Synchrony Financial Reports Second Quarter Net Earnings of $853 Million or $1.24 Per Diluted Share

STAMFORD, Conn., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) today announced second quarter 2019 net earnings of $853 million, or $1.24 per diluted share; this includes a $247 million pre-tax, $186 million after-tax, or $0.27 per diluted share benefit from a reduction in the reserve related to the expected sale of the Walmart portfolio. Highlights included*:

Loan receivables grew 4% to $81.8 billion ; excluding the Walmart portfolio from both periods, loan receivables grew 17% to $81.4 billion

; excluding the Walmart portfolio from both periods, loan receivables grew 17% to Net interest income increased 11% to $4.2 billion

Purchase volume grew 12% to $38.3 billion ; and average active accounts grew 9% to 75.5 million

; and average active accounts grew 9% to 75.5 million Deposits grew $6.6 billion , or 11%, to $65.6 billion

, or 11%, to Completed successful conversion of PayPal Credit accounts

Added new Payment Solutions partnerships with Samsung HVAC and Zero Motorcycles and renewed relationships with CCA Global Partners and Penske Automotive

Launched new partnerships with Fanatics in Payment Solutions and Lighthouse in CareCredit

Renewed partnership with Bosley and expanded the CareCredit network through partnerships with Lehigh Valley Physician's Group and Baylor Scott White Medical Center

Announced a new capital plan which includes share repurchases of up to $4.0 billion of Synchrony Financial common stock and an increase in the quarterly common stock dividend to $0.22 per share beginning in the third quarter; repurchased $725 million of common stock and paid a $0.21 dividend in the second quarter

"Our focus on driving growth both organically and through new partner programs is evident in the progress made across each of our sales platforms in the second quarter. Investing in leading digital technologies and innovative data analytics capabilities has been paramount to delivering an optimal customer experience, empowering us to grow existing programs and win new ones," said Margaret Keane, Chief Executive Officer of Synchrony Financial. "We remain highly focused on the risk-adjusted returns of our programs, operating with a strong balance sheet, and returning capital to shareholders—during the quarter we began executing our new capital plan which includes share repurchases of up to $4.0 billion and an increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share beginning in the third quarter."

* All comparisons are for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018, unless otherwise noted



Business and Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2019

All comparisons are for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018, unless otherwise noted. The PayPal Credit program acquisition occurred in the third quarter of 2018.

Earnings

Net interest income increased $418 million , or 11%, to $4.2 billion , primarily driven by the PayPal Credit program acquisition and loan receivables growth.

, or 11%, to , primarily driven by the PayPal Credit program acquisition and loan receivables growth. Retailer share arrangements increased $206 million , or 32%, mainly driven by growth, including the PayPal Credit program acquisition, and improved program performance.

, or 32%, mainly driven by growth, including the PayPal Credit program acquisition, and improved program performance. Provision for loan losses decreased $82 million , or 6%, to $1.2 billion , largely driven by the $247 million reserve reduction related to the Walmart portfolio.

, or 6%, to , largely driven by the reserve reduction related to the Walmart portfolio. Other income increased $27 million to $90 million .

to . Other expense increased $84 million , or 9%, to $1.1 billion , primarily driven by the PayPal Credit program acquisition.

, or 9%, to , primarily driven by the PayPal Credit program acquisition. Net earnings totaled $853 million compared to $696 million last year.

Balance Sheet

Period-end loan receivables growth was 4%; excluding the Walmart portfolio from both periods, period-end loan receivables growth was 17%; purchase volume growth was 12% and average active accounts increased 9%, primarily driven by the PayPal Credit program acquisition and growth.

Deposits grew to $65.6 billion , up $6.6 billion , or 11%, and comprised 75% of funding.

, up , or 11%, and comprised 75% of funding. The Company's balance sheet remained strong with total liquidity (liquid assets and undrawn credit facilities) of $23.7 billion , or 22.3% of total assets.

, or 22.3% of total assets. The estimated fully phased-in Common Equity Tier 1 ratio under Basel III was 14.3%, compared to 16.6%, reflecting the impact of capital deployment through the PayPal Credit program acquisition and continued execution of our capital plans.

Key Financial Metrics

Return on assets was 3.3% and return on equity was 23.1%.

Net interest margin was 15.75%.

Efficiency ratio was 31.3%.

Credit Quality

Loans 30+ days past due as a percentage of total period-end loan receivables were 4.43% compared to 4.17% last year; excluding the PayPal Credit program and the Walmart portfolio, the rate decreased approximately 10 basis points compared to last year.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of total average loan receivables were 6.01% compared to 5.97% last year; excluding the PayPal Credit program and the Walmart portfolio, the rate decreased approximately 5 basis points compared to last year.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total period-end loan receivables was 7.10% compared to 7.43% last year.

Sales Platforms

Retail Card period-end loan receivables growth was 2%; excluding the Walmart portfolio from both periods, period-end loan receivables growth was 23%; interest and fees on loans increased 16%, purchase volume growth was 14%, and average active accounts increased 11%, all largely driven by the PayPal Credit program acquisition.

