Synchrony Employees Take Polar Plunge for Charity
Jan 10, 2020, 16:30 ET
STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, participated in the fifth annual "Doubles Dive" by plunging into the chilly waters of the Long Island Sound to raise money for charity. More than 200 employees, including Brian Doubles, President of Synchrony, participated in the event on January 10.
The event, which started in 2015 and is led by Doubles to raise money for charity, has grown to 14 other Synchrony sites throughout the U.S., India and the Philippines. Funds raised from the Connecticut event will go to Westport-based nonprofit, SeriousFun Children's Network, a global community of 30 camps and programs providing free life-changing experiences to children living with serious illnesses and their families.
Synchrony, its employees and friends have donated more than $85,000 so far to SeriousFun.
Media Contact:
Elly Kolesar
Elana.kolesar@syf.com
(203) 914-9688
SOURCE Synchrony
Share this article