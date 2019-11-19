Synergistic Therapeutics Announces It Has Obtained a US Patent for Its Topical Analgesic Lotion, Dolore

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergistic Therapeutics LLC has recently announced the issuance of a U.S. Patent for a Topical Analgesic Lotion that relieves pain. Synergistic Therapeutics LLC, a Florida-based company formed in 2015, specializes in manufacturing and formulating topical and sublingual pharmaceutical solutions.

Dolore is a topical pharmaceutical composition with unique properties and multiple components, including the addition of a perfusing agent, all combining to eliminate a wide variety of pain complications. Using a topical medication over an oral consumption is especially beneficial for those who use pain medications on a regular basis1.

It provides deep penetration to get to the root of the problem area and remains focused on the affected location while limiting systemic side effects2. With its patented prescription formula, Dolore has shown dramatic positive efficacy and scientific study results3.

In addition to the analgesic lotion, Synergistic Therapeutics maintains and holds patents for other products, including Felicita, Cresere, and Minervo. Felicita is a sublingual ketamine lozenge to treat depression, including treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Cresere is a topical hair loss slowing and regrowth lotion. Minervo is a therapeutic neuropathic pain lotion. The company also is developing a female sexual dysfunction treatment.

Contact the company via email at pr@synergistictherapeutics.com for more information and inquiries.

Source (1). https://pediatrics.aappublications.org/content/100/1/143

Source (2). https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/29562618

Source (3). Internal non-published studies

