Syndio Retains KCSA Strategic Communications as Corporate Communications Counsel

NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndio , a leading technology platform with a mission to eradicate pay disparities, announced today that the Company has retained KCSA Strategic Communications (KCSA), a leading New York City-based communications firm, to create a comprehensive, strategic communications campaign to increase awareness of Syndio and help communicate its mission of equal pay for equal work to the marketplace. Syndio's SaaS solution offers organizations across the globe a way to analyze pay issues based on race, gender or any other category; resolve those issues; and monitor compliance over time.

With extensive experience helping to build brands, KCSA will work with management to develop a communications platform that differentiates Syndio, showcases its leadership position and reinforces Syndio's key message around the importance for companies to conduct ongoing, company-wide pay analyses as businesses evolve.

"Today's solutions for solving the pay gap embody a 'one and done' mentality that is ineffective and does not provide a long-term solution for companies," said Maria Colacurcio, CEO, Syndio. "As opposed to reviewing pay structure at a single moment in time, organizations have a responsibility to their employees to engage in ongoing, meaningful analyses and truly commit to identifying the underlying policies and practices that lead to and perpetuate pay disparities. This should not be considered an option – this is table stakes. All employees, regardless of gender or race, have a fundamental right to fair pay, and companies can use Syndio's best-in-class technology to be fully transparent and foster a more diverse, inclusive working environment."

"In helping to tell Syndio's story to the public, KCSA believes strongly in what Syndio is trying to achieve, especially since women make up over half of KCSA's team," added Jeffrey Goldberger, Managing Partner, KCSA. "It is essential that we craft and deliver the right messages that allow Syndio to recruit even more companies to join this important effort. This is all about ensuring that women and other underserved groups are compensated equally for their hard work and finding a real, lasting solution to pay inequity that eliminates pay discrepancies once and for all."

About Syndio

Syndio is leading the way in fair pay as the world's best SaaS solution to offer organizations across the globe a way to analyze pay issues based on race, gender or any other category; resolve those issues; and monitor compliance over time. Syndio offers a suite of innovative tools and services to help companies pay fairly, including a staffing feature that calculates a safe range for new hires to maintain overall equity. Syndio is a distributed company with headquarters in New York and Seattle.

About KCSA Strategic Communications

KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, with expertise in financial services, technology and healthcare. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drive results for clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com.

