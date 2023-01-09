Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Bio-Rad, Diagenode, Luminex, Roche Molecular Diagnostics & More

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Markets with COVID-19 Impacts. Strategies and Trends, Forecasts by Syndrome (Respiratory, Sepsis, GI Etc.), by Country, with Market Analysis, Executive Guides and Customization" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID pandemic is ushering in a new world of infectious disease diagnostics. Infectious disease Dx is changing and will change more in the future. Can a rapidly growing market expand even faster? Find out all about it in this comprehensive report on Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics.

Are targeted tests for specific pathogens going to be obsolete? Will diagnostics replace physicians? Will Infectious Disease testing move into the Physician's Office or even the Home?



Syndromic testing is proving itself in the market. Players are reporting double-digit growth. Lowering costs, improving outcomes and even helping in the battle against Anti Microbial Resistance. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. The two key trends of Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics are merging with spectacular success. It could possibly displace most frontline test protocols AND save money at the same time. The report includes five year market forecasts. In a special section, the report looks at the numbers on how syndromic molecular diagnostics is replacing traditional panel-based ordering of infectious disease tests.



Key Topics Covered:





1 Market Guides

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What are Syndromic Multiplex Tests?

2.2 Syndromic Testing - the quiet revolution in diagnostics

2.2.1 Syndromic Testing - more than Panels.

2.3 Market Definition

2.3.1 Multiplex Market Size.

2.3.2 Currency.

2.3.3 Years.

2.4 Methodology

2.4.1 Authors

2.4.2 Sources

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare, the IVD Industry, and the COVID-19 Pandemic

2.5.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.5.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.5.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 The Infectious Diseases - Guide to the Pathogens

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Industry Participants

4.1.1 IVD Supplier

4.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric

4.1.3 Independent lab national/regional

4.1.4 Independent lab analytical

4.1.5 Public National/regional lab

4.1.6 Hospital lab

4.1.7 Physician lab

4.1.8 Audit body

4.2 The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments

4.3 Industry Structure

4.3.1 Hospital Testing Share

4.3.2 Economies of Scale

4.3.3 Physician Office Lab's

4.3.4 Physician's and POCT

5 Market Trends

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 Speed of Diagnosis.

5.1.2 Effect of Syndromic Testing on Costs.

5.1.3 Point of Care Advantage.

5.1.4 Syndrome Testing, Accuracy and Diagnostic Risk

5.1.5 Single Visits.

5.1.6 Improvement in Outcomes.

5.1.7 Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 Lower Prices.

5.2.2 Administration/reimbursement.

5.2.3 Infectious Disease is Declining But..

5.2.4 Wellness Hurts.

5.2.5 Economic Growth improves Living Standards.

5.2.6 Impact of the Pandemic Recession

5.3 Instrumentation and Automation

5.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share

5.3.2 The Shrinking Machine.

5.3.3 Syndrome Testing Moving to Big Instruments?

5.4 Diagnostic Technology Development

5.4.1 Syndromictrends.com

5.4.2 Comparing Syndrome and Targeted Testing

5.4.3 The Multiplex Paradigm Shift

5.4.4 The Sepsis Testing Market - Bellwether for Syndromics

5.4.5 The Single Visit and AntiMicrobial Resistance

5.4.6 Syndromics drives POCT adoption.

5.4.7 A Big Future for PCR?

6 Syndromic Testing Recent Developments

7 Profiles of Key Syndromic Testing Companies

8 The Global Market for Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics

9 Global Syndromic Multiplex Markets - By Syndrome

9.1 Respiratory

9.2 Gastrointestinal

9.3 Blood

9.4 Meningitis/Encephalitis

9.5 Sexually Transmitted Disease

9.6 Other Syndrome

10 Global MDx Infectious Disease Markets - by Place

10.1 Hospital Lab

10.2 Outpatient Lab

10.3 Point of Care

10.4 Other Place

11 Global MDx Infectious Disease Markets - by Product

11.1 Instruments

11.2 Cartridges

11.3 Reagents

11.4 Other Product

Companies Mentioned





Abacus Diagnostica

Abbott Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics

Ador Diagnostics

Akonni Biosystems

Alveo Technologies

Antelope Dx

Applied BioCode

Aus Diagnostics

Baebies

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Binx Health

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Biocartis

BioFire Diagnostics (bioMerieux)

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

Cepheid (Danaher)

Credo Diagnostics Biomedical

Cue Health

Curetis N.V./Curetis GmbH

Diagenode Diagnostics

Diasorin S.p.A.

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Fluxergy

Fusion Genomics.

Genetic Signatures

GenMark Dx (Roche)

Hibergene Diagnostics

Hologic

Immunexpress

Inflammatix

Invetech

Janssen Diagnostics

Karius

Lexagene

LightDeck Diagnostics

Lucira Health

Luminex Corp

Maxim Biomedical

Meridian Bioscience

Mesa Biotech ( Thermo Fisher )

) Millipore Sigma

Mobidiag (Hologic)

Molbio Diagnostics

Nanomix

Novel Microdevices

Operon

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Panagene

Perkin Elmer

Primerdesign (Novacyt)

Prominex

Qiagen Gmbh

Quantumdx

Quidel

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Saw Diagnostics

Seegene

Siemens Healthineers

Sona Nanotech

SpeeDx

T2 Biosystems

Talis Biomedical

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Veramarx

Visby Medical

XCR Diagnostics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qj60as

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets