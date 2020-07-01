Syndicated News Service Dedicated to Rare Diseases Debuts

PENSACOLA, Fla., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNews Services, LLC, (BNS) an established publisher of websites and social media platforms focused on rare disease patients, has created a syndication and licensing division designed to serve mass digital and print media, healthcare publications, and specialty news outlets, including not-for-profits.

Since its inception in 2013, BNS has evolved into a major health and science news organization providing authoritative and trusted coverage of more than 60 diseases. Its global team of seasoned journalists, PhD research scientists, and patient columnists provide daily multi-platform content focused not only on patients but their family members, caregivers, and health professionals who care for them.

Founded by Chief Executive Officer and Publisher Christopher Comish, the success of BNS is rooted in his vision of meeting the multi-faceted news and information needs of rare disease communities, who have for decades been underserved by traditional media or medical community sources.

"We recognized early on how many people, institutions and businesses are directly affected by a rare disease and how the lack of credible news and information related to their disease was a gaping hole that needed to be filled," Comish said. "Our commitment from the onset of BioNews has been 'patient first.'"

There are an estimated 30 million Americans and 400 million people worldwide living with a rare disease. If the global population of rare disease patients were its own nation, it would be the third-largest country in the world.

For each of these individuals, a vast number of others are directly affected — family members, friends, healthcare providers, support groups, businesses, pharmaceutical companies, medical care organizations, and more.

BioNews Services' Syndication and Licensing Division provides contract-based daily content covering drug trials and approvals; research findings; issues affecting caregivers; treatment developments; FDA actions; social and cultural trends related to coping with rare diseases; and legislative issues that affect patient well-being.

In addition, BNS produces quarterly themed special reports to help BNS clients expand the audiences they serve and drive incremental advertising. Each special report is designed to support a standalone print section, special coverage pages within a publication (newspaper, magazine, journal, etc.), or a deep digital vertical.

For detailed information about service and licensing options, please visit BioNewsFeeds.com.

