Synchrony Financial Reports Fourth Quarter Net Earnings of $731 Million or $1.15 Per Diluted Share

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) today announced fourth quarter 2019 net earnings of $731 million, or $1.15 per diluted share; this includes a $38 million pre-tax, $28 million after-tax, or $0.05 per diluted share benefit from a reduction in the reserve related to the sale of the Walmart consumer portfolio, which was completed in October. Highlights included*.

Loan receivables decreased 6% to $87.2 billion ; loan receivables grew 5% on a Core** basis

; loan receivables grew 5% on a Core** basis Interest and fees on loans decreased 6% to $4.5 billion ; interest and fees on loans increased 5% on a Core basis

; interest and fees on loans increased 5% on a Core basis Purchase volume was flat at $40.2 billion ; purchase volume was up 7% on a Core basis

; purchase volume was up 7% on a Core basis Average active accounts decreased 5% to 74 million; average active accounts grew 3% on a Core basis

Deposits grew $1.1 billion , or 2%, to $65.1 billion

, or 2%, to Announced a new partnership with Verizon making Synchrony the exclusive issuer of Verizon's co-branded consumer credit card which will be launched in the first half of this year

Established new Payment Solutions relationships: Mor Furniture for Less, Grand Home Furnishings, Travis Industries, and Leisure Pro

Renewed key Payment Solutions relationships: Rooms To Go, BuyMax Alliance, CFMOTO, and Continental Tires

CareCredit established a new relationship with Kaiser Permanente, bringing the number of health systems under contract to five, and renewed a key relationship with Demant

Paid quarterly common stock dividend of $0.22 per share and repurchased $1.4 billion of Synchrony Financial common stock

per share and repurchased of Synchrony Financial common stock Issued $750 million of preferred stock

"2019 marked another year of significant transformation for Synchrony. During the year we renewed over 50 partnerships and won 30 new business deals, expanded our CareCredit, Auto and Home networks, significantly enhanced the digital experience for our cardholders, and substantially grew our direct-to-consumer deposit platform. The consistent investments we have made in people and technology have propelled our company forward and empowered leading offerings for our partners and enhanced capabilities and user experiences for our cardholders. Organic growth continues to present the largest opportunity as we have demonstrated in our ability to not only grow existing programs, but also launch new programs with fast-growing partners in new markets," said Margaret Keane, Chief Executive Officer of Synchrony Financial. "Further, we remain focused on executing a capital allocation strategy that helps to drive growth at attractive risk adjusted returns, while maintaining a strong balance sheet and the ability to continue to return capital to shareholders."

Business and Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2019*

Earnings

Net interest income decreased $304 million , or 7%, to $4.0 billion , with the impact from the sale of the Walmart consumer portfolio offsetting loan receivables growth.

, or 7%, to , with the impact from the sale of the Walmart consumer portfolio offsetting loan receivables growth. Retailer share arrangements increased $174 million , or 20%, to $1.0 billion , mainly driven by improved program performance and growth in loan receivables.

, or 20%, to , mainly driven by improved program performance and growth in loan receivables. Provision for loan losses decreased $348 million , or 24%, to $1.1 billion , largely driven by a lower core reserve build and a reduction in net charge-offs.

, or 24%, to , largely driven by a lower core reserve build and a reduction in net charge-offs. Other income increased $40 million , or 63%, to $104 million , largely driven by lower loyalty program costs as a result of the sale of the Walmart consumer portfolio.

, or 63%, to , largely driven by lower loyalty program costs as a result of the sale of the Walmart consumer portfolio. Other expense remained flat at $1.1 billion and included a restructuring charge of $21 million included in employee costs.

and included a restructuring charge of included in employee costs. Net earnings totaled $731 million compared to $783 million last year.

Balance Sheet

Period-end loan receivables decreased 6%; On a Core basis, loan receivables increased 5%, purchase volume growth was 7%, and average active accounts increased 3%.

Deposits grew to $65.1 billion , up $1.1 billion , or 2%, and comprised 77% of funding.

, up , or 2%, and comprised 77% of funding. The Company's balance sheet remained strong with total liquidity (liquid assets and undrawn credit facilities) of $23.4 billion , or 22.3% of total assets.

, or 22.3% of total assets. The estimated fully phased-in Common Equity Tier 1 ratio under Basel III was 14.1%, compared to 14.0%, reflecting the Company's strong capital generation capabilities while deploying capital through organic growth, program acquisitions, and continued execution of our capital plans.

Key Financial Metrics

Return on assets was 2.7% and return on equity was 19.0%.

Net interest margin was 15.01%.

Efficiency ratio was 34.8%.

Credit Quality

Loans 30+ days past due as a percentage of total period-end loan receivables were 4.44% compared to 4.76% last year; excluding the PayPal Credit program and the Walmart portfolio, the rate was flat compared to last year.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of total average loan receivables were 5.15% compared to 5.54% last year; excluding the PayPal Credit program and the Walmart portfolio, the rate decreased approximately 15 basis points compared to last year.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total period-end loan receivables was 6.42% compared to 6.90% last year.

