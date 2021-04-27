Synchrony Reports First Quarter Net Earnings of $1.0 Billion or $1.73 Per Diluted Share

STAMFORD, Conn., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) today announced first quarter 2021 earnings results amid the continuing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Synchrony reported first quarter 2021 net earnings of $1.0 billion, or $1.73 per diluted share.

Key Highlights*:

Loan receivables decreased 7% to $76.9 billion

Interest and fees on loans decreased 14% to $3.7 billion

Purchase volume increased 8% to $34.7 billion

Average active accounts decreased 8% to 66.3 million

Deposits decreased $1.9 billion , or 3%, to $62.7 billion

, or 3%, to Renewed 10 programs including American Eagle, Ashley HomeStores LTD, CITGO, and Phillips 66

Added 10 new programs including Prime Healthcare, Mercyhealth, Emory Healthcare, and Southern Veterinary Partners in the CareCredit network

Gap Inc. program agreement will not be renewed and will expire in April 2022 ; expect strategic options will be accretive to diluted earnings per share relative to renewal terms and if the portfolio is sold we expect to redeploy approximately $1 billion of capital

; expect strategic options will be accretive to diluted earnings per share relative to renewal terms and if the portfolio is sold we expect to redeploy approximately of capital Returned $328 million in capital through share repurchases of $200 million and common stock dividends

"As we begin to emerge from the pandemic, Synchrony is well positioned for a strong recovery and bright future. We're driving growth for Synchrony and our partners by investing in enhanced digital and data capabilities, seamless customer experiences, new products and capabilities, and expanding our networks. As we navigated the challenges of the past year, we further strengthened our competitive position and accelerated initiatives to help our partners compete and win in this dynamic environment," said Brian Doubles, President and Chief Executive Officer, Synchrony. "Though first quarter results continued to be impacted by the pandemic with slower loan growth, lower net interest income and resultant lower margins, credit continues to perform exceedingly well and we are driving operational efficiency. I am confident in our success as we accelerate our strategy and position the company for long-term growth."

Business and Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021*

Earnings

Net interest income decreased $451 million , or 12%, to $3.4 billion , mainly due to lower finance charges and late fees.

, or 12%, to , mainly due to lower finance charges and late fees. Retailer share arrangements increased $63 million , or 7%, to $1.0 billion , reflecting the improvement in net charge-offs.

, or 7%, to , reflecting the improvement in net charge-offs. Provision for credit losses decreased $1.3 billion , or 80%, to $334 million , driven by lower reserves and net charge-offs.

, or 80%, to , driven by lower reserves and net charge-offs. Other income increased $34 million , or 35%, to $131 million , largely driven by investment income.

, or 35%, to , largely driven by investment income. Other expense decreased $70 million , or 7%, to $932 million , mainly driven by lower operational losses and lower marketing and business development costs, partially offset by an increase in employee costs.

, or 7%, to , mainly driven by lower operational losses and lower marketing and business development costs, partially offset by an increase in employee costs. Net earnings increased $739 million to $1.0 billion .

Balance Sheet

Period-end loan receivables decreased 7%; purchase volume increased 8%; and average active accounts decreased 8%.

Deposits decreased $1.9 billion , or 3%, to $62.7 billion and comprised 81% of funding.

, or 3%, to and comprised 81% of funding. The Company's balance sheet remained strong with total liquidity (liquid assets and undrawn credit facilities) of $28.0 billion , or 29.2% of total assets.

, or 29.2% of total assets. The Company has elected to defer the regulatory capital effects of CECL for two years; the estimated Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 17.4% compared to 14.3%, and the estimated Tier 1 Capital ratio was 18.3% compared to 15.2%, reflecting the Company's strong capital generation capabilities.

Key Financial Metrics

Return on assets was 4.3% and return on equity was 31.8%.

Net interest margin was 13.98%.

Efficiency ratio was 36.1%.

Credit Quality

Loans 30+ days past due as a percentage of total period-end loan receivables were 2.83% compared to 4.24% last year.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of total average loan receivables were 3.62% compared to 5.36% last year.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total period-end loan receivables was 12.88%.

Sales Platforms

Impacts from 2020 shutdowns and higher payment rates affecting platforms' receivables growth to varying degrees in the first quarter.

