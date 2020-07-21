Synchrony Reports Second Quarter Net Earnings of $48 Million or $0.06 Per Diluted Share

STAMFORD, Conn., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) today announced second quarter 2020 earnings results amid the continuing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Synchrony reported second quarter 2020 net earnings of $48 million, or $0.06 per diluted share; this includes an increase in the provision for credit losses as a result of CECL implementation earlier this year of $483 million, or $365 million after tax, which equates to an EPS reduction of $0.63. Highlights included*:

Loan receivables decreased 4% to $78.3 billion , or 3% on a Core** basis

, or 3% on a Core** basis Interest and fees on loans decreased 18% to $3.8 billion , or 7% on a Core basis

, or 7% on a Core basis Purchase volume decreased 19% to $31.2 billion , or 13% on a Core basis

, or 13% on a Core basis Average active accounts decreased 14% to 65 million, or 5% on a Core basis

Deposits decreased $1.5 billion , or 2%, to $64.1 billion

, or 2%, to Successfully launched the new Verizon program

Established new relationships with Adorama, AdventHealth, Club Champion, Hisun, and Modani

Renewed and extended key relationships with CarX, Englert, Bernina, Hanks, Puronics, Vanderhall, and West Coast Dental

Returned $128 million in capital through common stock dividends

"We continue to support our employees, partners, customers and communities during the uncertainty of today's health and economic crisis. In addition, our country is awakening to the need to meaningfully address racial injustice and equality. We continue to be guided by the principle of putting clients, partners, shareholders and communities at the forefront of all we do, and believe that the values which underpin our organization will empower us to become an even stronger, better company," said Margaret Keane, Chief Executive Officer of Synchrony Financial. "As we navigate this new environment, we remain acutely focused on the future of our business. During the quarter, we successfully launched an exciting new program with Verizon and extended several programs, while also adding new partnerships. We believe we have an advantageous position as the shift to digital has accelerated—we will continue to prioritize investments to augment our digital assets and capabilities to meet the rapidly evolving needs of our cardholders and partners."

Business and Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2020*

Earnings

Net interest income decreased $759 million , or 18%, to $3.4 billion , mainly due to the Walmart consumer portfolio sale and impact of COVID-19.

, or 18%, to , mainly due to the Walmart consumer portfolio sale and impact of COVID-19. Retailer share arrangements decreased $86 million , or 10%, to $773 million , reflecting the initial impact of COVID-19 on program performance.

, or 10%, to , reflecting the initial impact of COVID-19 on program performance. Provision for credit losses increased $475 million , or 40%, to $1.7 billion , mainly driven by the reserve increase for the projected impact of COVID-19 related losses and the prior year reserve reduction related to Walmart.

, or 40%, to , mainly driven by the reserve increase for the projected impact of COVID-19 related losses and the prior year reserve reduction related to Walmart. Other income increased $5 million , or 6%, to $95 million .

, or 6%, to . Other expense decreased $73 million , or 7%, mainly due to the cost reductions from Walmart, lower purchase volume and accounts as well as reductions in certain discretionary spend, partially offset by higher operational losses, expenses related to the COVID-19 response and charitable contributions.

, or 7%, mainly due to the cost reductions from Walmart, lower purchase volume and accounts as well as reductions in certain discretionary spend, partially offset by higher operational losses, expenses related to the COVID-19 response and charitable contributions. Net earnings totaled $48 million compared to $853 million last year.

Balance Sheet

Period-end loan receivables decreased 4%, or 3% on a Core basis; purchase volume decreased 19%, or 13% on a Core basis; and average active accounts decreased 14%, or 5% on a Core basis.

Deposits decreased $1.5 billion , or 2%, to $64.1 billion and comprised 80% of funding.

, or 2%, to and comprised 80% of funding. The Company's balance sheet remained strong with total liquidity (liquid assets and undrawn credit facilities) of $28.0 billion , or 29.0% of total assets.

, or 29.0% of total assets. The Company has elected to defer the regulatory capital effects of CECL for two years; the estimated Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 15.3% compared to 14.3%, and the estimated Tier 1 Capital ratio was 16.3% compared to 14.3%, reflecting the Company's strong capital generation capabilities. The estimated Tier 1 Capital ratio also reflects the $750 million preferred stock issuance in November 2019 .

Key Financial Metrics

Return on assets was 0.2% and return on equity was 1.6%.

Net interest margin was 13.53%.

Efficiency ratio was 36.3%.

Credit Quality

Loans 30+ days past due as a percentage of total period-end loan receivables were 3.13% compared to 4.43% last year; excluding the Walmart consumer portfolio, the rate was down approximately 90 basis points compared to last year.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of total average loan receivables were 5.35% compared to 6.01% last year; excluding the Walmart consumer portfolio, the rate decreased approximately 20 basis points compared to last year.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total period-end loan receivables was 12.52%.

Sales Platforms

Retail Card period-end loan receivables decreased 4%, driven primarily by the impact from COVID-19, partially offset by growth in digital partners. Interest and fees on loans decreased 22%, purchase volume decreased 17%, and average active accounts decreased 18%, driven primarily by the sale of the Walmart consumer portfolio and the decline in loan receivables.

Payment Solutions period-end loan receivables decreased 3%; period-end loan receivables increased 1% on a Core basis led by growth in Power, substantially offset by the impact from COVID-19. Interest and fees on loans decreased 8%, driven primarily by lower late fees. Purchase volume decreased 19% and average active accounts decreased 3%.