Sales Platforms

Retail Card period-end loan receivables decreased 12%; period-end loan receivables increased 4% on a Core basis primarily driven by digital partners. Interest and fees on loans decreased 10%, purchase volume decreased 2%, and average active accounts decreased 7%, primarily driven by the sale of the Walmart consumer portfolio.

Payment Solutions period-end loan receivables grew 4%, which included the impact of the reclassification of the Yamaha portfolio to loan receivables held for sale; period-end loan receivables increased 7% on a Core basis led by home furnishings and home specialty. Interest and fees on loans increased 4%, primarily driven by the loan receivables growth. Purchase volume growth was 6% and average active accounts increased 3%.

CareCredit period-end loan receivables grew 8%, led by dental and veterinary. Interest and fees on loans increased 9%, primarily driven by the loan receivables growth. Purchase volume growth was 12% and average active accounts increased 5%.

* All comparisons are for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, unless otherwise noted.

**Financial measures shown above on a Core basis are non-GAAP measures and exclude from both the prior year and the current year amounts related to the Walmart and Yamaha portfolios, sold in October 2019 and January 2020, respectively. See non-GAAP reconciliation in the financial tables.

Corresponding Financial Tables and Information

No representation is made that the information in this news release is complete. Investors are encouraged to review the foregoing summary and discussion of Synchrony Financial's earnings and financial condition in conjunction with the detailed financial tables and information that follow and the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as filed February 15, 2019, and the Company's forthcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. The detailed financial tables and other information are also available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com. This information is also furnished in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC today.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.

For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

Non-GAAP Measures

The information provided herein includes measures we refer to as "tangible common equity" and certain "Core" financial measures that have been adjusted to exclude amounts related to the Walmart and Yamaha portfolios, sold in October 2019 and January 2020, respectively, which are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see the detailed financial tables and information that follow. For a statement regarding the usefulness of these measures to investors, please see the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC today.

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL





































FINANCIAL SUMMARY





































(unaudited, in millions, except per share statistics)







































Quarter Ended





Twelve Months Ended







Dec 31,

2019

Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

Mar 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

4Q'19 vs. 4Q'18

Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

YTD'19 vs. YTD'18 EARNINGS





































Net interest income $4,029

$4,389

$4,155

$4,226

$4,333

$(304) (7.0)%

$16,799

$16,118

$681 4.2% Retailer share arrangements (1,029)

(1,016)

(859)

(954)

(855)

(174) 20.4%

(3,858)

(3,099)

(759) 24.5% Provision for loan losses 1,104

1,019

1,198

859

1,452

(348) (24.0)%

4,180

5,545

(1,365) (24.6)% Net interest income, after retailer share arrangements and provision for loan losses 1,896

2,354

2,098

2,413

2,026

(130) (6.4)%

8,761

7,474

1,287 17.2% Other income 104

85

90

92

64

40 62.5%

371

265

106 40.0% Other expense 1,079

1,064

1,059

1,043

1,078

1 0.1%

4,245

4,095

150 3.7% Earnings before provision for income taxes 921

1,375

1,129

1,462

1,012

(91) (9.0)%

4,887

3,644

1,243 34.1% Provision for income taxes 190

319

276

355

229

(39) (17.0)%

1,140

854

286 33.5% Net earnings $731

$1,056

$853

$1,107

$783

$(52) (6.6)%

$3,747

$2,790

$957 34.3% Net earnings attributable to common stockholders $731

$1,056

$853

$1,107

$783

$(52) (6.6)%

$3,747

$2,790

$957 34.3%























































































































COMMON SHARE STATISTICS





































Basic EPS $1.15

$1.60

$1.25

$1.57

$1.09

$0.06 5.5%

$5.59

$3.76

$1.83 48.7% Diluted EPS $1.15

$1.60

$1.24

$1.56

$1.09

$0.06 5.5%

$5.56

$3.74

$1.82 48.7%







































Dividend declared per share $0.22

$0.22

$0.21

$0.21

$0.21

$0.01 4.8%

$0.86

$0.72

$0.14 19.4% Common stock price $36.01

$34.09

$34.67

$31.90

$23.46

$12.55 53.5%

$36.01

$23.46

$12.55 53.5% Book value per share $23.31

$23.13

$22.03

$21.35

$20.42

$2.89 14.2%

$23.31

$20.42

$2.89 14.2% Tangible common equity per share(1) $19.50

$19.68

$18.60

$17.96

$17.41

$2.09 12.0%

$19.50

$17.41

$2.09 12.0%







































Beginning common shares outstanding 653.7

668.9

688.8

718.8

718.7

(65.0) (9.0)%

718.8

770.5

(51.7) (6.7)% Issuance of common shares -

-

-

-

-

- - %

-

-

- - % Stock-based compensation 0.6

0.4

1.2

0.9

0.1

0.5 NM

3.1

3.0

0.1 3.3% Shares repurchased (38.4)

(15.6)

(21.1)

(30.9)

-

(38.4) NM

(106.0)

(54.7)

(51.3) 93.8% Ending common shares outstanding 615.9

653.7

668.9

688.8

718.8

(102.9) (14.3)%

615.9

718.8

(102.9) (14.3)%







































Weighted average common shares outstanding 633.7

658.3

683.6

706.3

718.7

(85.0) (11.8)%

670.2

742.3

(72.1) (9.7)% Weighted average common shares outstanding (fully diluted) 637.7

661.7

686.5

708.9

720.9

(83.2) (11.5)%

673.5

746.9

(73.4) (9.8)%







































(1) Tangible Common Equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure. For corresponding reconciliation of TCE to a GAAP financial measure, see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Calculations of Regulatory Measures.