Retail Card period-end loan receivables decreased 9%. Interest and fees on loans decreased 16%, driven primarily by the decline in loan receivables and lower yield. Purchase volume increased 11% and average active accounts decreased 7%.

Payment Solutions period-end loan receivables decreased 1%, with continued strength in Power Sports and Home Specialty. Interest and fees on loans decreased 11%, driven primarily by lower late fees, finance charges, and merchant discount. Purchase volume increased 3% and average active accounts decreased 9%.

CareCredit period-end loan receivables decreased 8%. Interest and fees on loans decreased 7%, driven primarily by lower late fees and merchant discount. Purchase volume was flat and average active accounts decreased 11%.

* All comparisons are for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020, unless otherwise noted.

Corresponding Financial Tables and Information

No representation is made that the information in this news release is complete. Investors are encouraged to review the foregoing summary and discussion of Synchrony Financial's earnings and financial condition in conjunction with the detailed financial tables and information that follow and the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as filed February 11, 2021, and the Company's forthcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The detailed financial tables and other information are also available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com. This information is also furnished in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC today.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

On Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Brian Doubles, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Wenzel Sr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the financial results and outlook for certain business drivers. The conference call can be accessed via an audio webcast through the Investor Relations page on the Synchrony Financial corporate website, www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com, under Events and Presentations. A replay will also be available on the website.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.

For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "targets," "outlook," "estimates," "will," "should," "may" or words of similar meaning, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include global political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors and risks, such as: the impact of macroeconomic conditions and whether industry trends we have identified develop as anticipated, including the future impacts of the novel coronavirus disease ("COVID-19") outbreak and measures taken in response thereto for which future developments are highly uncertain and difficult to predict; retaining existing partners and attracting new partners, concentration of our revenue in a small number of Retail Card partners, and promotion and support of our products by our partners; cyber-attacks or other security breaches; disruptions in the operations of our and our outsourced partners' computer systems and data centers; the financial performance of our partners; the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses and the accuracy of the assumptions or estimates used in preparing our financial statements, including those related to the CECL accounting guidance; higher borrowing costs and adverse financial market conditions impacting our funding and liquidity, and any reduction in our credit ratings; our ability to grow our deposits in the future; damage to our reputation; our ability to securitize our loan receivables, occurrence of an early amortization of our securitization facilities, loss of the right to service or subservice our securitized loan receivables, and lower payment rates on our securitized loan receivables; changes in market interest rates and the impact of any margin compression; effectiveness of our risk management processes and procedures, reliance on models which may be inaccurate or misinterpreted, our ability to manage our credit risk; our ability to offset increases in our costs in retailer share arrangements; competition in the consumer finance industry; our concentration in the U.S. consumer credit market; our ability to successfully develop and commercialize new or enhanced products and services; our ability to realize the value of acquisitions and strategic investments; reductions in interchange fees; fraudulent activity; failure of third parties to provide various services that are important to our operations; international risks and compliance and regulatory risks and costs associated with international operations; alleged infringement of intellectual property rights of others and our ability to protect our intellectual property; litigation and regulatory actions; our ability to attract, retain and motivate key officers and employees; tax legislation initiatives or challenges to our tax positions and/or interpretations, and state sales tax rules and regulations; regulation, supervision, examination and enforcement of our business by governmental authorities, the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislative and regulatory developments and the impact of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's regulation of our business; impact of capital adequacy rules and liquidity requirements; restrictions that limit our ability to pay dividends and repurchase our common stock, and restrictions that limit the Synchrony Bank's ability to pay dividends to us; regulations relating to privacy, information security and data protection; use of third-party vendors and ongoing third-party business relationships; and failure to comply with anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing laws.

For the reasons described above, we caution you against relying on any forward-looking statements, which should also be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included elsewhere in this news release and in our public filings, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as filed on February 11, 2021. You should not consider any list of such factors to be an exhaustive statement of all the risks, uncertainties, or potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause our current expectations or beliefs to change. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as otherwise may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Measures

The information provided herein includes measures we refer to as "tangible common equity", and certain "CECL fully phased-in" capital measures, which are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see the detailed financial tables and information that follow. For a statement regarding the usefulness of these measures to investors, please see the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC today.

