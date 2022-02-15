Syngas Market in North America - 66% of Growth to Originate from the US | Rising Application of Syngas to Boost Market| 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Syngas Market in North America Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The rising application of syngas is one of the factors supporting the syngas market growth in North America . Syngas has application in many industries such as chemicals, petrochemicals, refining, and fertilizers. It can be used to produce power or can be converted to chemical products through the Fischer Tropsch process. It can be further fermented to produce ethanol, ammonia, methanol, and other chemical building blocks. Furthermore, it is used to produce steel, synthetic natural gas (SNG), and hydrogen. Synthetic natural gas is considered a future fuel and an essential component in the energy transition. Such factors will increase the demand for syngas during the forecast period.

Syngas Market in North America - Segmentation

The syngas market in the North America report is segmented by feedstock (coal, natural gas, petroleum byproducts, biomass, and others) and geography (US, Canada, and Mexico). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the syngas market size in North America and actionable market insights on each segment.

Some Companies Mentioned

The syngas market in North America is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.



Chiyoda Corp.



Dakota Gasification Co.



Haldor Topsoe AS



Honeywell International Inc.



LAIR LIQUIDE SA



Linde Plc



McDermott International Inc.



Sierra Industrial Group



SynGas Technology LLC

Syngas Market In North America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.62% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 416.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.09 Regional analysis US, Canada, and Mexico Performing market contribution US at 66% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Mexico, and ROW Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Chiyoda Corp., Dakota Gasification Co., Haldor Topsoe AS, Honeywell International Inc., LAIR LIQUIDE SA, Linde Plc, McDermott International Inc., Sierra Industrial Group, and SynGas Technology LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Feedstock

Market segments

Comparison by Feedstock

Coal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Natural gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Petroleum byproducts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Biomass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Feedstock

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Chiyoda Corp.

Dakota Gasification Co.

Haldor Topsoe AS

Honeywell International Inc.

LAIR LIQUIDE SA

Linde Plc

McDermott International Inc.

Sierra Industrial Group

SynGas Technology LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