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL





































SELECTED METRICS





































(unaudited, $ in millions, except account data)







































Quarter Ended





Twelve Months Ended







Dec 31,

2019

Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

Mar 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

4Q'19 vs. 4Q'18

Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

YTD'19 vs. YTD'18 PERFORMANCE METRICS





































Return on assets(1) 2.7%

3.9%

3.3%

4.3%

2.9%



(0.2)%

3.5%

2.8%



0.7% Return on equity(2) 19.0%

28.3%

23.1%

30.4%

21.5%



(2.5)%

25.1%

19.4%



5.7% Return on tangible common equity(3) 23.0%

33.4%

27.4%

35.8%

25.2%



(2.2)%

29.9%

22.4%



7.5% Net interest margin(4) 15.01%

16.29%

15.75%

16.08%

16.06%



(1.05)%

15.78%

15.97%



(0.19)% Efficiency ratio(5) 34.8%

30.8%

31.3%

31.0%

30.4%



4.4%

31.9%

30.8%



1.1% Other expense as a % of average loan receivables, including held for sale 5.01%

4.66%

4.78%

4.71%

4.79%



0.22%

4.79%

4.92%



(0.13)% Effective income tax rate 20.6%

23.2%

24.4%

24.3%

22.6%



(2.0)%

23.3%

23.4%



(0.1)%















































































CREDIT QUALITY METRICS





































Net charge-offs as a % of average loan receivables, including held for sale 5.15%