Investor Relations

Jennifer Church

(203) 585-6508

Media Relations

Sue Bishop

(203) 585-2802

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited, in millions, except per share statistics)

Quarter Ended





Mar 31,

2021

Dec 31,

2020

Sep 30,

2020

Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

1Q'21 vs. 1Q'20 EARNINGS























Net interest income $3,439

$3,659

$3,457

$3,396

$3,890

$(451) (11.6)% Retailer share arrangements (989)

(1,047)

(899)

(773)

(926)

(63) 6.8%

























Provision for credit losses 334

750

1,210

1,673

1,677

(1,343) (80.1)% Net interest income, after retailer share arrangements and provision for credit losses 2,116

1,862

1,348

950

1,287

829 64.4% Other income 131

82

131

95

97

34 35.1% Other expense 932

1,000

1,067

986

1,002

(70) (7.0)% Earnings before provision for income taxes 1,315

944

412

59

382

933 244.2% Provision for income taxes 290

206

99

11

96

194 202.1% Net earnings $1,025

$738

$313

$48

$286

$739 258.4% Net earnings available to common stockholders $1,014

$728

$303

$37

$275

$739 268.7%













































































COMMON SHARE STATISTICS























Basic EPS $1.74

$1.25

$0.52

$0.06

$0.45

$1.29 286.7% Diluted EPS $1.73

$1.24

$0.52

$0.06

$0.45

$1.28 284.4%

























Dividend declared per share $0.22

$0.22

$0.22

$0.22

$0.22

$- - % Common stock price $40.66

$34.71

$26.17

$22.16

$16.09

$24.57 152.7% Book value per share $21.86

$20.49

$19.47

$19.13

$19.27

$2.59 13.4% Tangible common equity per share(1) $17.95

$16.72

$15.75

$15.28

$15.35

$2.60 16.9%

























Beginning common shares outstanding 584.0

583.8

583.7

583.2

615.9

(31.9) (5.2)% Issuance of common shares -

-

-

-

-

- - % Stock-based compensation 2.2

0.2

0.1

0.5

0.9

1.3 144.4% Shares repurchased (5.1)

-

-

-

(33.6)

28.5 (84.8)% Ending common shares outstanding 581.1

584.0

583.8

583.7

583.2

(2.1) (0.4)%

























Weighted average common shares outstanding 583.3

583.9

583.8

583.7

604.9

(21.6) (3.6)% Weighted average common shares outstanding (fully diluted) 587.5

586.6

584.8

584.4

607.4

(19.9) (3.3)%



























(1) Tangible Common Equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure. For corresponding reconciliation of TCE to a GAAP financial measure, see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Calculations of Regulatory Measures.

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SELECTED METRICS (unaudited, $ in millions)

Quarter Ended





Mar 31,

2021

Dec 31,

2020

Sep 30,

2020

Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

1Q'21 vs. 1Q'20 PERFORMANCE METRICS























Return on assets(1) 4.3%

3.1%

1.3%

0.2%

1.1%



3.2% Return on equity(2) 31.8%

23.6%

10.3%

1.6%

9.1%



22.7% Return on tangible common equity(3) 40.8%

30.4%

13.1%

1.6%

11.6%



29.2%

























Net interest margin(4) 13.98%

14.64%

13.80%

13.53%

15.15%



(1.17)% Efficiency ratio(5) 36.1%

37.1%

39.7%

36.3%

32.7%



3.4% Other expense as a % of average loan receivables, including held for sale 4.82%

5.01%

5.44%

5.04%

4.77%



0.05% Effective income tax rate 22.1%

21.8%

24.0%

18.6%

25.1%



(3.0)%



















































CREDIT QUALITY METRICS























Net charge-offs as a % of average loan receivables, including held for sale 3.62%

