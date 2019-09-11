SyncWords Integrates Automated Subtitling and Captioning with Microsoft Azure

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SyncWords, an industry leading cloud-based video accessibility platform provider for automated captioning and subtitling tools, announced today that its solution is now available on Microsoft Azure and uses Azure Cognitive services. This solution will make it easier for media organizations to add automated captioning and subtitling to their video processing workflows on Azure.

By using Azure, SyncWords customers will see a significant increase in accuracy of automatic speech recognition and translation. In addition, Azure storage will provide a higher level of flexibility, compliance, and efficiency when processing their media.

SyncWords LanguageSync and Auto Timing solutions on Azure will enhance the delivery of live and offline captioning workflows. Working closely with Microsoft, SyncWords will offer customers more cost effective and compliant video accessibility solutions for broadcast and OTT.

"Our customers are looking for more cost-effective automated cloud-based solutions to meet accessibility guidelines required by law. Captioning and subtitling are an essential part of their workflow functions," said SyncWords VP of Business Development Giovanni Galvez. "By using AI-based automation technologies enabled by the Cloud instead of relying on costly and time-consuming manual labor, customers can save money, grow their business, and meet their demanding deadlines for captioning and translation projects."

SyncWords will now run its key new product offerings on Azure. These include:

- Recapd- live captioning and translation for webinars and online meetings

- LanguageSync- live translation of live captioning for broadcast and OTT

- Pro Caption Editor - complete professional offline captioning in a browser

As a Microsoft partner, SyncWords will enable customers to run on Azure and the company will become co-sell-ready, and its products will be available in the Azure Marketplace.

SyncWords and Microsoft are exhibiting at the 2019 IBC Show in the Microsoft Stand (Hall 1, Booth #C27) at the RAI conference center in Amsterdam, NL.

About SyncWords

SyncWords is a professional cloud based software solution that includes auto-transcription, closed captioning, subtitling, live translation for broadcast and OTT, automatic positioning of on screen text, and automatic alignment of text to speech. We provide software solutions to Broadcast TV, caption service companies, streaming vendors, houses of worship, EDU, and GOV organizations. To learn more about why the top broadcasters trust the SyncWords platform and tools, visit syncwords.com.

