SyncWords Complements Its Machine Translations With Human and AI Capabilities

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SyncWords , the leading live captioning and translation services provider is thrilled to announce SyncWords Offline, which includes human translation services and AI dubbing (the process of translating and re-creating the voice used in videos from a source to a target language, using machine learning potentials). Adding to its slew of services both human and AI-based translation capabilities empower SyncWords as a single-stop solution to all translation needs, including transcription, captioning, subtitling and auto-dubbing.

Announcing SyncWords Offline

SyncWords Offline: Translation for On-Demand Video SyncWords Offline: How It Works

SyncWords has been the leading captioning and translation services provider in the media industry for over 20 years.. While SyncWords Live can be used as a primary tool to help deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences, along with meeting Section 508 compliance, accessibility broadens the scope of reach while enabling foreign language translation.

Adding to its industry-leading SyncWords Live , the most chosen captioning service in the virtual conference and webinar world, SyncWords is delighted to expand its subtitling services for pre-recorded content by complementing SyncWords Offline with human translations and AI dubbing. Hence, creating a unique solution where translations leverage the best of AI and human capabilities, providing the top-notch turn-key platform to have your on-demand videos captioned, subtitled, translated, and dubbed organically and effectively.

Outstanding Technology

SyncWords' unique Proprietary Sync and Caption Automation Technology helps time-code and segment all media to create accurate subtitle files quickly and automatically from all listed source languages, using a transcript. If the client-provided transcript is not available, there are two scenarios. First, SyncWords' simple, easy-to-use speech-to-text technology can generate it for you, based on your custom ASR Dictionary or without it. Second, human transcription support with different, even same business day, turnarounds can be requested, thus, ensuring a fine-tuned basis for further translation processing.

Translation Capabilities for Offline Content

SyncWords' translation technology is the best in the business and has several advantages over other service providers in the industry. No other interpretative technology provides language support in 100+ languages, and the library of languages is constantly growing. With human-generated scripts that pride themselves on speed and accuracy in the source language, machine translation becomes more accurate, timely, and highly scalable. SyncWords' platform features a simple way to add a custom dictionary to English and all other languages to get the most accurate automatic text and voice translations using speech-to-text technology.

With SyncWords' expanded language support, including Translation Glossaries that extend to 100+ languages, captions and subtitles can open up the world of content and improve the audience reach. Additionally, for pre-recorded content, SyncWords has been scaling up in its offering of base languages, now working with English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, German, Italian, Dutch, Russian, Tagalog, Thai, and Arabic.

Early Access to New Services of SyncWords Offline!

Mastering the world of automatic translations, SyncWords is currently working on adding a host of European and Asian languages to both its human part of translation services and AI voice-over capabilities, susceptible to different regional pronunciation inflections. If you like to be among the privileged ones to try it out first, get early access here .

You can choose from the following services:

Human Pro Translations

Foreign Subtitles

AI Voice Overs

About SyncWords

Since 2000, SyncWords has been the trusted leader in closed captioning and translations for virtual events and meetings, providing a comprehensive platform and services for both Live and Pre-Recorded delivery of captions and subtitles in over 100 languages. With integrations on Zoom , Webex Events , Hopin , PheedLoop , Hubilo , Duuzra , and many more platforms, SyncWords is captioning and translating thousands of virtual and hybrid events worldwide. Further, SyncWords' caption automation technology powers captions and subtitles for broadcasters, OTT platforms, and educational institutions .