3.16%

4.42%

5.35%

5.36%



(1.74)% 30+ days past due as a % of period-end loan receivables(6) 2.83%

3.07%

2.67%

3.13%

4.24%



(1.41)% 90+ days past due as a % of period-end loan receivables(6) 1.52%

1.40%

1.24%

1.77%

2.10%



(0.58)% Net charge-offs $699

$631

$866

$1,046

$1,125

$(426) (37.9)% Loan receivables delinquent over 30 days(6) $2,175

$2,514

$2,100

$2,453

$3,500

$(1,325) (37.9)% Loan receivables delinquent over 90 days(6) $1,170

$1,143

$973

$1,384

$1,735

$(565) (32.6)%

























Allowance for credit losses (period-end) $9,901

$10,265

$10,146

$9,802

$9,175

$726 7.9% Allowance coverage ratio(7) 12.88%

12.54%

12.92%

12.52%

11.13%



1.75%

























BUSINESS METRICS























Purchase volume(8)(9) $34,749

$39,874

$36,013

$31,155

$32,042

$2,707 8.4% Period-end loan receivables $76,858

$81,867

$78,521

$78,313

$82,469

$(5,611) (6.8)% Credit cards $73,244

$78,455

$75,204

$75,353

$79,832

$(6,588) (8.3)% Consumer installment loans $2,319

$2,125

$1,987

$1,779

$1,390

$929 66.8% Commercial credit products $1,248

$1,250

$1,270

$1,140

$1,203

$45 3.7% Other $47

$37

$60

$41

$44

$3 6.8% Average loan receivables, including held for sale $78,358

$79,452

$78,005

$78,697

$84,428

$(6,070) (7.2)% Period-end active accounts (in thousands)(9)(10) 65,219

68,540

64,800

63,430

68,849

(3,630) (5.3)% Average active accounts (in thousands)(9)(10) 66,280

66,261

64,270

64,836

72,078

(5,798) (8.0)%

























LIQUIDITY























Liquid assets























Cash and equivalents $16,620

$11,524

$13,552

$16,344

$13,704

$2,916 21.3% Total liquid assets $22,636

$18,321

$21,402

$22,352

$19,225

$3,411 17.7% Undrawn credit facilities























Undrawn credit facilities $5,400

$5,400

$5,400

$5,650

$5,600

$(200) (3.6)% Total liquid assets and undrawn credit facilities $28,036

$23,721

$26,802

$28,002

$24,825

$3,211 12.9% Liquid assets % of total assets 23.62%

19.09%

22.37%

23.15%

19.61%



4.01% Liquid assets including undrawn credit facilities % of total assets 29.25%

24.72%

28.02%

29.00%

25.32%



3.93%



























(1) Return on assets represents net earnings as a percentage of average total assets. (2) Return on equity represents net earnings as a percentage of average total equity. (3) Return on tangible common equity represents net earnings available to common stockholders as a percentage of average tangible common equity. Tangible common equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure. For corresponding reconciliation of TCE to a GAAP financial measure, see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Calculations of Regulatory Measures. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (5) Efficiency ratio represents (i) other expense, divided by (ii) net interest income, plus other income, less retailer share arrangements. (6) Based on customer statement-end balances extrapolated to the respective period-end date. (7) Allowance coverage ratio represents allowance for credit losses divided by total period-end loan receivables. (8) Purchase volume, or net credit sales, represents the aggregate amount of charges incurred on credit cards or other credit product accounts less returns during the period. (9) Includes activity and accounts associated with loan receivables held for sale. (10) Active accounts represent credit card or installment loan accounts on which there has been a purchase, payment or outstanding balance in the current month.

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (unaudited, $ in millions)

Quarter Ended





Mar 31,

2021

Dec 31,

2020

Sep 30,

2020

Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

1Q'21 vs. 1Q'20 Interest income:























Interest and fees on loans $3,732

$3,981

$3,821

$3,808

$4,340

$(608) (14.0)% Interest on cash and debt securities 10

12

16

22

67

(57) (85.1)% Total interest income 3,742

3,993

3,837

3,830

4,407

(665) (15.1)%

























Interest expense:























Interest on deposits 170

200

245

293

356

(186) (52.2)% Interest on borrowings of consolidated securitization entities 51

52

53

59

73

(22) (30.1)% Interest on senior unsecured notes 82

82

82

82

88

(6) (6.8)%

























Total interest expense 303

334

380

434

517

(214) (41.4)%

























Net interest income 3,439

3,659

3,457

3,396

3,890

(451) (11.6)%

























Retailer share arrangements (989)

(1,047)

(899)

(773)

(926)

(63) 6.8%



















































Provision for credit losses 334

750

1,210

1,673

1,677

(1,343) (80.1)% Net interest income, after retailer share arrangements and provision for credit losses 2,116