Payment Solutions period-end loan receivables grew 8%, led by home furnishings and power products. Interest and fees on loans increased 6%, primarily driven by the loan receivables growth. Purchase volume growth was 4% and average active accounts increased 3%.

CareCredit period-end loan receivables grew 7%, led by dental and veterinary. Interest and fees on loans increased 7%, primarily driven by the loan receivables growth. Purchase volume growth was 7% and average active accounts increased 5%.

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL





































FINANCIAL SUMMARY





































(unaudited, in millions, except per share statistics)







































Quarter Ended





Six Months Ended







Jun 30,

2019

Mar 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

Sep 30,

2018

Jun 30,

2018

2Q'19 vs. 2Q'18

Jun 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2018

YTD'19 vs. YTD'18 EARNINGS





































Net interest income $4,155

$4,226

$4,333

$4,206

$3,737

$418 11.2%

$8,381

$7,579

$802 10.6% Retailer share arrangements (859)

(954)

(855)

(871)

(653)

(206) 31.5%

(1,813)

(1,373)

(440) 32.0% Provision for loan losses 1,198

859

1,452

1,451

1,280

(82) (6.4)%

2,057

2,642

(585) (22.1)% Net interest income, after retailer share arrangements and provision for loan losses 2,098

2,413

2,026

1,884

1,804

294 16.3%

4,511

3,564

947 26.6% Other income 90

92

64

63

63

27 42.9%

182

138

44 31.9% Other expense 1,059

1,043

1,078

1,054

975

84 8.6%

2,102

1,963

139 7.1% Earnings before provision for income taxes 1,129

1,462

1,012

893

892

237 26.6%

2,591

1,739

852 49.0% Provision for income taxes 276

355

229

222

196

80 40.8%

631

403

228 56.6% Net earnings $853

$1,107

$783

$671

$696

$157 22.6%

$1,960

$1,336

$624 46.7% Net earnings attributable to common stockholders $853

$1,107

$783

$671

$696

$157 22.6%

$1,960

$1,336

$624 46.7%























































































































COMMON SHARE STATISTICS





































Basic EPS $1.25

$1.57

$1.09

$0.91

$0.93

$0.32 34.4%

$2.82

$1.76

$1.06 60.2% Diluted EPS $1.24

$1.56

$1.09

$0.91

$0.92

$0.32 34.8%

$2.81

$1.75

$1.06 60.6%







































Dividend declared per share $0.21

$0.21

$0.21

$0.21

$0.15

$0.06 40.0%

$0.42

$0.30

$0.12 40.0% Common stock price $34.67

$31.90

$23.46

$31.08

$33.38

$1.29 3.9%

$34.67

$33.38

$1.29 3.9% Book value per share $22.03

$21.35

$20.42

$19.47

$19.37

$2.66 13.7%

$22.03

$19.37

$2.66 13.7% Tangible common equity per share(1) $18.60

$17.96

$17.41

$16.51

$16.84

$1.76 10.5%

$18.60

$16.84

$1.76 10.5%







































Beginning common shares outstanding 688.8

718.8

718.7

746.6

760.3

(71.5) (9.4)%

718.8

770.5

(51.7) (6.7)% Issuance of common shares -

-

-

-

-

- NM

-

-

- - % Stock-based compensation 1.2

0.9

0.1

2.4

0.3

0.9 NM

2.1

0.5

1.6 NM Shares repurchased (21.1)

(30.9)

-

(30.3)

(14.0)

(7.1) 50.7%

(52.0)

(24.4)

(27.6) 113.1% Ending common shares outstanding 668.9

688.8

718.8

718.7

746.6

(77.7) (10.4)%

668.9

746.6

(77.7) (10.4)%







































Weighted average common shares outstanding 683.6

706.3

718.7

734.9

752.2

(68.6) (9.1)%

694.8

757.9

(63.1) (8.3)% Weighted average common shares outstanding (fully diluted) 686.5

708.9

720.9

738.8

758.3

(71.8) (9.5)%

697.7

764.3

(66.6) (8.7)%







































(1) Tangible Common Equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure. For corresponding reconciliation of TCE to a GAAP financial measure, see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Calculations of Regulatory Measures.

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL





































SELECTED METRICS





































(unaudited, $ in millions, except account data)







































Quarter Ended





Six Months Ended







Jun 30,

2019

Mar 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

Sep 30,

2018

Jun 30,

2018

2Q'19 vs. 2Q'18

Jun 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2018

YTD'19 vs. YTD'18 PERFORMANCE METRICS





































Return on assets(1) 3.3%

4.3%

2.9%

2.7%

2.9%



0.4%

3.8%

2.8%



1.0% Return on equity(2) 23.1%

30.4%

21.5%

18.5%

19.4%



3.7%

26.7%

18.8%



7.9% Return on tangible common equity(3) 27.4%

35.8%

25.2%

21.5%

22.1%



5.3%

31.6%

21.5%



10.1% Net interest margin(4) 15.75%

16.08%

16.06%

16.41%

15.33%



0.42%

15.92%

15.69%



0.23% Efficiency ratio(5) 31.3%

31.0%

30.4%

31.0%

31.0%



0.3%

31.1%

30.9%



0.2% Other expense as a % of average loan receivables, including held for sale 4.78%

