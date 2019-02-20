Synergetics licenses OpenFLIS platform to modernize military logistics

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergetics has serviced the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) since 2008. We develop and disseminate mission essential logistics products called FED LOG & PUB LOG in support of the US Military's war fighter programs. These products have been traditionally disseminated via CD-ROM or DVD disc-based media. Aligned with directives to modernize, DLA has engaged Synergetics to build a web-scale version of these products in the cloud. As such, Synergetics is integrating its OpenFLIS platform to modernize FED LOG as a flexible SaaS platform, lending the following benefits:

a. High Availability

b. Disaster Recovery

c. Operating System Flexibility

d. Resource Scalability

e. Fast Performance

f. Intelligent Monitoring

g. Continuous Improvement

The primary users of FED LOG and PUB LOG are the US Army, US Navy, US Air Force, and the US Marine Corps. FED LOG is used at all US Military bases and installations throughout the world, on warships, submarines, and even in military hospitals. PUB LOG is used by many government entities, vendors, contractors, and individuals who provide products and services to the US Government. Small but mighty, our cost savings to Government is significant, and the modernization of our products pioneers way to their envisioned future.

Further, OpenFLIS is a huge innovation to logistics. Currently, users of FED LOG and PUB LOG receive updates on disc-based media. While this has been "good enough" for a time, our military users need more real time access. OpenFLIS is the answer to save costs, to harden security, to improve user experience, and to improve access delays.

Finally, OpenFLIS will help satisfy DLA CIO directives and upper management's commitment to make better use of public cloud offerings, as well as their commitment to engaging with small businesses to create efficiencies in the way the Government operates.

Synergetics Inc. has been delivering strategic information technology solutions to address the complex needs of our clients since 1995. Our commitment to quality is backed by both the CMMI Level 3 appraisal and the ISO 9001:2015 QMS certification. We proudly serve both the civilian and defense sectors of the U.S. federal government, in addition to state and local agencies.

SOURCE Synergetics Incorporated

