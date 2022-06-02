Syncron Strengthens Leadership Team Amid Strong Growth, Appoints New CFO and CTO

Daniel Rosenthal joins as CFO to accelerate the evolution of Syncron's operating model; Vatsan Govindarajanas as CTO to drive innovation for its Connected Service Experience (CSX) platform

STOCKHOLM , June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncron today announced two significant additions to the group's Global Leadership Team. Daniel Rosenthal will join Syncron's Group Management Team as chief financial officer, effective August 1, 2022. Additionally, Vatsan Govindarajan has assumed the newly created role of chief technology officer, through which he'll join Syncron's Extended Group Management Team, effective June 1, 2022. The additions strengthen the organization amid strong double-digit order entry and subscription revenue growth for the sixth consecutive quarter.

Daniel Rosenthal, Chief Financial Officer – Rosenthal comes to Syncron with broad financial executive experience in fast-growing, enterprise software businesses. He joins from Matrix42, a leading provider of SaaS-based solutions for digital workspace management, where he served as CFO. Prior to that assignment, he played an instrumental role as CFO in scaling Signavio to become a global leader in process transformation management until the company was sold to SAP in 2021. Between 2014 and 2018, he served as CFO of proALPHA, a leading provider of ERP solutions for manufacturing companies in the DACH region of Europe, where revenue doubled during his tenure. Prior to that, Daniel held two CFO positions at software and technology companies.

"Daniel brings a wealth of financial management acumen and experience to Syncron, which I witnessed firsthand when we worked together at proALPHA," says Dr. Friedrich Neumeyer, CEO of Syncron.

"I am thrilled to join Syncron, which has achieved phenomenal success up to this point, and has tremendous potential for significant growth for many years to come. I feel privileged to have the opportunity to serve our customers, our team, and our communities," says Rosenthal.

Dag Sjöqvist, who has served Syncron as CFO and COO for more than 14 years, has decided to pursue a new opportunity outside the company.

"We are very grateful to Dag for his contributions in orchestrating Syncron's growth, global expansion, and the instrumental role he played in our merger with Mize, Inc. in 2021. I'd like to thank Dag, both personally and on behalf of the company, for his outstanding service," says Leo Apotheker, Chairman of Syncron's Board of Directors.

Vatsan Govindarajan, Chief Technology Officer - Govindarajan will assume responsibility for Syncron's engineering teams worldwide. He joins Syncron after 15 years at SAP SE, where he headed the product and engineering teams for SAP Product Lifecycle Management solutions, which drive the transition into cloud-native applications. He also served in various corporate strategy roles.

"With Vatsan's track record of building and leading high-performance engineering teams and leveraging his broad strategic skills, we expect to see further acceleration in both service process innovation of our Service Lifecycle Management solutions and continued strengthening of our CSX Cloud technology foundation, along with its data lake," says Ashok Kartham, chief product officer of Syncron.

About Syncron

Syncron empowers leading manufacturers and distributors to capitalize on the world's new service economy. We improve aftermarket business profitability, optimize working capital, increase customer loyalty, and enable our customer's ability to transition successfully to future service-driven business models. With our industry-leading investments in AI and ML, Syncron offers the first, innovative, customer-endorsed, and complete end-to-end intelligent Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) solution portfolio. Syncron's offer encompasses leadership solutions such as: service parts inventory, price, equipment uptime, warranty, service contract, and field service management. Delivered on Syncron's Connected Service Experience (CSX) cloud platform, our solutions offer our customers competitive differentiation through exceptional aftermarket service experiences, while simultaneously driving significant revenue and profit improvements into a manufacturers or distributor's business. The world's top brands trust Syncron, making it the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent SLM SaaS solutions. For more information, visit syncron.com.

SOURCE Syncron