1,862

1,348

950

1,287

829 64.4%

























Other income:























Interchange revenue 171

185

172

134

161

10 6.2% Debt cancellation fees 69

72

68

69

69

- - % Loyalty programs (179)

(202)

(155)

(134)

(158)

(21) 13.3% Other 70

27

46

26

25

45 180.0% Total other income 131

82

131

95

97

34 35.1%

























Other expense:























Employee costs 364

347

382

327

324

40 12.3% Professional fees 190

186

187

189

197

(7) (3.6)% Marketing and business development 95

139

107

91

111

(16) (14.4)% Information processing 131

128

125

116

123

8 6.5% Other 152

200

266

263

247

(95) (38.5)% Total other expense 932

1,000

1,067

986

1,002

(70) (7.0)%

























Earnings before provision for income taxes 1,315

944

412

59

382

933 244.2% Provision for income taxes 290

206

99

11

96

194 202.1% Net earnings $1,025

$738

$313

$48

$286

$739 258.4%

























Net earnings available to common stockholders $1,014

$728

$303

$37

$275

$739 268.7%

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (unaudited, $ in millions)

Quarter Ended





Mar 31,

2021

Dec 31,

2020

Sep 30,

2020

Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

Mar 31, 2021 vs. Mar 31, 2020 Assets























Cash and equivalents $16,620

$11,524

$13,552

$16,344

$13,704

$2,916 21.3% Debt securities 6,550

7,469

8,432

6,623

6,146

404 6.6% Loan receivables:























Unsecuritized loans held for investment 53,823

56,472

52,613

52,629

54,765

(942) (1.7)% Restricted loans of consolidated securitization entities 23,035

25,395

25,908

25,684

27,704

(4,669) (16.9)% Total loan receivables 76,858

81,867

78,521

78,313

82,469

(5,611) (6.8)% Less: Allowance for credit losses (9,901)

(10,265)

(10,146)

(9,802)

(9,175)

(726) 7.9% Loan receivables, net 66,957

71,602

68,375

68,511

73,294

(6,337) (8.6)% Loan receivables held for sale 23

5

4

4

5

18 NM Goodwill 1,104

1,078

1,078

1,078

1,078

26 2.4% Intangible assets, net 1,169

1,125

1,091

1,166

1,208

(39) (3.2)% Other assets 3,431

3,145

3,126

2,818

2,603

828 31.8% Total assets $95,854

$95,948

$95,658

$96,544

$98,038

$(2,184) (2.2)%

























Liabilities and Equity























Deposits:























Interest-bearing deposit accounts $62,419

$62,469

$63,195

$63,857

$64,302

$(1,883) (2.9)% Non-interest-bearing deposit accounts 342

313

298

291

313

29 9.3% Total deposits 62,761

62,782

63,493

64,148

64,615

(1,854) (2.9)% Borrowings:























Borrowings of consolidated securitization entities 7,193

7,810

7,809

8,109

9,291

(2,098) (22.6)%

























Senior unsecured notes 7,967

7,965

7,962

7,960

7,957

10 0.1%

























Total borrowings 15,160

15,775

15,771

16,069

17,248

(2,088) (12.1)% Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,494

4,690

4,295

4,428

4,205

289 6.9% Total liabilities 82,415

83,247

83,559

84,645

86,068

(3,653) (4.2)% Equity:























Preferred stock 734

734

734

734

734

- - % Common stock 1

1

1

1

1

- - % Additional paid-in capital 9,592

9,570

9,552

9,532

9,523

69 0.7% Retained earnings 11,470

10,621

10,024

9,852

9,960

1,510 15.2% Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (56)

(51)

(31)

(37)

(49)

(7) 14.3% Treasury stock (8,302)

(8,174)

(8,181)

(8,183)

(8,199)

(103) 1.3% Total equity 13,439

12,701

12,099

11,899

11,970

1,469 12.3% Total liabilities and equity $95,854

$95,948

$95,658

$96,544

$98,038

$(2,184) (2.2)%

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL AVERAGE BALANCES, NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (unaudited, $ in millions)





























































Quarter Ended

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020





Interest

Average





Interest

Average





Interest

Average





Interest

Average





Interest

Average

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Assets

























































Interest-earning assets:

























































