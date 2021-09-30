Synergy One Lending, Inc. Becomes Official Mortgage Partner of The Legends

"Synergy One utilizes technology to make the process simple, but their focus is on service first and foremost," said Legends President Malcolm Farmer. "We found a cultural fit between the vision and mission of our two organizations and the partnership was natural."

Tipping off with the 2021-22 season, the Legends will utilize both in-game and digital marketing assets to showcase their newest partner. Synergy One will be prominently branded on the team's shooting shirts worn at all 50 games and will have a presence in the Comerica Center for all home games with an activation space to meet and interact with fans.

The partnership also includes both permanent signage displayed for all events in the Comerica Center and digital courtside signage visible throughout the arena and on tv broadcasts. Elevating the partnership's reach, the branding opportunities also include advertisements on all the team's home television broadcasts.

Synergy One was formally introduced to the Legends' Owners Club at the September networking luncheon as the featured speaker. The company will have the opportunity to actively engage the Legends' members year-round through networking and events and will have a courtside presence with floor seats and branding for all home games.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with a first-class organization like the Texas Legends," said Aaron Duca, VP, Production of Synergy One Lending. "Malcolm and his team made this an opportunity we couldn't refuse, and we already feel like we're part of the family."

Synergy One Lending is based in San Diego, CA, is currently licensed in 42 states and has Operational HUBS in Boise, ID, Denver, CO and Dallas, TX. For more information on Synergy One Lending (NMLS 1907235) visit www.S1L.com. To learn more about partnering with the Legends, email [email protected].

Media Contact:

Aaron Nemec

[email protected]

SOURCE Synergy One Lending

Related Links

http://www.S1L.com

