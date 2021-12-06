Syngenta Commences Tender Offer for 4.375% Notes due March 28, 2042

BASEL, Switzerland, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syngenta AG ("Syngenta") announced today that Syngenta Finance N.V. (the "Issuer"), its wholly owned subsidiary, has commenced a cash tender offer (the "Offer") for any and all of its outstanding 4.375% Notes due March 28, 2042 (CUSIP: 87164K AB0 / ISIN: US87164KAB08) (the "Notes"). The Notes were issued by the Issuer and are guaranteed by Syngenta.

The Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated the date hereof (the "Offer to Purchase"). As of the date hereof, US$65,753,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes is outstanding.

The purpose of the Offer is to proactively manage Syngenta's debt portfolio, reduce its future interest expense and to provide liquidity to Holders.

The table below sets forth certain information regarding the Notes and the Offer.

Title of Security

CUSIP / ISIN Numbers

Aggregate

Principal Amount

Outstanding

Total

Consideration(*) 4.375% Notes due

March 28, 2042

87164K AB0/ US87164KAB08



US$67,753.000

US$1,040



__________ (*) Per US $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for payment.

The consideration for each US$1,000 principal amount of the Notes validly tendered at or prior to 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on December 10, 2021 (or for notes validly submitted pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures stipulated in the Offer to Purchase) and not validly withdrawn will be an amount in U.S. dollars equal to the Total Consideration specified in the table above (the "Total Consideration"). In addition to the Total Consideration, holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase will be paid accrued and unpaid interest on such Notes to, but not including, December 15, 2021, which is expected to be the Settlement Date for the Offer.

The Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on December 10, 2021 (such time and date, as it may be extended, the "Expiration Time"), unless extended or earlier terminated by the Issuer. Any Notes tendered may be withdrawn at any time at or before the Expiration Time by following the procedures described in the Offer to Purchase. The results of the Offer are expected to be announced on December 13, 2021.

Holders are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold Notes as to when such intermediary needs to receive instructions from a holder in order for that holder to be able to participate in, or (in the circumstances in which revocation is permitted) revoke their instruction to participate in the Offer before the deadlines specified herein and in the Offer to Purchase. The deadlines set by each clearing system for the submission and withdrawal of tender instructions will also be earlier than the relevant deadlines specified herein and in the Offer to Purchase.

The Issuer's obligation to accept for purchase and to pay for Notes that have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver, in the Issuer's discretion, of certain conditions, which are more fully described in the Offer to Purchase. The complete terms and conditions of the Offer are set forth in the Offer to Purchase. Holders of the Notes are urged to read the Offer to Purchase carefully. Capitalized terms used here and not defined have the meanings ascribed to them in the Offer to Purchase.

The Issuer has retained D.F. King & Co., Inc as the tender agent and information agent (the "Information Agent") for the Offer. The Issuer has retained HSBC Continental Europe as the dealer manager for the Offer.

Holders who would like additional copies of the Offer to Purchase may call or email the Information Agent at (212) 269-5550 (banks and brokers), (888) 605-1958 (all others) or [email protected]. Copies of the Offer to Purchase are also available at the following website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/syngenta. Questions regarding the terms of the Offer should be directed to HSBC Continental Europe at +44 20 7992 6237 (Europe), +1 888 HSBC 4LM (toll free), +1 212 525 5552 (collect) or [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell any Notes. The Offer is being made solely pursuant to the Offer to Purchase. The Offer is not being made to holders of Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the securities laws or blue sky laws require the Offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Offer will be deemed to be made on behalf of the Issuer by one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.