Interest-earning cash and equivalents $14,610

$4

0.11%

$11,244

$4

0.14%

$13,664

$4

0.12%

$15,413

$3

0.08%

$12,902

$42

1.31% Securities available for sale 6,772

6

0.36%

8,706

8

0.37%

7,984

12

0.60%

6,804

19

1.12%

5,954

25

1.69%



























































Loan receivables, including held for sale:

























































Credit cards 74,865

3,657

19.81%

76,039

3,908

20.45%

74,798

3,752

19.96%

75,942

3,740

19.81%

81,716

4,272

21.03% Consumer installment loans 2,219

53

9.69%

2,057

50

9.67%

1,892

46

9.67%

1,546

37

9.63%

1,432

35

9.83% Commercial credit products 1,231

21

6.92%

1,293

23

7.08%

1,238

22

7.07%

1,150

30

10.49%

1,243

33

10.68% Other 43

1

NM

63

-

- %

77

1

NM

59

1

NM

37

-

- % Total loan receivables, including held for sale 78,358

3,732

19.32%

79,452

3,981

19.93%

78,005

3,821

19.49%

78,697

3,808

19.46%

84,428

4,340

20.67% Total interest-earning assets 99,740

3,742

15.22%

99,402

3,993

15.98%

99,653

3,837

15.32%

100,914

3,830

15.26%

103,284

4,407

17.16%



























































Non-interest-earning assets:

























































Cash and due from banks 1,635









1,525









1,489









1,486









1,450







Allowance for credit losses (10,225)









(10,190)









(9,823)









(9,221)









(8,708)







Other assets 5,305









5,228









5,021









4,779









4,696







Total non-interest-earning assets (3,285)









(3,437)









(3,313)









(2,956)









(2,562)



































































Total assets $96,455









$95,965









$96,340









$97,958









$100,722



































































Liabilities

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































Interest-bearing deposit accounts $62,724

$170

1.10%

$62,800

$200

1.27%

$63,569

$245

1.53%

$64,298

$293

1.83%

$64,366

$356

2.22% Borrowings of consolidated securitization entities 7,694

51

2.69%

7,809

52

2.65%

8,057

53

2.62%

8,863

59

2.68%

9,986

73

2.94%



























































Senior unsecured notes 7,965

82

4.18%

7,963

82

4.10%

7,960

82

4.10%

7,958

82

4.14%

8,807

88

4.02%



























































Total interest-bearing liabilities 78,383

303

1.57%

78,572

334

1.69%

79,586

380

1.90%

81,119

434

2.15%

83,159

517

2.50%



























































Non-interest-bearing liabilities

























































Non-interest-bearing deposit accounts 346









308









307









309









299







Other liabilities 4,655









4,663









4,308









4,349









4,672







Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 5,001









4,971









4,615









4,658









4,971



































































Total liabilities 83,384









83,543









84,201









85,777









88,130



































































Equity

























































Total equity 13,071









12,422









12,139









12,181









12,592



































































Total liabilities and equity $96,455









$95,965









$96,340









$97,958









$100,722







Net interest income



$3,439









$3,659









$3,457









$3,396









$3,890































































Interest rate spread(1)







13.65%









14.29%









13.42%









13.11%









14.66% Net interest margin(2)







13.98%









14.64%









13.80%









13.53%









15.15%





























































(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on total interest-earning assets and the rate on total interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL BALANCE SHEET STATISTICS (unaudited, $ in millions, except per share statistics)



























Quarter Ended





Mar 31,

2021

Dec 31,

2020

Sep 30,

2020

Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

Mar 31, 2021 vs.

Mar 31, 2020 BALANCE SHEET STATISTICS























Total common equity $12,705

$11,967

$11,365

$11,165

$11,236

$1,469 13.1% Total common equity as a % of total assets 13.25%

12.47%

11.88%

11.56%

11.46%



1.79%

























Tangible assets $93,581

$93,745

$93,489

$94,300

$95,752

$(2,171) (2.3)% Tangible common equity(1) $10,432

$9,764

$9,196

$8,921

$8,950

$1,482 16.6% Tangible common equity as a % of tangible assets(1) 11.15%

10.42%

9.84%

9.46%

9.35%



1.80% Tangible common equity per share(1) $17.95

$16.72

$15.75

$15.28

$15.35

$2.60 16.9%

























REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS(2)(3)

























