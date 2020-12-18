Syndax Pharmaceuticals To Be Added to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Syndax," the "Company" or "we") (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that the Company has been selected for addition to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index® (NASDAQ: ^NBI), effective prior to market open on Monday, December 21, 2020.

The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index was launched in 1993 and is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market® (NASDAQ) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark. Companies in the NBI must meet eligibility requirements, including an average daily trading volume, minimum market capitalization, and other criteria. The index is evaluated annually and serves as the basis for the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index Fund. For more information about the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index, including eligibility criteria, please visit https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/-Index/Overview/NBI.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company's pipeline includes SNDX-5613, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–MLL binding interaction, axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, and entinostat, a class I HDAC inhibitor. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