5.35%

6.01%

6.06%

5.54%



(0.39)%

5.65%

5.63%



0.02% 30+ days past due as a % of period-end loan receivables(6) 4.44%

4.47%

4.43%

4.92%

4.76%



(0.32)%

4.44%

4.76%



(0.32)% 90+ days past due as a % of period-end loan receivables(6) 2.15%

2.07%

2.16%

2.51%

2.29%



(0.14)%

2.15%

2.29%



(0.14)% Net charge-offs $1,109

$1,221

$1,331

$1,344

$1,248

$(139) (11.1)%

$5,005

$4,692

$313 6.7% Loan receivables delinquent over 30 days(6) $3,874

$3,723

$3,625

$3,957

$4,430

$(556) (12.6)%

$3,874

$4,430

$(556) (12.6)% Loan receivables delinquent over 90 days(6) $1,877

$1,723

$1,768

$2,019

$2,135

$(258) (12.1)%

$1,877

$2,135

$(258) (12.1)%







































Allowance for loan losses (period-end) $5,602

$5,607

$5,809

$5,942

$6,427

$(825) (12.8)%

$5,602

$6,427

$(825) (12.8)% Allowance coverage ratio(7) 6.42%

6.74%

7.10%

7.39%

6.90%



(0.48)%

6.42%

6.90%



(0.48)%







































BUSINESS METRICS





































Purchase volume(8)(9) $40,212

$38,395

$38,291

$32,513

$40,320

$(108) (0.3)%

$149,411

$140,657

$8,754 6.2% Period-end loan receivables $87,215

$83,207

$81,796

$80,405

$93,139

$(5,924) (6.4)%

$87,215

$93,139

$(5,924) (6.4)% Credit cards $84,606

$79,788

$78,446

$77,251

$89,994

$(5,388) (6.0)%

$84,606

$89,994

$(5,388) (6.0)% Consumer installment loans $1,347

$2,050

$1,983

$1,860

$1,845

$(498) (27.0)%

$1,347

$1,845

$(498) (27.0)% Commercial credit products $1,223

$1,317

$1,328

$1,256

$1,260

$(37) (2.9)%

$1,223

$1,260

$(37) (2.9)% Other $39

$52

$39

$38

$40

$(1) (2.5)%

$39

$40

$(1) (2.5)% Average loan receivables, including held for sale $85,376

$90,556

$88,792

$89,903

$89,340

$(3,964) (4.4)%

$88,649

$83,304

$5,345 6.4% Period-end active accounts (in thousands)(9)(10) 75,471

77,094

76,065

74,812

80,339

(4,868) (6.1)%

75,471

80,339

(4,868) (6.1)% Average active accounts (in thousands)(9)(10) 73,734

76,695

75,525

77,132

77,382

(3,648) (4.7)%

75,721

73,847

1,874 2.5%







































LIQUIDITY





































Liquid assets





































Cash and equivalents $12,147

$11,461

$11,755

$12,963

$9,396

$2,751 29.3%

$12,147

$9,396

$2,751 29.3% Total liquid assets $17,322

$15,201

$16,665

$17,360

$14,822

$2,500 16.9%

$17,322

$14,822

$2,500 16.9% Undrawn credit facilities





































Undrawn credit facilities $6,050

$6,500

$7,050

$6,050

$4,375

$1,675 38.3%

$6,050

$4,375

$1,675 38.3% Total liquid assets and undrawn credit facilities $23,372

$21,701

$23,715

$23,410

$19,197

$4,175 21.7%

$23,372

$19,197

$4,175 21.7% Liquid assets % of total assets 16.52%

14.35%

15.66%

16.47%

13.88%



2.64%

16.52%

13.88%



2.64% Liquid assets including undrawn credit facilities % of total assets 22.30%

20.48%

22.29%

22.21%

17.98%



4.32%

22.30%

17.98%



4.32%







































(1) Return on assets represents net earnings as a percentage of average total assets.





































(2) Return on equity represents net earnings as a percentage of average total equity.





































(3) Return on tangible common equity represents net earnings as a percentage of average tangible common equity. Tangible common equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure. For corresponding reconciliation of TCE to a GAAP financial measure, see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP

Measures and Calculations of Regulatory Measures. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (5) Efficiency ratio represents (i) other expense, divided by (ii) net interest income, plus other income, less retailer share arrangements. (6) Based on customer statement-end balances extrapolated to the respective period-end date.



































(7) Allowance coverage ratio represents allowance for loan losses divided by total period-end loan receivables. (8) Purchase volume, or net credit sales, represents the aggregate amount of charges incurred on credit cards or other credit product accounts less returns during the period.



















(9) Includes activity and accounts associated with loan receivables held for sale.





































(10) Active accounts represent credit card or installment loan accounts on which there has been a purchase, payment or outstanding balance in the current month.





















SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL





































STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS





































(unaudited, $ in millions)







































Quarter Ended





Twelve Months Ended







Dec 31,

2019

Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

Mar 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

4Q'19 vs. 4Q'18

Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

YTD'19 vs. YTD'18 Interest income:





































Interest and fees on loans $4,492

$4,890

$4,636

$4,687

$4,774

$(282) (5.9)%

$18,705

$17,644

$1,061 6.0% Interest on cash and investment securities 93

91

102

99

102

(9) (8.8)%

385

344

41 11.9% Total interest income 4,585

4,981

4,738

4,786

4,876

(291) (6.0)%

19,090

17,988

1,102 6.1%







































Interest expense:





































Interest on deposits 383

411

397

375

350

33 9.4%

1,566

1,186

380 32.0% Interest on borrowings of consolidated securitization entities 80

88

90

100

104

(24) (23.1)%

358

344

14 4.1% Interest on senior unsecured notes 93

93

96

85

89

4 4.5%

367

340

27 7.9%







































Total interest expense 556

592

583

560

543

13 2.4%

2,291

1,870

421 22.5%







































Net interest income 4,029

4,389

4,155

4,226

4,333

(304) (7.0)%

16,799

16,118

681 4.2%







































Retailer share arrangements (1,029)

(1,016)

(859)

(954)

(855)

(174) 20.4%

(3,858)

(3,099)

(759) 24.5%















































































Provision for loan losses 1,104

1,019

1,198

859

1,452

(348) (24.0)%

4,180

5,545

(1,365) (24.6)% Net interest income, after retailer share arrangements and provision for loan losses 1,896

2,354

2,098

2,413

2,026

(130) (6.4)%

8,761

7,474

1,287 17.2%







































Other income:





































Interchange revenue 192

197

194

165

193

(1) (0.5)%

748

710

38 5.4% Debt cancellation fees 64

64

69

68

70

(6) (8.6)%

265

267

(2) (0.7)% Loyalty programs (181)

(203)

(192)

(167)

(208)

27 (13.0)%

(743)

(751)

8 (1.1)% Other 29

27

19

26

9

20 NM

101

39

62 159.0% Total other income 104

85

90

92

64

40 62.5%

371

265

106 40.0%







































Other expense:





































Employee costs 385

359

358

353

353

32 9.1%

1,455

1,427

28 2.0% Professional fees 199

205

231

232

231

(32) (13.9)%

867

806

61 7.6% Marketing and business development 152

139

135

123

166

(14) (8.4)%

549

528

21 4.0% Information processing 122

127

123

113

118

4 3.4%

485

426

59 13.8% Other 221

234

212

222

210

11 5.2%

889

908

(19) (2.1)% Total other expense 1,079

1,064

1,059

1,043

1,078

1 0.1%

4,245

4,095

150 3.7%







































Earnings before provision for income taxes 921

1,375

1,129

1,462

1,012

(91) (9.0)%

4,887

3,644

1,243 34.1% Provision for income taxes 190

319

276

355

229

(39) (17.0)%

1,140

854

286 33.5% Net earnings $731

$1,056

$853

$1,107

$783

$(52) (6.6)%

$3,747

$2,790

$957 34.3%







































Net earnings attributable to common stockholders $731

$1,056

$853

$1,107

$783

$(52) (6.6)%

$3,747

$2,790

$957 34.3%

















































































SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL























STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION























(unaudited, $ in millions)

























Quarter Ended





Dec 31,

2019

Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

Mar 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

Dec 31, 2019 vs.

