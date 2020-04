Synchrony Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend of $0.22 Per Share

STAMFORD, Conn., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock, payable on May 14, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on May 4, 2020.

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding shares of its 5.625% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (the "Series A Preferred Stock"). Each outstanding share of the Series A Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series A Preferred Stock. The dividend of approximately $14.06 per share (equivalent to $0.351563 per outstanding depositary share) is payable on May 15, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on May 4, 2020.

