Syndesy Technologies Announces Tariff-Free LTE Cat 1 IoT Tracker

ASHBURN, Va., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndesy Technologies Inc., a product and engineering firm focused on the Internet of Things, or IoT, today announced that their first product, the SynTRAC™ LTE Cat 1 variation, is in stock now and available for order at www.digikey.com. The company highlighted that, because the SynTRAC™ products are exclusively designed and manufactured in the United States, they are not subject to the new tariffs imposed on products from China. In addition, the GNSS and cellular modules are manufactured in Austria by Swiss company u-blox.

SynTRAC?-PL1 manufactured in the U.S.A.

"We are very excited to announce the first commercial availability of the SynTRAC™ modules, which are now available for immediate delivery from our partner Digi-Key," says, Bill Molesworth, Syndesy's executive vice president of sales and marketing. "We are also proud of the fact that Syndesy products are designed and manufactured in the United States, which means that our customers save money since they do not need to pay China import duties."

About Syndesy Technologies: Founded in Ashburn, Virginia, Syndesy Technologies Inc. was founded by a team of dynamic engineers, designers and industry leaders in IoT, with a combined industry experience of over 100 years. Syndesy addresses the overwhelming need for enterprises of all sizes to connect their products to the Internet of Things using the latest wireless technologies and standards. Syndesy produces finished products; FCC-, IC- and carrier-certified boards; and modular add-on boards which help enterprise and engineering customers turn their products into connected devices, ready for the Internet of Things (IoT). Syndesy's products are designed and manufactured exclusively within the United States. From initial design to final quality assurance processes, we make sure our goods are reliable and exceptional.

For more information, visit www.syndesytech.com.

Contact:

Bill Molesworth

bill@syndesytech.com

(703) 880-6390

Related Images

syndesy-technologies-inc.jpg

Syndesy Technologies Inc.

Syndesy Technologies Inc. Logo

syntrac-pl1-production.jpg

SynTRAC™-PL1 Production

SynTRAC™-PL1 manufactured in the U.S.A.

Related Links

LinkedIn

Twitter

SOURCE Syndesy Technologies Inc.

Related Links

https://www.syndesytech.com

