Synchronizing Solutions: White Clarke Group partner up with Solutions by Text

ATLANTA, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The integration will allow White Clarke Group's existing CALMS loan origination software to coordinate with Solutions by Text's automated outbound messaging service, allowing lenders to send informative SMS notifications on the progress of ongoing applications.

In addition to the configuration of automated outbound text notifications between parties, Solutions by Text offers customer identity authentication to validate customer phone numbers and an opt-in data capture function to ensure TCPA compliance.

The service also offers White Clarke Group customers a convenient method of uploading and retrieving document image submissions and the ability to provide instant feedback from underwriting or funding teams on the approval status of loan applications.

"Our recent partnership with Solutions by Text opens up new avenues for fuss-free communication with customers," said Jonathan Dodds, CEO at White Clarke Group. "Customizable and flexible integration with existing systems means that White Clarke Group can offer an additional customer-focused service compatible with CALMS Loan Origination Software – providing maximum utility with minimum hassle."

"We are so proud to be associated with White Clarke Group," said Danny Cantrell, CEO/Founder at Solutions by Text. "It's a foregone conclusion that with a 98% read rate in 3 minutes or less, texting customers is, effective, efficient, and helps create lasting relationships. Combining this capability with an exceptional loan origination software is a home run."

About White Clarke Group

White Clarke Group is the global provider of end-to-end loan origination, servicing, collections and floorplan/wholesale finance technology for the automotive, consumer and equipment finance sectors. It is a global organization employing around 600 professionals, with offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Clients include: Toyota Financial Services, Volkswagen Financial Services, Daimler Financial Services, United Bank, LeasePlan, Hitachi Capital, Exeter Finance. For more information, please visit www.whiteclarkegroup.com

About Solutions by Text

Solutions by Text (SBT) is a division of Marketing Response Solutions, LLC, a privately-held corporation whose primary focus is delivering critical information in an SMS format Worldwide. SBT has developed a proprietary software designed to adhere to regulations within the mobile phone industry. Solutions by Text strives to: develop a scalable solution with flexibility to meet industry changes and demand, maintain a functional user interface with various user access options, build products delivering a clear consistent value, and construct a suite of services matching the demands of the consumer. For over 25 years, SBT has partnered with a variety of organizations in multiple industries to design/implement a diverse SMS solution. SBT customizes a suite of services to meet Client requirements and maintain ease of use. For more information, visit www.solutionsbytext.com.

