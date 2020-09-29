Syndesy Technologies' SynTRAC™ PL1-202 Cellular Socket Modem Certified on T-Mobile®

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndesy Technologies, Inc., the U.S.-based product and engineering firm focused on Internet Connectivity and the Internet of Things (IoT), announced today that their socket modem SynTRAC™ PL1-202 has been granted type acceptance from T-Mobile. The SynTRAC™ product line was developed and is manufactured exclusively in the U.S., using Swiss positioning and cellular technology from u-blox®, free of tariffs and with added security. SynTRAC™ PL1-202 is the LTE Cat 1 variant of the SynTRAC™ PL1 connectivity family. It is in stock and available to order at www.digikey.com.

SynTRAC PL1-202 Cat 1 cellular socket modem & case

The SynTRAC™ PL1-202 is the smallest professional Cat 1 product of its type, a ruggedized board complete with antennas and required certifications. Designed to enable solution providers, OEMs, and engineers to harness the potential of IoT, the SynTRAC™ PL1-202 is a complete, T-Mobile-certified edge device, with cellular connectivity and fully integrated antenna systems. Multi-GNSS functionality supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, as well as QZSS in parallel. The SynTRAC™ PL1-202 is ideal for a wide range of applications, including tracking and location, connectivity for sensors, digital signage, instrumentation, video streaming, teleconferencing, and other applications that require wireless connectivity.

"We are excited that the SynTRAC PL1-202 is now T-Mobile certified. T-Mobile has a well-deserved reputation of being a leader in IoT, with innovative network offerings geared specifically towards IoT. With the SynTRAC PL1-202, T-Mobile's customers and partners can quickly and affordably take advantage of the full potential of this network by using the PL1-202," says Bill Molesworth, EVP of Sales & Marketing at Syndesy. He continues: "Compared with custom products that often require years of development and large budgets, the PL1-202 provides a significant head start for engineers and developers. The SynTRAC™ PL1-202 is compact, reliable, and economical while delivering exceptional performance, complete with all of the necessary approvals and certifications."

About Syndesy Technologies: Located in Herndon, Virginia, Syndesy Technologies, Inc., a U.S.-based product and engineering firm focused on IoT, was founded by a team of engineers, designers, and industry leaders with over 100 years combined experience. Syndesy addresses the tremendous need for enterprises of all sizes to connect their products to the Internet of Things using the latest wireless technologies and standards. Syndesy produces finished products: FCC-, IC- and carrier-certified boards, as well as modular add-on boards which assist customers in turning their products into connected devices for the Internet of Things (IoT). Syndesy products are designed and manufactured exclusively in the USA.

