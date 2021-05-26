Synexis Names Trane Technologies Executive as New Appointee to Board of Directors

"We're pleased to welcome Karin to the Synexis Board of Directors. Her industry expertise and customer-centric mindset are a valuable addition," said Eric Schlote, CEO of Synexis. "Karin's knowledge will help us as we continue our focus on indoor air quality. Her demonstrated success in growing the companies she's worked for brings great value and complements the strength of our Board."

During her time with Trane Technologies, De Bondt has led businesses around the globe including North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. She is recognized for consistently delivering strong financial results and business growth – even when faced with some of the most challenging and uncertain conditions. Core to her success has been her customer-focused approach, along with her ability to formulate winning strategies and build high-performing teams.

De Bondt began her career at DHL, where she gained extensive experience in key areas of the business including finance, product management and sales. Her role and scope of responsibilities quickly increased in importance and seniority up until her final role as Senior Vice President of Global Business Development.

De Bondt holds a master's degree in economics from Catholic University of Leuven, Belgium, and Diplome d'administration des Entreprises from Université de Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium.

ABOUT SYNEXIS

Founded in 2008, Synexis LLC is a leader in microbial reduction and the sole developer of patented technology that creates and continuously disperses DHP (Dry Hydrogen Peroxide) to help reduce the presence of microbes in indoor, occupied spaces around the clock.1,2

Synexis BioDefense systems are regulated by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state governments as antimicrobial devices. Synexis systems are produced in an EPA-registered facility and packaged and labeled in accordance with EPA regulations appearing at 40 CFR 152.500. The Synexis technology has received Underwriter Laboratories (UL) 2998 standard certification (Environmental Claim Validation Procedure (ECVP) for Zero Ozone Emissions from Air Cleaners) and works continuously without disruptions in normal operations or workflow.3 Synexis currently holds 16 patents with 16 pending.2 In addition, Synexis DHP technology is supported by data from four peer-reviewed studies.1,4,5,6