CareCredit period-end loan receivables decreased 5%, driven primarily by the impact from COVID-19, partially offset by growth in Veterinary. Interest and fees on loans decreased 4%, driven primarily by lower merchant discount as a result of the decline in purchase volume, which decreased 31%. Average active accounts decreased 2%.

* All comparisons are for the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019, unless otherwise noted.

** Financial measures shown above on a Core basis are non-GAAP measures and exclude from both the prior year and the current year amounts related to the Walmart and Yamaha portfolios, sold in October 2019 and January 2020, respectively. See non-GAAP reconciliation in the financial tables.

Corresponding Financial Tables and Information

No representation is made that the information in this news release is complete. Investors are encouraged to review the foregoing summary and discussion of Synchrony Financial's earnings and financial condition in conjunction with the detailed financial tables and information that follow and the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as filed February 13, 2020, and the Company's forthcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The detailed financial tables and other information are also available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com. This information is also furnished in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC today.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Margaret Keane, Chief Executive Officer, Brian Doubles, President, and Brian Wenzel Sr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the financial results and outlook for certain business drivers. The conference call can be accessed via an audio webcast through the Investor Relations page on the Synchrony Financial corporate website, www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com, under Events and Presentations. A replay will also be available on the website.

Non-GAAP Measures

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited, in millions, except per share statistics)

Quarter Ended





Six Months Ended







Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

Dec 31,

2019

Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

2Q'20 vs. 2Q'19

Jun 30,

2020

Jun 30,

2019

YTD'20 vs. YTD'19 EARNINGS





































Net interest income $3,396

$3,890

$4,029

$4,389

$4,155

$(759) (18.3)%

$7,286

$8,381

$(1,095) (13.1)% Retailer share arrangements (773)

(926)

(1,029)

(1,016)

(859)

86 (10.0)%

(1,699)

(1,813)

114 (6.3)%







































Provision for credit losses 1,673

1,677

1,104

1,019

1,198

475 39.6%

3,350

2,057

1,293 62.9% Net interest income, after retailer share arrangements and provision for credit losses 950

1,287

1,896

2,354

2,098

(1,148) (54.7)%

2,237

4,511

(2,274) (50.4)% Other income 95

97

104

85

90

5 5.6%

192

182

10 5.5% Other expense 986

1,002

1,079

1,064

1,059

(73) (6.9)%

1,988

2,102

(114) (5.4)% Earnings before provision for income taxes 59

382

921

1,375

1,129

(1,070) (94.8)%

441

2,591

(2,150) (83.0)% Provision for income taxes 11

96

190

319

276

(265) (96.0)%

107

631

(524) (83.0)% Net earnings $48

$286

$731

$1,056

$853

$(805) (94.4)%

$334

$1,960

$(1,626) (83.0)% Net earnings available to common stockholders $37

$275

$731

$1,056

$853

$(816) (95.7)%

$312

$1,960

$(1,648) (84.1)%























































































































COMMON SHARE STATISTICS





































Basic EPS $0.06

$0.45

$1.15

$1.60

$1.25

$(1.19) (95.2)%

$0.52

$2.82

$(2.30) (81.6)% Diluted EPS $0.06

$0.45

$1.15

$1.60

$1.24

$(1.18) (95.2)%

$0.52

$2.81

$(2.29) (81.5)%







































Dividend declared per share $0.22

$0.22

$0.22

$0.22

$0.21

$0.01 4.8%

$0.44

$0.42

$0.02 4.8% Common stock price $22.16

$16.09

$36.01

$34.09

$34.67

$(12.51) (36.1)%

$22.16

$34.67

$(12.51) (36.1)% Book value per share $19.13

$19.27

$23.31

$23.13

$22.03

($2.90) (13.2)%

$19.13

$22.03

($2.90) (13.2)% Tangible common equity per share(1) $15.28

$15.35

$19.50

$19.68

$18.60

($3.32) (17.8)%

$15.28

$18.60

($3.32) (17.8)%







































Beginning common shares outstanding 583.2

615.9

653.7

668.9

688.8

(105.6) (15.3)%

615.9

718.8

(102.9) (14.3)% Issuance of common shares -

-

-

-

-

- - %

-

-

- - % Stock-based compensation 0.5

0.9

0.6

0.4

1.2

(0.7) (58.3)%

1.4

2.1

(0.7) (33.3)% Shares repurchased -

(33.6)

(38.4)

(15.6)

(21.1)

21.1 (100.0)%

(33.6)

(52.0)

18.4 (35.4)% Ending common shares outstanding 583.7

583.2

615.9

653.7

668.9

(85.2) (12.7)%

583.7

668.9

(85.2) (12.7)%







































Weighted average common shares outstanding 583.7

604.9

633.7

658.3

683.6

(99.9) (14.6)%

594.3

694.8

(100.5) (14.5)% Weighted average common shares outstanding (fully diluted) 584.4

607.4

637.7

661.7

686.5

(102.1) (14.9)%

595.9

697.7

(101.8) (14.6)%









































(1) Tangible Common Equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure. For corresponding reconciliation of TCE to a GAAP financial measure, see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Calculations of Regulatory Measures.