Dec 31, 2018 Assets























Cash and equivalents $12,147

$11,461

$11,755

$12,963

$9,396

$2,751 29.3% Debt securities 5,911

4,584

6,147

5,506

6,062

(151) (2.5)% Loan receivables:























Unsecuritized loans held for investment 58,398

56,220

55,178

54,907

64,969

(6,571) (10.1)% Restricted loans of consolidated securitization entities 28,817

26,987

26,618

25,498

28,170

647 2.3% Total loan receivables 87,215

83,207

81,796

80,405

93,139

(5,924) (6.4)% Less: Allowance for loan losses (5,602)

(5,607)

(5,809)

(5,942)

(6,427)

825 (12.8)% Loan receivables, net 81,613

77,600

75,987

74,463

86,712

(5,099) (5.9)% Loan receivables held for sale 725

8,182

8,096

8,052

-

725 NM Goodwill 1,078

1,078

1,078

1,076

1,024

54 5.3% Intangible assets, net 1,265

1,177

1,215

1,259

1,137

128 11.3% Other assets 2,087

1,861

2,110

2,065

2,461

(374) (15.2)% Total assets $104,826

$105,943

$106,388

$105,384

$106,792

$(1,966) (1.8)%

























Liabilities and Equity























Deposits:























Interest-bearing deposit accounts $64,877

$65,677

$65,382

$63,787

$63,738

$1,139 1.8% Non-interest-bearing deposit accounts 277

295

263

273

281

(4) (1.4)% Total deposits 65,154

65,972

65,645

64,060

64,019

1,135 1.8% Borrowings:























Borrowings of consolidated securitization entities 10,412

10,912

11,941

12,091

14,439

(4,027) (27.9)%

























Senior unsecured notes 9,454

9,451

9,303

9,800

9,557

(103) (1.1)%

























Total borrowings 19,866

20,363

21,244

21,891

23,996

(4,130) (17.2)% Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,718

4,488

4,765

4,724

4,099

619 15.1% Total liabilities 89,738

90,823

91,654

90,675

92,114

(2,376) (2.6)% Equity:























Preferred stock 734

-

-

-

-

734 NM Common stock 1

1

1

1

1

- - % Additional paid-in capital 9,537

9,520

9,500

9,489

9,482

55 0.6% Retained earnings 12,117

11,533

10,627

9,939

8,986

3,131 34.8% Accumulated other comprehensive income: (58)

(44)

(43)

(56)

(62)

4 (6.5)% Treasury stock (7,243)

(5,890)

(5,351)

(4,664)

(3,729)

(3,514) 94.2% Total equity 15,088

15,120

14,734

14,709

14,678

410 2.8% Total liabilities and equity $104,826

$105,943

$106,388

$105,384

$106,792

$(1,966) (1.8)%















































































SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL

























































AVERAGE BALANCES, NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN



















































(unaudited, $ in millions)























































































































Quarter Ended

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018





Interest

Average





Interest

Average





Interest

Average





Interest

Average





Interest

Average

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Assets

























































Interest-earning assets:

























































Interest-earning cash and equivalents $16,269

$68

1.66%

$10,947

$59

2.14%

$10,989

$66

2.41%

$11,033

$65

2.39%

$10,856

$62

2.27% Securities available for sale 4,828

25

2.05%

5,389

32

2.36%

6,010

36

2.40%

5,640

34

2.44%

6,837

40

2.32%



























































Loan receivables, including held for sale:

























































Credit cards 81,960

4,409

21.34%

87,156

4,807

21.88%

85,488

4,557

21.38%

86,768

4,611

21.55%

86,131

4,695

21.63% Consumer installment loans 2,058

48

9.25%

2,022

48

9.42%

1,924

44

9.17%

1,844

42

9.24%

1,815

42

9.18% Commercial credit products 1,311

34

10.29%

1,329

35

10.45%

1,330

34

10.25%

1,252

34

11.01%

1,344

37

10.92% Other 47

1

NM

49

-

- %

50

1

NM

39

-

- %

50

-

- % Total loan receivables, including held for sale 85,376

4,492

20.87%

90,556

4,890

21.42%

88,792

4,636

20.94%

89,903

4,687

21.14%

89,340

4,774

21.20% Total interest-earning assets 106,473

4,585

17.08%

106,892

4,981

18.49%

105,791

4,738

17.96%

106,576

4,786

18.21%

107,033

4,876

18.07%



























































Non-interest-earning assets:

























































Cash and due from banks 1,326









1,374









1,271









1,335









1,320







Allowance for loan losses (5,593)









(5,773)









(5,911)









(6,341)









(6,259)







Other assets 3,872









3,920









3,752









3,729









3,688







Total non-interest-earning assets (395)









(479)









(888)









(1,277)









(1,251)



































































