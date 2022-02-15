Syngas Market in North America - 66% of Growth to Originate from the US | Rising Application of Syngas to Boost Market| 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Feb 15, 2022, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Syngas Market In North America by Geography (US, Canada, and Mexico) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 66% of the market's growth will originate from the US during the forecast period. US, Canada, Mexico, and ROW are the key markets for syngas market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The market in the US will witness growth to meet energy demand. The rising emphasis on sustainable fuel application will facilitate the syngas market in North America growth in the US over the forecast period. Syngas is usually a product of coal gasification, and the main application is electricity generation. For instance, in North Dakota, US, the Great Plains Synfuels Plant converts coal into syngas, used to produce electricity and hydrogen.
The potential growth difference for the syngas market in North America between 2021 and 2026 is USD 416.12 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Syngas Market in North America Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver - The rising application of syngas is one of the factors supporting the syngas market growth in North America. Syngas has application in many industries such as chemicals, petrochemicals, refining, and fertilizers. It can be used to produce power or can be converted to chemical products through the Fischer Tropsch process. It can be further fermented to produce ethanol, ammonia, methanol, and other chemical building blocks. Furthermore, it is used to produce steel, synthetic natural gas (SNG), and hydrogen. Synthetic natural gas is considered a future fuel and an essential component in the energy transition. Such factors will increase the demand for syngas during the forecast period.
- Market Challenges - Complex quality requirements for syngas are hindering the syngas market growth in North America. Syngas is produced by gasification or pyrolysis. It involves subjecting the materials to high temperatures in the presence of controlled amounts of oxygen and with only limited combustion to provide the thermal energy required to sustain the reaction. Moreover, the composition of syngas depends highly on the inputs to the gasifier, such as various types of coal. Efficient coal gasification and the utilization of the resultant syngas require fulfilling several criteria and critical technical aspects. Such factors increase the complexities and costs associated with engine design and the overall gasification process. This might restrict the large-scale adoption of coal gasification, thus hindering the growth of the market.
Syngas Market in North America - Segmentation
The syngas market in the North America report is segmented by feedstock (coal, natural gas, petroleum byproducts, biomass, and others) and geography (US, Canada, and Mexico). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the syngas market size in North America and actionable market insights on each segment.
Some Companies Mentioned
The syngas market in North America is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
- Chiyoda Corp.
- Dakota Gasification Co.
- Haldor Topsoe AS
- Honeywell International Inc.
- LAIR LIQUIDE SA
- Linde Plc
- McDermott International Inc.
- Sierra Industrial Group
- SynGas Technology LLC
Syngas Market In North America Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.62%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 416.12 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.09
|
Regional analysis
|
US, Canada, and Mexico
|
Performing market contribution
|
US at 66%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Mexico, and ROW
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Chiyoda Corp., Dakota Gasification Co., Haldor Topsoe AS, Honeywell International Inc., LAIR LIQUIDE SA, Linde Plc, McDermott International Inc., Sierra Industrial Group, and SynGas Technology LLC
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Feedstock
- Market segments
- Comparison by Feedstock
- Coal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Natural gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Petroleum byproducts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Biomass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Feedstock
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
- Chiyoda Corp.
- Dakota Gasification Co.
- Haldor Topsoe AS
- Honeywell International Inc.
- LAIR LIQUIDE SA
- Linde Plc
- McDermott International Inc.
- Sierra Industrial Group
- SynGas Technology LLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