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SELECTED METRICS (unaudited, $ in millions)

Quarter Ended





Six Months Ended







Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

Dec 31,

2019

Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

2Q'20 vs. 2Q'19

Jun 30,

2020

Jun 30,

2019

YTD'20 vs. YTD'19 PERFORMANCE METRICS





































Return on assets(1) 0.2%

1.1%

2.7%

3.9%

3.3%



(3.1)%

0.7%

3.8%



(3.1)% Return on equity(2) 1.6%

9.1%

19.0%

28.3%

23.1%



(21.5)%

5.4%

26.7%



(21.3)% Return on tangible common equity(3) 1.6%

11.6%

23.0%

33.4%

27.4%



(25.8)%

6.7%

31.6%



(24.9)%







































Net interest margin(4) 13.53%

15.15%

15.01%

16.29%

15.75%



(2.22)%

14.35%

15.92%



(1.57)% Efficiency ratio(5) 36.3%

32.7%

34.8%

30.8%

31.3%



5.0%

34.4%

31.1%



3.3% Other expense as a % of average loan receivables, including held for sale 5.04%

4.77%

5.01%

4.66%

4.78%



0.26%

4.90%

4.74%



0.16% Effective income tax rate 18.6%

25.1%

20.6%

23.2%

24.4%



(5.8)%

24.3%

24.4%



(0.1)%







































CREDIT QUALITY METRICS





































Net charge-offs as a % of average loan receivables, including held for sale 5.35%

5.36%

5.15%

5.35%

6.01%



(0.66)%

5.35%

6.04%



(0.69)% 30+ days past due as a % of period-end loan receivables(6) 3.13%

4.24%

4.44%

4.47%

4.43%



(1.30)%

3.13%

4.43%



(1.30)% 90+ days past due as a % of period-end loan receivables(6) 1.77%

2.10%

2.15%

2.07%

2.16%



(0.39)%

1.77%

2.16%



(0.39)% Net charge-offs $1,046

$1,125

$1,109

$1,221

$1,331

$(285) (21.4)%

$2,171

$2,675

$(504) (18.8)% Loan receivables delinquent over 30 days(6) $2,453

$3,500

$3,874

$3,723

$3,625

$(1,172) (32.3)%

$2,453

$3,625

$(1,172) (32.3)% Loan receivables delinquent over 90 days(6) $1,384

$1,735

$1,877

$1,723

$1,768

$(384) (21.7)%

$1,384

$1,768

$(384) (21.7)%







































Allowance for credit losses (period-end) $9,802

$9,175

$5,602

$5,607

$5,809

$3,993 68.7%

$9,802

$5,809

$3,993 68.7% Allowance coverage ratio(7) 12.52%

11.13%

6.42%

6.74%

7.10%



5.42%

12.52%

7.10%



5.42%







































BUSINESS METRICS





































Purchase volume(8)(9) $31,155

$32,042

$40,212

$38,395

$38,291

$(7,136) (18.6)%

$63,197

$70,804

$(7,607) (10.7)% Period-end loan receivables $78,313

$82,469

$87,215

$83,207

$81,796

$(3,483) (4.3)%

$78,313

$81,796

$(3,483) (4.3)% Credit cards $75,353

$79,832

$84,606

$79,788

$78,446

$(3,093) (3.9)%

$75,353

$78,446

$(3,093) (3.9)% Consumer installment loans $1,779

$1,390

$1,347

$2,050

$1,983

$(204) (10.3)%

$1,779

$1,983

$(204) (10.3)% Commercial credit products $1,140

$1,203

$1,223

$1,317

$1,328

$(188) (14.2)%

$1,140

$1,328

$(188) (14.2)% Other $41

$44

$39

$52

$39

$2 5.1%

$41

$39

$2 5.1% Average loan receivables, including held for sale $78,697

$84,428

$85,376

$90,556

$88,792

$(10,095) (11.4)%

$81,563

$89,344

$(7,781) (8.7)% Period-end active accounts (in thousands)(9)(10) 63,430

68,849

75,471

77,094

76,065

(12,635) (16.6)%

63,430

76,065

(12,635) (16.6)% Average active accounts (in thousands)(9)(10) 64,836

72,078

73,734

76,695

75,525

(10,689) (14.2)%

68,401

76,545

(8,144) (10.6)%







































LIQUIDITY





































Liquid assets





































Cash and equivalents $16,344

$13,704

$12,147

$11,461

$11,755

$4,589 39.0%

$16,344

$11,755

$4,589 39.0% Total liquid assets $22,352

$19,225

$17,322

$15,201

$16,665

$5,687 34.1%

$22,352

$16,665

$5,687 34.1% Undrawn credit facilities





































Undrawn credit facilities $5,650

$5,600

$6,050

$6,500

$7,050

$(1,400) (19.9)%

$5,650

$7,050

$(1,400) (19.9)% Total liquid assets and undrawn credit facilities $28,002

$24,825

$23,372

$21,701

$23,715

$4,287 18.1%

$28,002

$23,715

$4,287 18.1% Liquid assets % of total assets 23.15%

19.61%

16.52%

14.35%

15.66%



7.49%

23.15%

15.66%



7.49% Liquid assets including undrawn credit facilities % of total assets 29.00%

25.32%

22.30%

20.48%

22.29%



6.71%

29.00%

22.29%



6.71%









































(1) Return on assets represents net earnings as a percentage of average total assets. (2) Return on equity represents net earnings as a percentage of average total equity. (3) Return on tangible common equity represents net earnings available to common stockholders as a percentage of average tangible common equity. Tangible common equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure. For corresponding reconciliation of TCE to a GAAP financial measure, see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Calculations of Regulatory Measures. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (5) Efficiency ratio represents (i) other expense, divided by (ii) net interest income, plus other income, less retailer share arrangements. (6) Based on customer statement-end balances extrapolated to the respective period-end date. (7) Allowance coverage ratio represents allowance for credit losses divided by total period-end loan receivables. (8) Purchase volume, or net credit sales, represents the aggregate amount of charges incurred on credit cards or other credit product accounts less returns during the period. (9) Includes activity and accounts associated with loan receivables held for sale. (10) Active accounts represent credit card or installment loan accounts on which there has been a purchase, payment or outstanding balance in the current month.

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (unaudited, $ in millions)

Quarter Ended





Six Months Ended







Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

Dec 31,

2019

Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

2Q'20 vs. 2Q'19

Jun 30,

2020

Jun 30,

2019

YTD'20 vs. YTD'19 Interest income:





































Interest and fees on loans $3,808

$4,340

$4,492

$4,890

$4,636

$(828) (17.9)%

$8,148

$9,323

$(1,175) (12.6)% Interest on cash and debt securities 22

67

93

91

102

(80) (78.4)%

89

201

(112) (55.7)% Total interest income 3,830

4,407

4,585

4,981

4,738

(908) (19.2)%

8,237

9,524

(1,287) (13.5)%







































Interest expense:





































Interest on deposits 293

356

383

411

397

(104) (26.2)%

649

772

(123) (15.9)% Interest on borrowings of consolidated securitization entities 59

73

80

88

90

(31) (34.4)%

132

190

(58) (30.5)% Interest on senior unsecured notes 82

88

93

93

96

(14) (14.6)%

170

181

(11) (6.1)% Total interest expense 434

517

556

592

583

(149) (25.6)%

951

1,143

(192) (16.8)%







































Net interest income 3,396

3,890

4,029

4,389

4,155

(759) (18.3)%

7,286

8,381

(1,095) (13.1)%







































Retailer share arrangements (773)

(926)

(1,029)

(1,016)

(859)

86 (10.0)%

(1,699)

(1,813)

114 (6.3)%















































































Provision for credit losses 1,673

1,677

1,104

1,019

1,198

475 39.6%

3,350

2,057

1,293 62.9% Net interest income, after retailer share arrangements

and provision for credit losses 950

1,287

1,896

2,354

2,098

(1,148) (54.7)%

2,237

4,511

(2,274) (50.4)%







































Other income:





































Interchange revenue 134

161

192

197

194

(60) (30.9)%

295

359

(64) (17.8)% Debt cancellation fees 69

69

64

64

69

- - %

138

137

1 0.7% Loyalty programs (134)

(158)

(181)

(203)

(192)

58 (30.2)%

(292)

(359)

67 (18.7)% Other 26

25

29

27

19

7 36.8%

51

45

6 13.3% Total other income 95

97

104

85

90

5 5.6%

192

182

10 5.5%







































Other expense:





































Employee costs 327

324

385

359

358

(31) (8.7)%

651

711

(60) (8.4)% Professional fees 189

197

199

205

231

(42) (18.2)%

386

463

(77) (16.6)% Marketing and business development 91

111

152

139

135

(44) (32.6)%

202

258

(56) (21.7)% Information processing 116

123

122

127

123

(7) (5.7)%

239

236

3 1.3% Other 263

247

221

234

212

51 24.1%

510

434

76 17.5% Total other expense 986

1,002

1,079

1,064

1,059

(73) (6.9)%

1,988

2,102

(114) (5.4)%







































Earnings before provision for income taxes 59

382

921

1,375

1,129

(1,070) (94.8)%

441

2,591

(2,150) (83.0)% Provision for income taxes 11

96

190

319

276

(265) (96.0)%

107

631

(524) (83.0)% Net earnings $48

$286

$731

$1,056

$853

$(805) (94.4)%

$334

$1,960

$(1,626) (83.0)%







































Net earnings available to common stockholders $37

$275

$731

$1,056

$853

$(816) (95.7)%

$312

$1,960

$(1,648) (84.1)%



SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (unaudited, $ in millions)

Quarter Ended





Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

Dec 31,

2019

Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

Jun 30, 2020 vs.

Jun 30, 2019 Assets























Cash and equivalents $16,344

$13,704

$12,147

$11,461

$11,755

$4,589 39.0% Debt securities 6,623

6,146

5,911

4,584

6,147

476 7.7% Loan receivables:























Unsecuritized loans held for investment 52,629

54,765

58,398

56,220

55,178

(2,549) (4.6)% Restricted loans of consolidated securitization entities 25,684

27,704

28,817

26,987

26,618

(934) (3.5)% Total loan receivables 78,313

82,469

87,215

83,207

81,796

(3,483) (4.3)% Less: Allowance for credit losses(1) (9,802)

(9,175)

(5,602)

(5,607)

(5,809)

(3,993) 68.7% Loan receivables, net 68,511

73,294

81,613

77,600

75,987

(7,476) (9.8)% Loan receivables held for sale 4

5

725

8,182

8,096

(8,092) (100.0)% Goodwill 1,078

1,078

1,078

1,078

1,078

- - % Intangible assets, net 1,166

1,208

1,265

1,177

1,215

(49) (4.0)% Other assets 2,818

2,603

2,087

1,861

2,110

708 33.6% Total assets $96,544

$98,038

$104,826

$105,943

$106,388

$(9,844) (9.3)%

























Liabilities and Equity























Deposits:























Interest-bearing deposit accounts $63,857

$64,302

$64,877

$65,677

$65,382

$(1,525) (2.3)% Non-interest-bearing deposit accounts 291

313

277

295

263

28 10.6% Total deposits 64,148

64,615

65,154

65,972

65,645

(1,497) (2.3)% Borrowings:























Borrowings of consolidated securitization entities 8,109

9,291

10,412

10,912

11,941

(3,832) (32.1)%

























Senior unsecured notes 7,960

7,957

9,454

9,451

9,303

(1,343) (14.4)% Total borrowings 16,069

17,248

19,866

20,363

21,244

(5,175) (24.4)% Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,428

4,205

4,718

4,488

4,765

(337) (7.1)% Total liabilities 84,645

86,068

89,738

90,823

91,654

(7,009) (7.6)% Equity:























Preferred stock 734

734

734

-

-

734 NM Common stock 1

1

1

1

1

- - % Additional paid-in capital 9,532

9,523

9,537

9,520

9,500

32 0.3% Retained earnings 9,852

9,960

12,117

11,533

10,627

(775) (7.3)% Accumulated other comprehensive income: (37)

(49)

(58)

(44)

(43)

6 (14.0)% Treasury stock (8,183)

(8,199)

(7,243)

(5,890)

(5,351)

(2,832) 52.9% Total equity 11,899

11,970

15,088

15,120

14,734

(2,835) (19.2)% Total liabilities and equity $96,544

$98,038

$104,826

$105,943

$106,388

$(9,844) (9.3)%



























(1) Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses ("CECL") that measures the allowance for credit losses based on management's best estimate of expected credit losses for the life of our loan receivables. Prior periods presented reflect measurement of the allowance based on management's estimate of probable incurred credit losses in accordance with the previous accounting guidance effective for those periods.

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL AVERAGE BALANCES, NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (unaudited, $ in millions)





























































Quarter Ended

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019





Interest

Average





Interest

Average





Interest

Average





Interest

Average





Interest

Average

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Assets

























































Interest-earning assets:

























































Interest-earning cash and equivalents $15,413

$3

0.08%

$12,902

$42

1.31%

$16,269

$68

1.66%

$10,947

$59

2.14%

$10,989

$66

2.41% Securities available for sale 6,804

19

1.12%

5,954

25

1.69%

4,828

25

2.05%

5,389

32

2.36%

6,010

36

2.40%



























































Loan receivables, including held for sale:

























































Credit cards 75,942

3,740

19.81%

81,716

4,272

21.03%

81,960

4,409

21.34%

87,156

4,807

21.88%

85,488

4,557

21.38% Consumer installment loans 1,546

37

9.63%

1,432

35

9.83%

2,058

48

9.25%

2,022

48

9.42%

1,924

44

9.17% Commercial credit products 1,150

30

10.49%

1,243

33

10.68%

1,311

34

10.29%

1,329

35

10.45%

1,330

34

10.25% Other 59

1

NM

37

-

- %

47

1

NM

49

-

- %

50

1

NM Total loan receivables, including held for sale 78,697

3,808

19.46%

84,428

4,340

20.67%

85,376

4,492

20.87%

90,556

4,890

21.42%

88,792

4,636

20.94% Total interest-earning assets 100,914

3,830

15.26%

103,284

4,407

17.16%

106,473

4,585

17.08%

106,892

4,981

18.49%

105,791

4,738

17.96%



























































Non-interest-earning assets:

























































Cash and due from banks 1,486









1,450









1,326









1,374









1,271







Allowance for credit losses (9,221)









(8,708)









(5,593)









(5,773)









(5,911)







Other assets 4,779









4,696









3,872









3,920









3,752







Total non-interest-earning assets (2,956)









(2,562)









(395)









(479)









(888)



































































Total assets $97,958









$100,722









$106,078









$106,413









$104,903



































































Liabilities

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































Interest-bearing deposit accounts $64,298

$293

1.83%

$64,366

$356

2.22%

$65,380

$383

2.32%

$65,615

$411

2.49%

$64,226

$397

2.48% Borrowings of consolidated securitization entities 8,863

59

2.68%

9,986

73

2.94%

10,831

80

2.93%

11,770

88

2.97%

11,785

90

3.06%



























































Senior unsecured notes 7,958

82

4.14%

8,807

88

4.02%

9,452

93

3.90%

9,347

93

3.95%

9,543

96

4.03%



























































Total interest-bearing liabilities 81,119

434

2.15%

83,159

517

2.50%

85,663

556

2.58%

86,732

592

2.71%

85,554

583

2.73%



























































Non-interest-bearing liabilities

























































Non-interest-bearing deposit accounts 309









299









281









283









271







Other liabilities 4,349









4,672









4,906









4,570









4,260







Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 4,658









4,971









5,187









4,853









4,531



































































Total liabilities 85,777









88,130









90,850









91,585









90,085



































































Equity

























































Total equity 12,181









12,592









15,228









14,828









14,818



































































Total liabilities and equity $97,958









$100,722









$106,078









$106,413









$104,903







Net interest income



$3,396









$3,890









$4,029









$4,389









$4,155































































Interest rate spread(1)