Total assets $106,078









$106,413









$104,903









$105,299









$105,782



































































Liabilities

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































Interest-bearing deposit accounts $65,380

$383

2.32%

$65,615

$411

2.49%

$64,226

$397

2.48%

$63,776

$375

2.38%

$62,999

$350

2.20% Borrowings of consolidated securitization entities 10,831

80

2.93%

11,770

88

2.97%

11,785

90

3.06%

13,407

100

3.02%

14,223

104

2.90% Senior unsecured notes 9,452

93

3.90%

9,347

93

3.95%

9,543

96

4.03%

8,892

85

3.88%

9,554

89

3.70%



























































Total interest-bearing liabilities 85,663

556

2.58%

86,732

592

2.71%

85,554

583

2.73%

86,075

560

2.64%

86,776

543

2.48%



























































Non-interest-bearing liabilities

























































Non-interest-bearing deposit accounts 281









283









271









286









284







Other liabilities 4,906









4,570









4,260









4,148









4,283







Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 5,187









4,853









4,531









4,434









4,567



































































Total liabilities 90,850









91,585









90,085









90,509









91,343



































































Equity

























































Total equity 15,228









14,828









14,818









14,790









14,439



































































Total liabilities and equity $106,078









$106,413









$104,903









$105,299









$105,782







Net interest income



$4,029









$4,389









$4,155









$4,226









$4,333































































Interest rate spread(1)







14.50%









15.78%









15.23%









15.57%









15.59% Net interest margin(2)







15.01%









16.29%









15.75%









16.08%









16.06%



























































(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on total interest-earning assets and the rate on total interest-bearing liabilities.





































(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





















































SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL





















AVERAGE BALANCES, NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN





















(unaudited, $ in millions)















































Twelve Months Ended

Dec 31, 2019

Twelve Months Ended

Dec 31, 2018





Interest

Average





Interest

Average

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Assets





















Interest-earning assets:





















Interest-earning cash and equivalents $12,320

$258

2.09%

$11,059

$207

1.87% Securities available for sale 5,464

127

2.32%

6,566

137

2.09%























Loan receivables, including held for sale:





















Credit cards 85,334

18,384

21.54%

80,219

17,342

21.62% Consumer installment loans 1,963

182

9.27%

1,698

156

9.19% Commercial credit products 1,306

137

10.49%

1,333

144

10.80% Other 46

2

4.35%

54

2

3.70% Total loan receivables, including held for sale 88,649

18,705

21.10%

83,304

17,644

21.18% Total interest-earning assets 106,433

19,090

17.94%

100,929

17,988

17.82%























Non-interest-earning assets:





















Cash and due from banks 1,327









1,224







Allowance for loan losses (5,902)









(5,900)







Other assets 3,819









3,315







Total non-interest-earning assets (756)









(1,361)































Total assets $105,677









$99,568































Liabilities





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Interest-bearing deposit accounts $64,756

$1,566

2.42%

$59,216

$1,186

2.00% Borrowings of consolidated securitization entities 11,941

358

3.00%

12,694

344

2.71%























Senior unsecured notes 9,310

367

3.94%

9,257

340

3.67%























Total interest-bearing liabilities 86,007

2,291

2.66%

81,167

1,870

2.30%























Non-interest-bearing liabilities





















Non-interest-bearing deposit accounts 280









282







Other liabilities 4,473









3,733







Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 4,753









4,015































Total liabilities 90,760









85,182































Equity





















Total equity 14,917









14,386































Total liabilities and equity $105,677









$99,568







Net interest income



$16,799









$16,118



























Interest rate spread(1)







15.28%









15.52% Net interest margin(2)







15.78%









15.97%























(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on total interest-earning assets and the rate on total interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

















SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL

























BALANCE SHEET STATISTICS

























(unaudited, $ in millions, except per share statistics)























































Quarter Ended







Dec 31,

2019

Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

Mar 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

Dec 31, 2019 vs.

Dec 31, 2018

BALANCE SHEET STATISTICS

























Total common equity $14,354

$15,120

$14,734

$14,709

$14,678

($324) (2.2)%

Total common equity as a % of total assets 13.69%

14.27%

13.85%

13.96%

13.74%



(0.05)%





























Tangible assets $102,483

$103,688

$104,095

$103,049

$104,631

$(2,148) (2.1)%

Tangible common equity(1) $12,011

$12,865

$12,441

$12,374

$12,517

($506) (4.0)%

Tangible common equity as a % of tangible assets(1) 11.72%

12.41%

11.95%

12.01%

11.96%



(0.24)%

Tangible common equity per share(1) $19.50

$19.68

$18.60

$17.96

$17.41

$2.09 12.0%





























REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS(2)



























Basel III Fully Phased-in





Total risk-based capital ratio(3) 16.3%

15.8%

15.6%

15.8%

15.3%







Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(4) 15.0%

14.5%

14.3%

14.5%

14.0%







Tier 1 leverage ratio(5) 12.6%

12.6%

12.4%

12.3%

12.3%







Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 14.1%

14.5%

14.3%

14.5%

14.0%































































(1) Tangible common equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure. We believe TCE is a more meaningful measure of the net asset value of the Company to investors. For corresponding

reconciliation of TCE to a GAAP financial measure, see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Calculations of Regulatory Measures.