Basel III - CECL Transition





Total risk-based capital ratio(4) 19.7%

18.1%

18.1%

17.6%

16.5%





Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(5) 18.3%

16.8%

16.7%

16.3%

15.2%































Tier 1 leverage ratio(6) 14.5%

14.0%

13.3%

12.7%

12.3%





Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 17.4%

15.9%

15.8%

15.3%

14.3%





























































(1) Tangible common equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure. We believe TCE is a more meaningful measure of the net asset value of the Company to investors. For corresponding reconciliation of TCE to a GAAP financial measure, see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Calculations of Regulatory Measures. (2) Regulatory capital ratios at March 31, 2021 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. (3) Capital ratios starting March 31, 2020 reflect election to delay for two years an estimate of CECL's effect on regulatory capital in accordance with the interim final rule issued by U.S. banking agencies in March 2020. (4) Total risk-based capital ratio is the ratio of total risk-based capital divided by risk-weighted assets. (5) Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio is the ratio of Tier 1 capital divided by risk-weighted assets. (6) Tier 1 leverage ratio is the ratio of Tier 1 capital divided by total average assets, after certain adjustments. Tier 1 leverage ratios are based upon the use of daily averages for all periods presented.

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL PLATFORM RESULTS (unaudited, $ in millions)

Quarter Ended





Mar 31,

2021

Dec 31,

2020

Sep 30,

2020

Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

1Q'21 vs. 1Q'20 RETAIL CARD























Purchase volume(1)(2) $26,540

$31,256

$27,374

$24,380

$24,008

$2,532 10.5% Period-end loan receivables $47,855

$52,130

$49,595

$49,967

$52,390

$(4,535) (8.7)% Average loan receivables, including held for sale $49,044

$50,235

$49,503

$50,238

$53,820

$(4,776) (8.9)% Average active accounts (in thousands)(2)(3) 49,078

49,001

47,065

46,970

53,018

(3,940) (7.4)%

























Interest and fees on loans $2,547

$2,719

$2,619

$2,640

$3,037

$(490) (16.1)% Other income $66

$50

$84

$56

$59

$7 11.9%

























Retailer share arrangements $(970)

$(1,026)

$(877)

$(752)

$(904)

$(66) 7.3%



















































PAYMENT SOLUTIONS























Purchase volume(1)(2) $5,561

$5,942

$5,901

$4,823

$5,375

$186 3.5% Period-end loan receivables $19,682

$20,153

$19,550

$19,119

$19,973

$(291) (1.5)% Average loan receivables, including held for sale $19,867

$19,734

$19,247

$19,065

$20,344

$(477) (2.3)% Average active accounts (in thousands)(2)(3) 11,496

11,536

11,497

11,900

12,681

(1,185) (9.3)%

























Interest and fees on loans $627

$673

$650

$632

$706

$(79) (11.2)% Other income $19

$4

$13

$14

$13

$6 46.2%

























Retailer share arrangements $(15)

$(17)

$(20)

$(18)

$(18)

$3 (16.7)%



















































CARECREDIT























Purchase volume(1) $2,648

$2,676

$2,738

$1,952

$2,659

$(11) (0.4)% Period-end loan receivables $9,321

$9,584

$9,376

$9,227

$10,106

$(785) (7.8)% Average loan receivables, including held for sale $9,447

$9,483

$9,255

$9,394

$10,264

$(817) (8.0)% Average active accounts (in thousands)(3) 5,706

5,724

5,708

5,966

6,379

(673) (10.6)%

























Interest and fees on loans $558

$589

$552

$536

$597

$(39) (6.5)% Other income $46

$28

$34

$25

$25

$21 84.0%

























Retailer share arrangements $(4)

$(4)

$(2)

$(3)

$(4)

$- - %

























TOTAL SYF























Purchase volume(1)(2) $34,749

$39,874

$36,013

$31,155

$32,042

$2,707 8.4% Period-end loan receivables $76,858

$81,867

$78,521

$78,313

$82,469

$(5,611) (6.8)% Average loan receivables, including held for sale $78,358

$79,452

$78,005

$78,697

$84,428

$(6,070) (7.2)% Average active accounts (in thousands)(2)(3) 66,280

66,261

64,270

64,836

72,078

(5,798) (8.0)%

























Interest and fees on loans $3,732

$3,981

$3,821

$3,808

$4,340

$(608) (14.0)% Other income $131

$82

$131

$95

$97

$34 35.1%

























Retailer share arrangements $(989)

