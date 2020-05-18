Synergy Electronics Recycling Joins TERRA's "Done With IT" Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While the coronavirus has disrupted recycling programs nationwide, TERRA's Done with IT mail-in program continues to provide electronics recycling to those impacted the epidemic.

Today, TERRA announces Synergy Electronics Recycling (SER) has joined the program and will provide certified recycling services from their Certified R2 facility in Madison, NC.

Done with IT serves the entire continental U.S. as well as Canada with recycling options from its international network of e-Stewards and Certified R2 facilities.

"While the electronics recycling industry has been deemed essential, most e-waste recycling programs have been suspended," said Steven Napoli, President & CEO of TERRA. "Done with IT offers e-waste recycling and ITAD services from nation's best recyclers for both businesses and consumers without the need for physical contact."

In addition to being simple, secure, and sustainable, Done with IT is safer too. Used electronics sent through Done with IT are shipped using ground transportation. These shipments average 2-8 days for delivery which allows time for potential surface contamination on retired electronics to be neutralized. Moreover, recycling boxes may be quarantined within TERRA's network of secure facilities for a time determined by industry best-practices, if required.

"Adapting to a changing world requires innovation and a quick response," said Jason Price, President of SER. "Sponsoring the Done with IT program will allow us to immediately expand our e-waste and ITAD service options during this crisis."

Done with IT also provides opportunities for city, county and state governments to extend e-waste recycling options to their residents through its "Community Member" program. Likewise, business can connect to TERRA's certified network and offer discounts to their employees through the its "Sustainer Member" program.

"TERRA and Done with IT are actively seeking more certified recycling partners like SER," Napoli added.

TERRA & Done with IT

TERRA is dedicated to diverting used electronics to the care of Certified Recyclers to maximize reuse and the recycling of natural resources.

Synergy Electronics Recycling (SER)

SER is a cutting-edge electronics recycling firm located in Madison, NC, specializing in end-of-life processing, product destruction, and ITAD services.