(2) Regulatory capital metrics at December 31, 2019 are preliminary and therefore subject to change.

(3) Total risk-based capital ratio is the ratio of total risk-based capital divided by risk-weighted assets.















(4) Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio is the ratio of Tier 1 capital divided by risk-weighted assets.



















(5) Tier 1 leverage ratio is the ratio of Tier 1 capital divided by total average assets, after certain adjustments. Tier 1 leverage ratios are based upon the use of daily averages for all periods

presented.











SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL







































PLATFORM RESULTS







































(unaudited, $ in millions)









































Quarter Ended





Twelve Months Ended









Dec 31,

2019

Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

Mar 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

4Q'19 vs. 4Q'18

Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

YTD'19 vs. YTD'18

RETAIL CARD(1)







































Purchase volume(2)(3) $30,968

$29,282

$29,530

$24,660

$31,755

$(787) (2.5)%

$114,440

$107,685

$6,755 6.3%

Period-end loan receivables $56,387

$52,697

$52,307

$51,572

$63,827

$(7,440) (11.7)%

$56,387

$63,827

$(7,440) (11.7)%

Average loan receivables, including held for sale $54,505

$60,660

$59,861

$60,964

$60,604

$(6,099) (10.1)%

$58,984

$55,739

$3,245 5.8%

Average active accounts (in thousands)(3)(4) 54,662

58,082

57,212

58,632

58,962

(4,300) (7.3)%

57,073

55,828

1,245 2.2%











































Interest and fees on loans $3,143

$3,570

$3,390

$3,454

$3,502

$(359) (10.3)%

$13,557

$12,815

$742 5.8%

Other income $77

$65

$59

$76

$59

$18 30.5%

$277

$239

$38 15.9%











































Retailer share arrangements $(988)

$(998)

$(836)

$(940)

$(825)

$(163) 19.8%

$(3,762)

$(3,014)

$(748) 24.8%





















































































PAYMENT SOLUTIONS(1)







































Purchase volume(2)(3) $6,402

$6,281

$5,948

$5,249

$6,035

$367 6.1%

$23,880

$22,808

$1,072 4.7%

Period-end loan receivables $20,528

$20,478

$19,766

$19,379

$19,815

$713 3.6%

$20,528

$19,815

$713 3.6%

Average loan receivables, including held for sale $20,701

$20,051

$19,409

$19,497

$19,333

$1,368 7.1%

$19,918

$18,509

$1,409 7.6%

Average active accounts (in thousands)(3)(4) 12,713

12,384

12,227

12,406

12,350

363 2.9%

12,451

12,087

364 3.0%











































Interest and fees on loans $737

$721

$685

$686

$708

$29 4.1%

$2,829

$2,678

$151 5.6%

Other income $4

$(1)

$11

$1

$(2)

$6 NM

$15

$(8)

$23 NM











































Retailer share arrangements $(37)

$(15)

$(21)

$(12)

$(25)

$(12) 48.0%

$(85)

$(73)

$(12) 16.4%





















































































CARECREDIT







































Purchase volume(2) $2,842

$2,832

$2,813

$2,604

$2,530

$312 12.3%

$11,091

$10,164

$927 9.1%

Period-end loan receivables $10,300

$10,032

$9,723

$9,454

$9,497

$803 8.5%

$10,300

$9,497

$803 8.5%

Average loan receivables, including held for sale $10,170

$9,845

$9,522

$9,442

$9,403

$767 8.2%

$9,747

$9,056

$691 7.6%

Average active accounts (in thousands)(4) 6,359

6,229

6,086

6,094

6,070

289 4.8%

6,197

5,932

265 4.5%











































Interest and fees on loans $612

$599

$561

$547

$564

$48 8.5%

$2,319

$2,151

$168 7.8%

Other income $23

$21

$20

$15

$7

$16 NM

$79

$34

$45 132.4%











































Retailer share arrangements $(4)

$(3)

$(2)

$(2)

$(5)

$1 (20.0)%

$(11)

$(12)

$1 (8.3)%





















































































TOTAL SYF







































Purchase volume(2)(3) $40,212

$38,395

$38,291

$32,513

$40,320

$(108) (0.3)%

$149,411

$140,657

$8,754 6.2%

Period-end loan receivables $87,215

$83,207

$81,796

$80,405

$93,139

$(5,924) (6.4)%

$87,215

$93,139

$(5,924) (6.4)%

Average loan receivables, including held for sale $85,376

$90,556

$88,792

$89,903

$89,340

$(3,964) (4.4)%

$88,649

$83,304

$5,345 6.4%

Average active accounts (in thousands)(3)(4) 73,734

76,695

75,525

77,132

77,382

(3,648) (4.7)%

75,721

73,847

1,874 2.5%











































Interest and fees on loans $4,492

$4,890

$4,636

$4,687

$4,774

$(282) (5.9)%

$18,705

$17,644

$1,061 6.0%

Other income $104

$85

$90

$92

$64

$40 62.5%

$371

$265

$106 40.0%











































Retailer share arrangements $(1,029)

$(1,016)

$(859)

$(954)

$(855)

$(174) 20.4%

$(3,858)

$(3,099)

$(759) 24.5%





















































































(1) Beginning in 1Q 2019, our Oil and Gas retail credit programs are now included in our Payment Solutions sales platform. Prior period financial and operating metrics for Retail Card and Payment Solutions have been recast to reflect the

current period presentation.