$(1,047)

$(899)

$(773)

$(926)

$(63) 6.8%



























(1) Purchase volume, or net credit sales, represents the aggregate amount of charges incurred on credit cards or other credit product accounts less returns during the period. (2) Includes activity and balances associated with loan receivables held for sale. (3) Active accounts represent credit card or installment loan accounts on which there has been a purchase, payment or outstanding balance in the current month.

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL

















RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AND CALCULATIONS OF REGULATORY MEASURES(1)











(unaudited, $ in millions, except per share statistics)



















Quarter Ended

Mar 31,

2021

Dec 31,

2020

Sep 30,

2020

Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020 COMMON EQUITY AND REGULATORY CAPITAL MEASURES(2)

















GAAP Total equity $13,439

$12,701

$12,099

$11,899

$11,970 Less: Preferred stock (734)

(734)

(734)

(734)

(734) Less: Goodwill (1,104)

(1,078)

(1,078)

(1,078)

(1,078) Less: Intangible assets, net (1,169)

(1,125)

(1,091)

(1,166)

(1,208) Tangible common equity $10,432

$9,764

$9,196

$8,921

$8,950 Add: CECL transition amount 2,595

2,686

2,656

2,570

2,417



















Adjustments for certain deferred tax liabilities and certain items in accumulated comprehensive income (loss) 354

341

305

302

304 Common equity Tier 1 $13,381

$12,791

$12,157

$11,793

$11,671 Preferred stock 734

734

734

734

734 Tier 1 capital $14,115

$13,525

$12,891

$12,527

$12,405



















Add: Allowance for credit losses includible in risk-based capital 1,031

1,079

1,034

1,031

1,082 Total Risk-based capital $15,146

$14,604

$13,925

$13,558

$13,487



















ASSET MEASURES(2)

















Total average assets $96,455

$95,965

$96,340

$97,958

$100,722 Adjustments for:

















Add: CECL transition amount 2,595

2,686

2,656

2,570

2,417 Disallowed goodwill and other disallowed intangible assets

(net of related deferred tax liabilities) and other (1,987)

(1,924)

(1,906)

(1,980)

(2,010)



















Total assets for leverage purposes $97,063

$96,727

$97,090

$98,548

$101,129



















Risk-weighted assets $76,965

$80,561

$76,990

$77,048

$81,639



















CECL FULLY PHASED-IN CAPITAL MEASURES

















Tier 1 capital $14,115

$13,525

$12,891

$12,527

$12,405 Less: CECL transition adjustment (2,595)

(2,686)

(2,656)

(2,570)

(2,417) Tier 1 capital (CECL fully phased-in) $11,520

$10,839

$10,235

$9,957

$9,988 Add: Allowance for credit losses 9,901

10,265

10,146

9,802

9,175 Tier 1 capital (CECL fully phased-in) + Reserves for credit losses $21,421

$21,104

$20,381

$19,759

$19,163



















Risk-weighted assets $76,965

$80,561

$76,990

$77,048

$81,639 Less: CECL transition adjustment (2,386)

(2,477)

(2,447)

(2,361)

(2,204) Risk-weighted assets (CECL fully phased-in) $74,579

$78,084

$74,543

$74,687

$79,435



















TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY PER SHARE

















GAAP book value per share $21.86

$20.49

$19.47

$19.13

$19.27 Less: Goodwill (1.90)

(1.85)

(1.85)

(1.85)

(1.85) Less: Intangible assets, net (2.01)

(1.92)

(1.87)

(2.00)

(2.07) Tangible common equity per share $17.95

$16.72

$15.75

$15.28

$15.35



(1) Regulatory measures at March 31, 2021 are presented on an estimated basis. (2) Capital ratios starting March 31, 2020 reflect election to delay for two years an estimate of CECL's effect on regulatory capital in accordance with the interim final rule issued by U.S. banking agencies in March 2020.

SOURCE Synchrony Financial

Related Links

https://www.synchrony.com

