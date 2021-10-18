Synergy One Lending, Inc. Announces $50.0 Million Capital Raise

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy One Lending, Inc., based in San Diego, CA, announced it has completed a $50 million corporate note financing with a consortium of institutional investors. The company intends to accelerate its investment in the growth of its distributed retail and consumer direct channels, technology and partnership development, as well as its servicing portfolio.

"Our ability to access the capital markets in this favorable environment provides tremendous lift as Synergy continues to evolve and thrive," said Steve Majerus, CEO. "This bolsters our balance sheet at very attractive terms while allowing us to refine and improve our platform at a quicker pace," Majerus said.

Synergy One Lending has grown over 500% in the past 4 years and the company executed a management buyout led by its current leadership team in April of 2020.

Synergy President, Aaron Nemec added, "We are humbled, grateful and excited that our recipe of empowerment, cutting edge technology and a fully transparent culture has differentiated us in the industry. Nemec then added "We have been fortunate to attract some of the industry's top talent and we believe we can accelerate that growth with this capital raise. We will continue to provide our team and our clients with the right technology at the right time to create a lending process that is consistent and memorable for all the right reasons."

In addition to expanding its home mortgage presence, the company has a particular focus on leveraging consumer permissioned data in presenting clients with solutions across multiple loan products.

Brean Capital, LLC served as the Company's Exclusive Financial Advisor and Placement Agent in connection with the transaction.

Synergy One Lending is based in San Diego, CA, is currently licensed in 43 states and has Operational HUBS in Boise, ID, Denver, CO and Dallas, TX. To learn more about Synergy One Lending, reach out to Steve Majerus.

Contact: Aaron Nemec, [email protected]

SOURCE Synergy One Lending