13.11%









14.66%









14.50%









15.78%









15.23% Net interest margin(2)







13.53%









15.15%









15.01%









16.29%









15.75%





























































(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on total interest-earning assets and the rate on total interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL AVERAGE BALANCES, NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (unaudited, $ in millions)

























Six Months Ended

Jun 30, 2020

Six Months Ended

Jun 30, 2019





Interest

Average





Interest

Average

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Assets





















Interest-earning assets:





















Interest-earning cash and equivalents $14,158

$45

0.64%

$11,011

$131

2.40% Securities available for sale 6,379

44

1.39%

5,826

70

2.42%























Loan receivables, including held for sale:





















Credit cards 78,830

8,012

20.44%

86,125

9,168

21.47% Consumer installment loans 1,489

72

9.72%

1,884

86

9.21% Commercial credit products 1,196

63

10.59%

1,291

68

10.62% Other 48

1

4.19%

44

1

4.58% Total loan receivables, including held for sale 81,563

8,148

20.09%

89,344

9,323

21.04% Total interest-earning assets 102,100

8,237

16.22%

106,181

9,524

18.09%























Non-interest-earning assets:





















Cash and due from banks 1,468









1,303







Allowance for credit losses (8,965)









(6,125)







Other assets 4,737









3,741







Total non-interest-earning assets (2,760)









(1,081)































Total assets $99,340









$105,100































Liabilities





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Interest-bearing deposit accounts $64,332

$649

2.03%

$64,002

$772

2.43% Borrowings of consolidated securitization entities 9,425

132

2.82%

12,592

190

3.04%























Senior unsecured notes 8,382

170

4.08%

9,219

181

3.96%























Total interest-bearing liabilities 82,139

951

2.33%

85,813

1,143

2.69%























Non-interest-bearing liabilities





















Non-interest-bearing deposit accounts 304









278







Other liabilities 4,511









4,205







Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 4,815









4,483































Total liabilities 86,954









90,296































Equity





















Total equity 12,386









14,804































Total liabilities and equity $99,340









$105,100







Net interest income



$7,286









$8,381



























Interest rate spread(1)







13.89%









15.40% Net interest margin(2)







14.35%









15.92%

























(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on total interest-earning assets and the rate on total interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL BALANCE SHEET STATISTICS (unaudited, $ in millions, except per share statistics)



























Quarter Ended





Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

Dec 31,

2019

Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

Jun 30, 2020 vs.

Jun 30, 2019 BALANCE SHEET STATISTICS























Total common equity $11,165

$11,236

$14,354

$15,120

$14,734

($3,569) (24.2)% Total common equity as a % of total assets 11.56%

11.46%

13.69%

14.27%

13.85%



(2.29)%

























Tangible assets $94,300

$95,752

$102,483

$103,688

$104,095

$(9,795) (9.4)% Tangible common equity(1) $8,921

$8,950

$12,011

$12,865

$12,441

($3,520) (28.3)% Tangible common equity as a % of tangible assets(1) 9.46%

9.35%

11.72%

12.41%

11.95%



(2.49)% Tangible common equity per share(1) $15.28

$15.35

$19.50

$19.68

$18.60

($3.32) (17.8)%

























REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (2)(3)

























Basel III - CECL Transition

Basel III



Total risk-based capital ratio(4) 17.6%

16.5%

16.3%

15.8%

15.6%





Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(5) 16.3%

15.2%

15.0%

14.5%

14.3%





Tier 1 leverage ratio(6) 12.7%

12.3%

12.6%

12.6%

12.4%





Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 15.3%

14.3%

14.1%

14.5%

14.3%



























































(1) Tangible common equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure. We believe TCE is a more meaningful measure of the net asset value of the Company to investors. For corresponding reconciliation of TCE to a GAAP financial measure, see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Calculations of Regulatory Measures. (2) Regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2020 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. (3) Capital ratios starting March 31, 2020 reflect election to delay for two years an estimate of CECL's effect on regulatory capital in accordance with the interim final rule issued by U.S. banking agencies in March 2020. (4) Total risk-based capital ratio is the ratio of total risk-based capital divided by risk-weighted assets. (5) Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio is the ratio of Tier 1 capital divided by risk-weighted assets. (6) Tier 1 leverage ratio is the ratio of Tier 1 capital divided by total average assets, after certain adjustments. Tier 1 leverage ratios are based upon the use of daily averages for all periods presented.