4.71%

4.79%

4.82%

5.02%



(0.24)%

4.74%

5.04%



(0.30)% Effective income tax rate 24.4%

24.3%

22.6%

24.9%

22.0%



2.4%

24.4%

23.2%



1.2%







































CREDIT QUALITY METRICS





































Net charge-offs as a % of average loan receivables, including held for sale 6.01%

6.06%

5.54%

4.97%

5.97%



0.04%

6.04%

6.06%



(0.02)% 30+ days past due as a % of period-end loan receivables(6) 4.43%

4.92%

4.76%

4.59%

4.17%



0.26%

4.43%

4.17%



0.26% 90+ days past due as a % of period-end loan receivables(6) 2.16%

2.51%

2.29%

2.09%

1.98%



0.18%

2.16%

1.98%



0.18% Net charge-offs $1,331

$1,344

$1,248

$1,087

$1,159

$172 14.8%

$2,675

$2,357

$318 13.5% Loan receivables delinquent over 30 days(6) $3,625

$3,957

$4,430

$4,021

$3,293

$332 10.1%

$3,625

$3,293

$332 10.1% Loan receivables delinquent over 90 days(6) $1,768

$2,019

$2,135

$1,833

$1,561

$207 13.3%

$1,768

$1,561

$207 13.3%







































Allowance for loan losses (period-end) $5,809

$5,942

$6,427

$6,223

$5,859

$(50) (0.9)%

$5,809

$5,859

$(50) (0.9)% Allowance coverage ratio(7) 7.10%

7.39%

6.90%

7.11%

7.43%



(0.33)%

7.10%

7.43%



(0.33)%







































BUSINESS METRICS





































Purchase volume(8)(9) $38,291

$32,513

$40,320

$36,443

$34,268

$4,023 11.7%

$70,804

$63,894

$6,910 10.8% Period-end loan receivables $81,796

$80,405

$93,139

$87,521

$78,879

$2,917 3.7%

$81,796

$78,879

$2,917 3.7% Credit cards $78,446

$77,251

$89,994

$84,319

$75,753

$2,693 3.6%

$78,446

$75,753

$2,693 3.6% Consumer installment loans $1,983

$1,860

$1,845

$1,789

$1,708

$275 16.1%

$1,983

$1,708

$275 16.1% Commercial credit products $1,328

$1,256

$1,260

$1,353

$1,356

$(28) (2.1)%

$1,328

$1,356

$(28) (2.1)% Other $39

$38

$40

$60

$62

$(23) (37.1)%

$39

$62

$(23) (37.1)% Average loan receivables, including held for sale $88,792

$89,903

$89,340

$86,783

$77,853

$10,939 14.1%

$89,344

$78,468

$10,876 13.9% Period-end active accounts (in thousands)(9)(10) 76,065

74,812

80,339

75,457

69,767

6,298 9.0%

76,065

69,767

6,298 9.0% Average active accounts (in thousands)(9)(10) 75,525

77,132

77,382

75,482

69,344

6,181 8.9%

76,545

70,540

6,005 8.5%







































LIQUIDITY





































Liquid assets





































Cash and equivalents $11,755

$12,963

$9,396

$12,068

$15,675

$(3,920) (25.0)%

$11,755

$15,675

$(3,920) (25.0)% Total liquid assets $16,665

$17,360

$14,822

$18,214

$21,491

$(4,826) (22.5)%

$16,665

$21,491

$(4,826) (22.5)% Undrawn credit facilities





































Undrawn credit facilities $7,050

$6,050

$4,375

$5,125

$6,500

$550 8.5%

$7,050

$6,500

$550 8.5% Total liquid assets and undrawn credit facilities $23,715

$23,410

$19,197

$23,339

$27,991

$(4,276) (15.3)%

$23,715

$27,991

$(4,276) (15.3)% Liquid assets % of total assets 15.66%

16.47%

13.88%

17.42%

21.68%



(6.02)%

15.66%

21.68%



(6.02)% Liquid assets including undrawn credit facilities % of total assets 22.29%

22.21%

17.98%

22.32%

28.24%



(5.95)%

22.29%

28.24%



(5.95)%







































(1) Return on assets represents net earnings as a percentage of average total assets.





































(2) Return on equity represents net earnings as a percentage of average total equity.





































(3) Return on tangible common equity represents net earnings as a percentage of average tangible common equity. Tangible common equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure. For corresponding reconciliation of TCE to a GAAP financial measure, see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP

Measures and Calculations of Regulatory Measures. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (5) Efficiency ratio represents (i) other expense, divided by (ii) net interest income, plus other income, less retailer share arrangements. (6) Based on customer statement-end balances extrapolated to the respective period-end date. (7) Allowance coverage ratio represents allowance for loan losses divided by total period-end loan receivables. (8) Purchase volume, or net credit sales, represents the aggregate amount of charges incurred on credit cards or other credit product accounts less returns during the period. (9) Includes activity and accounts associated with loan receivables held for sale. (10) Active accounts represent credit card or installment loan accounts on which there has been a purchase, payment or outstanding balance in the current month.