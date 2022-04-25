Synchrony, CT Leaders Inaugurate the Synchrony Skills Academy

The new Synchrony Skills Academy, which honors Executive Chair Margaret Keane's legacy of building a more inclusive future, will collaborate with the Connecticut Governor's Workforce Council, local schools, skills-credentialing organizations, and non-profits to provide underserved Connecticut communities with digital skills training and job placement support.

To read more about the Skills Academy Grand Opening, visit here.

[Photo Credit: Stuart Ramson/AP Images for Synchrony]

