Syneffex Announces EnergyProtect™ Qualifies for Italy's Superbonus 110 Projects

GOLDEN, Colo., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syneffex Inc. today announced that the Company's award winning EnergyProtect™ thermal insulation coating for buildings has been certified to meet the Minimum Environment Criteria (Criteri ambientali minimi – CAM) in Italy for the country's Superbonus 110 Program.

Also known as the Ecobonus Program, it is an aggressive and innovative program to make all buildings in Italy more energy efficient by offering a 110% tax incentive on the cost of approved building improvements. One of the primary qualified improvements is increased thermal insulation on at least 25% of the building surface that increases the building energy rating by at least two categories.

The program is also proving to be very effective at helping the economy of Italy recover from devastating impact of Covid-19 by creating jobs in the construction industry.

Energy Protect™ clear energy saving paint is safe, water-based, and environmentally friendly, which is one of the reasons it has been chosen by museums, large corporations, and homes around the world as a next generation insulation. The fact that it is clear makes the product uniquely suited for many of Italy's historical buildings.

EnergyProtect™ is one of the many energy saving products offered by Syneffex and customers include the US Navy, US Army Engineering Division, New York Historical Society, and Fortune 500 Companies.

The thermal performance qualities have been certified by ISO testing laboratories and the product is certified to meet the Criteri ambientali minimi – CAM and CE requirements.

About Syneffex Inc.

Syneffex Inc. provides products that improve the energy efficiency and increase worker safety. The Company is a subsidiary of Industrial Nanotech Inc., which develops and commercializes new and innovative applications for nanotechnology.