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL PLATFORM RESULTS (unaudited, $ in millions)

Quarter Ended





Six Months Ended







Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

Dec 31,

2019

Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

2Q'20 vs. 2Q'19

Jun 30,

2020

Jun 30,

2019

YTD'20 vs. YTD'19 RETAIL CARD





































Purchase volume(1)(2) $24,380

$24,008

$30,968

$29,282

$29,530

$(5,150) (17.4)%

$48,388

$54,190

$(5,802) (10.7)% Period-end loan receivables $49,967

$52,390

$56,387

$52,697

$52,307

$(2,340) (4.5)%

$49,967

$52,307

$(2,340) (4.5)% Average loan receivables, including held for sale $50,238

$53,820

$54,505

$60,660

$59,861

$(9,623) (16.1)%

$52,029

$60,409

$(8,380) (13.9)% Average active accounts (in thousands)(2)(3) 46,970

53,018

54,662

58,082

57,212

(10,242) (17.9)%

49,982

58,132

(8,150) (14.0)%







































Interest and fees on loans $2,640

$3,037

$3,143

$3,570

$3,390

$(750) (22.1)%

$5,677

$6,844

$(1,167) (17.1)% Other income $56

$59

$77

$65

$59

$(3) (5.1)%

$115

$135

$(20) (14.8)%







































Retailer share arrangements $(752)

$(904)

$(988)

$(998)

$(836)

$84 (10.0)%

$(1,656)

$(1,776)

$120 (6.8)%















































































PAYMENT SOLUTIONS





































Purchase volume(1)(2) $4,823

$5,375

$6,402

$6,281

$5,948

$(1,125) (18.9)%

$10,198

$11,197

$(999) (8.9)% Period-end loan receivables $19,119

$19,973

$20,528

$20,478

$19,766

$(647) (3.3)%

$19,119

$19,766

$(647) (3.3)% Average loan receivables, including held for sale $19,065

$20,344

$20,701

$20,051

$19,409

$(344) (1.8)%

$19,705

$19,453

$252 1.3% Average active accounts (in thousands)(2)(3) 11,900

12,681

12,713

12,384

12,227

(327) (2.7)%

12,266

12,321

(55) (0.4)%







































Interest and fees on loans $632

$706

$737

$721

$685

$(53) (7.7)%

$1,338

$1,371

$(33) (2.4)% Other income $14

$13

$4

$(1)

$11

$3 27.3%

$27

$12

$15 125.0%







































Retailer share arrangements $(18)

$(18)

$(37)

$(15)

$(21)

$3 (14.3)%

$(36)

$(33)

$(3) 9.1%















































































CARECREDIT





































Purchase volume(1) $1,952

$2,659

$2,842

$2,832

$2,813

$(861) (30.6)%

$4,611

$5,417

$(806) (14.9)% Period-end loan receivables $9,227

$10,106

$10,300

$10,032

$9,723

$(496) (5.1)%

$9,227

$9,723

$(496) (5.1)% Average loan receivables, including held for sale $9,394

$10,264

$10,170

$9,845

$9,522

$(128) (1.3)%

$9,829

$9,482

$347 3.7% Average active accounts (in thousands)(3) 5,966

6,379

6,359

6,229

6,086

(120) (2.0)%

6,153

6,092

61 1.0%







































Interest and fees on loans $536

$597

$612

$599

$561

$(25) (4.5)%

$1,133

$1,108

$25 2.3% Other income $25

$25

$23

$21

$20

$5 25.0%

$50

$35

$15 42.9%







































Retailer share arrangements $(3)

$(4)

$(4)

$(3)

$(2)

$(1) 50.0%

$(7)

$(4)

$(3) 75.0%







































TOTAL SYF





































Purchase volume(1)(2) $31,155

$32,042

$40,212

$38,395

$38,291

$(7,136) (18.6)%

$63,197

$70,804

$(7,607) (10.7)% Period-end loan receivables $78,313

$82,469

$87,215

$83,207

$81,796

$(3,483) (4.3)%

$78,313

$81,796

$(3,483) (4.3)% Average loan receivables, including held for sale $78,697

$84,428

$85,376

$90,556

$88,792

$(10,095) (11.4)%

$81,563

$89,344

$(7,781) (8.7)% Average active accounts (in thousands)(2)(3) 64,836

72,078

73,734

76,695

75,525

(10,689) (14.2)%

68,401

76,545

(8,144) (10.6)%







































Interest and fees on loans $3,808

$4,340

$4,492

$4,890

$4,636

$(828) (17.9)%

$8,148

$9,323

$(1,175) (12.6)% Other income $95

$97

$104

$85

$90

$5 5.6%

$192

$182

$10 5.5%







































Retailer share arrangements $(773)

$(926)

$(1,029)

$(1,016)

$(859)

$86 (10.0)%

$(1,699)

$(1,813)

$114 (6.3)%









































(1) Purchase volume, or net credit sales, represents the aggregate amount of charges incurred on credit cards or other credit product accounts less returns during the period. (2) Includes activity and balances associated with loan receivables held for sale. (3) Active accounts represent credit card or installment loan accounts on which there has been a purchase, payment or outstanding balance in the current month.

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AND CALCULATIONS OF REGULATORY MEASURES(1) (unaudited, $ in millions, except per share statistics)

Quarter Ended

Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

Dec 31,

2019

Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019 COMMON EQUITY AND REGULATORY CAPITAL MEASURES (2)

















GAAP Total equity $11,899

$11,970

$15,088

$15,120

$14,734 Less: Preferred stock (734)

(734)

(734)

-

- Less: Goodwill (1,078)

(1,078)

(1,078)

(1,078)

(1,078) Less: Intangible assets, net (1,166)

(1,208)

(1,265)

(1,177)

(1,215) Tangible common equity $8,921

$8,950

$12,011

$12,865

$12,441 Add: CECL transition amount 2,570

2,417

-

-

- Adjustments for certain deferred tax liabilities and certain items in accumulated comprehensive income (loss) 302

304

319

290

283 Common equity Tier 1 $11,793

$11,671

$12,330

$13,155

$12,724 Preferred stock 734

734

734

-

- Tier 1 capital $12,527

$12,405

$13,064

$13,155

$12,724



















Add: Allowance for credit losses includible in risk-based capital 1,031

1,082

1,147

1,190

1,169 Total Risk-based capital $13,558

$13,487

$14,211

$14,345

$13,893



















ASSET MEASURES (2)

















Total average assets $97,958

$100,722

$106,078

$106,413

$104,903 Adjustments for:

















Add: CECL transition amount 2,570

2,417

-

-

- Disallowed goodwill and other disallowed intangible assets

(net of related deferred tax liabilities) and other (1,980)

(2,010)

(2,059)

(1,975)

(2,003)



















Total assets for leverage purposes $98,548

$101,129

$104,019

$104,438

$102,900



















Risk-weighted assets $77,048

$81,639

$87,302

$90,772

$88,890



















CECL FULLY PHASED-IN CAPITAL MEASURES

















Tier 1 capital $12,527

$12,405

$13,064

$13,155

$12,724 Less: CECL transition adjustment (2,570)

(2,417)

-

-

- Tier 1 capital (CECL fully phased-in) $9,957

$9,988

$13,064

$13,155

$12,724 Add: Allowance for credit losses 9,802

9,175

5,602

5,607

5,809 Tier 1 capital (CECL fully phased-in) + Reserves for credit losses $19,759

$19,163

$18,666

$18,762

$18,533



















Risk-weighted assets $77,048

$81,639

$87,302

$90,772

$88,890 Less: CECL transition adjustment (2,361)

(2,204)

-

-

- Risk-weighted assets (CECL fully phased-in) $74,687

$79,435

$87,302

$90,772

$88,890



















TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY PER SHARE

















GAAP book value per share $19.13

$19.27

$23.31

$23.13

$22.03 Less: Goodwill (1.85)

(1.85)

(1.75)

(1.65)

(1.61) Less: Intangible assets, net (2.00)

(2.07)

(2.06)

(1.80)

(1.82) Tangible common equity per share $15.28

$15.35

$19.50

$19.68

$18.60





















(1) Regulatory measures at June 30, 2020 are presented on an estimated basis. (2) Capital ratios starting March 31, 2020 reflect election to delay for two years an estimate of CECL's effect on regulatory capital in accordance with the interim final rule issued by U.S. banking agencies in March 2020

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (Continued) (unaudited, $ in millions, except per share statistics)

Quarter Ended

Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

Dec 31,

2019

Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES (1)

















Allowance for credit losses $9,802

$9,175

N/A

N/A

N/A Less: Impact from CECL(2) (3,605)

(3,122)

-

-

- Allowance for loan losses(1) $6,197

$6,053

$5,602

$5,607

$5,809



















ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES AS A % OF PERIOD-END LOAN RECEIVABLES

















Allowance for credit losses as a % of period-end loan receivables 12.52%

11.13%

N/A

N/A

N/A Less: Impact from CECL(2) (4.61)%

(3.79)%

- %

- %

- % Allowance for loan losses as a % of period-end loan receivables 7.91%

7.34%

6.42%

6.74%

7.10%



















CORE PURCHASE VOLUME

















Purchase Volume $31,155

$32,042

$40,212

$38,395

$38,291 Less: Walmart and Yamaha Purchase volume -

-

(267)

(2,381)

(2,512) Core Purchase volume $31,155

$32,042

$39,945

$36,014

$35,779



















CORE LOAN RECEIVABLES

















Loan receivables $78,313

$82,469

$87,215

$83,207

$81,796 Less: Walmart and Yamaha Loan receivables -

-

(3)

(872)

(1,188) Core Loan receivables $78,313

$82,469

$87,212

$82,335

$80,608



















Retail Card Loan receivables $49,967

$52,390

$56,387

$52,697

$52,307 Less: Walmart Loan receivables -

-

-

(112)

(431) Core Loan receivables $49,967

$52,390

$56,387

$52,585

$51,876



















Payment Solutions Loan receivables $19,119

$19,973

$20,528

$20,478

$19,766 Less: Yamaha Loan receivables -

-

(3)

(760)

(757) Core Loan receivables $19,119

$19,973

$20,525

$19,718

$19,009



















CORE AVERAGE ACTIVE ACCOUNTS (in thousands)

















Average active accounts (in thousands) 64,836

72,078

73,734

76,695

75,525 Less: Walmart and Yamaha average Active accounts (in thousands) -

-

(1,777)

(7,001)

(7,215) Core Average active accounts (in thousands) 64,836

72,078

71,957

69,694

68,310



















CORE INTEREST AND FEES ON LOANS

















Interest and fees on loans $3,808

$4,340

$4,492

$4,890

$4,636 Less: Walmart and Yamaha Interest and fees on loans -

-

(69)

(531)

(520) Core Interest and fees on loans $3,808

$4,340

$4,423

$4,359

$4,116





















(1) Beginning in 1Q'20, allowance for loan losses is calculated based upon accounting standards no longer effective, and as such is a Non-GAAP measure. (2) Impact from CECL reflects the additional allowance for credit losses recorded in accordance with ASC 2016-13, as compared to the allowance for credit losses required had the prior accounting guidance been applied.

