and more regulations introduced and this ISO accreditation demonstrates how we only produce the highest quality products and ensure these are safe for our customers. Standards are important to ensure everyone within the industry, including retailers, can appraise the quality of hemp products and select manufacturers who they can trust," said Synchronicity CEO, Andrew Campbell.

The ISO writes standards but does not certify companies. Accreditation is conferred by other organizations through an audit process that involves reviewing a company's written policies and procedures, observing company personnel performing tasks, and reviewing records. Spectrum Testing Lab, the Functional Remedies Synchronicity lab, is accredited through the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation, one of the biggest two organizations offering the accreditation in the U.S.

"This is a huge achievement for the company, and one that sets us apart from other hemp companies. There are no other hemp producers, manufacturers or sellers in Colorado with an ISO 17025 accredited in-house lab," said Dr. Webb, Analytical Laboratory Director, Functional Remedies. "Having an in-house lab allows us to be cost efficient with testing and reduce the turnaround time when making our product."

ABOUT ISO

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is "an independent, non-governmental international organization with a membership of 164 national standards bodies. Through its members, it brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market relevant International Standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges." More at www.iso.org.

ISO creates standards but does not certify companies.

ABOUT SYNCHRONICITY

Synchronicity™ is the highest quality, full-spectrum hemp oil plant-to-body products on the market. We've spent over 20 years perfecting and hand-pressing our patent-pending Hemp plants to make Synchronicity -- the most phytonutrient-dense Hemp Oil available, helping consumers achieve balanced wellness. We're passionate about your health, which is why we have a hand in every aspect of production from the farm to your body. We're a leader in purity and safety and are committed to sustainable and transparent farming practices while consistently testing our hemp oils through third-party labs.

