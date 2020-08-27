Synchrony Recognized for Leading Diversity and Inclusion Efforts

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) has been named to the top 10 percent on the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index, which measures best practices in the recruitment, retention and advancement of people from underrepresented groups; inclusive corporate culture; and workforce demographic data.

"Synchrony believes diversity and inclusion is a business imperative. An inclusive workforce drives innovation while fueling growth for our business, our people, and represents the customers we serve," said Michael Matthews, Chief Diversity Officer at Synchrony. "We are honored by this recognition as one of the top employers for diversity and inclusion. Synchrony continues to prioritize recruiting, developing, and advancing diverse talent through a focused, data-driven approach."

Synchrony was among 20 organizations that earned the top 10% honor in the Inclusion Index. The Index helps organizations understand trends and gaps in demographic representation, creates a road map to drive internal change, and identifies diversity, equity and inclusion solutions to close gaps. Diversity Best Practices is a division of Working Mother Media.

Synchrony recently formed a senior-level committee to drive actions to increase diverse talent at all levels; grow business partnerships with diverse suppliers, businesses and entrepreneurs; develop products to support financial resiliency among a diverse population; and increase the company's commitment to addressing deeply rooted gender and racial inequality within the communities it serves.

Synchrony is committed to furthering education and engagement to raise awareness and understanding of racial injustice and inequality, as well as driving efforts to create change.