(2) Purchase volume, or net credit sales, represents the aggregate amount of charges incurred on credit cards or other credit product accounts less returns during the period.











(3) Includes activity and balances associated with loan receivables held for sale.

































(4) Active accounts represent credit card or installment loan accounts on which there has been a purchase, payment or outstanding balance in the current month.



SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL

















RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AND CALCULATIONS OF REGULATORY MEASURES(1)











(unaudited, $ in millions, except per share statistics)



















Quarter Ended

Dec 31,

2019

Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

Mar 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018 COMMON EQUITY AND REGULATORY CAPITAL MEASURES

















GAAP Total equity $15,088

$15,120

$14,734

$14,709

$14,678 Less: Preferred stock (734)

-

-

-

- Less: Goodwill (1,078)

(1,078)

(1,078)

(1,076)

(1,024) Less: Intangible assets, net (1,265)

(1,177)

(1,215)

(1,259)

(1,137) Tangible common equity $12,011

$12,865

$12,441

$12,374

$12,517



















Adjustments for certain deferred tax liabilities and certain items in accumulated

comprehensive income (loss) 319

290

283

287

284 Basel III - Common equity Tier 1 $12,330

$13,155

$12,724

$12,661

$12,801 Preferred stock 734

-

-

-

- Basel III - Tier 1 capital $13,064

$13,155

$12,724

$12,661

$12,801



















Add: Allowance for loan losses includible in risk-based capital 1,147

1,190

1,169

1,152

1,212 Total Risk-based capital $14,211

$14,345

$13,893

$13,813

$14,013



















ASSET MEASURES

















Total average assets $106,078

$106,413

$104,903

$105,299

$105,782 Adjustments for:

















Disallowed goodwill and other disallowed intangible assets

(net of related deferred tax liabilities) and other (2,059)

(1,975)

(2,003)

(2,039)

(1,845)



















Total assets for leverage purposes $104,019

$104,438

$102,900

$103,260

$103,937







































Risk-weighted assets - Basel III (fully phased-in) $87,302

$90,772

$88,890

$87,331

$91,742



















CORE PURCHASE VOLUME

















Purchase volume $40,212

$38,395

$38,291

$32,513

$40,320 Less: Walmart and Yamaha Purchase volume (267)

(2,381)

(2,512)

(2,151)

(3,028) Core Purchase volume $39,945

$36,014

$35,779

$30,362

$37,292



















CORE LOAN RECEIVABLES

















Loan receivables $87,215

$83,207

$81,796

$80,405

$93,139 Less: Walmart and Yamaha Loan receivables (3)

(872)

(1,188)

(1,420)

(10,264) Core Loan receivables $87,212

$82,335

$80,608

$78,985

$82,875



















Retail Card Loan receivables(2) $56,387

$52,697

$52,307

$51,572

$63,827 Less: Walmart Loan receivables -

(112)

(431)

(692)

(9,519) Core Loan receivables $56,387

$52,585

$51,876

$50,880

$54,308



















Payment Solutions Loan receivables(2) $20,528

$20,478

$19,766

$19,379

$19,815 Less: Yamaha Loan receivables (3)

(760)

(757)

(728)

(745) Core Loan receivables $20,525

$19,718

$19,009

$18,651

$19,070



















CORE AVERAGE ACTIVE ACCOUNTS (in thousands)

















Average active accounts (in thousands) 73,734

76,695

75,525

77,132

77,382 Less: Walmart and Yamaha Average active accounts (in thousands) (1,777)

(7,001)

(7,215)

(7,618)

(7,720) Core Average active accounts (in thousands) $71,957

$69,694

$68,310

$69,514

$69,662



















CORE INTEREST AND FEES ON LOANS

















Interest and fees on loans $4,492

$4,890

$4,636

$4,687

$4,774 Less: Walmart and Yamaha Interest and fees on loans (69)

(531)

(520)

(549)

(559) Core Interest and fees on loans $4,423

$4,359

$4,116

$4,138

$4,215



















TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY PER SHARE

















GAAP book value per share $23.31

$23.13

$22.03

$21.35

$20.42 Less: Goodwill (1.75)

(1.65)

(1.61)

(1.56)

(1.42) Less: Intangible assets, net (2.06)

(1.80)

(1.82)

(1.83)

(1.59) Tangible common equity per share $19.50

$19.68

$18.60

$17.96

$17.41



















(1) Regulatory measures at December 31, 2019 are presented on an estimated basis. (2) Beginning in 1Q 2019, our Oil and Gas retail credit programs are now included in our Payment Solutions sales platform. Prior period financial and operating metrics for Retail Card and Payment Solutions

have been recast to reflect the current period presentation.

