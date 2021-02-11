SYNLawn® Announces Project of the Year Recipients at Virtual Awards Ceremony

DALTON, Ga., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNLawn®, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America, announced the five recipients of the Project of the Year awards during a virtual ceremony, which was part of the company's remote conference for its network of 100+ distributors.

"Our distributors continue to impress us each year with their high-quality projects that reinforce our company's position as an innovative leader in the artificial turf industry," said George Neagle, executive vice president at SYNLawn. "The latest recipients of the Project of the Year awards overcame a challenging year to deliver stellar work for their clients. We're proud to recognize the winners for their dedication and innovation in designing and installing these superior installations."

Many of the award-winning installations included products made with Super Yarn™ technology, which was an innovative new offering that SYNLawn debuted at the beginning of 2020. Super Yarn technology offers unique additives for artificial turf like Sanitized® Antimicrobial, DualChill® IR Reflective (IR) and StatBlock® Anti-Static.

The Project of the Year award winners recognized for their 2020 installation projects included:

Commercial – Anastasia Phillips , City Square Rooftop Park: Anastasia Phillips , owner of SYNLawn New York , and her team partnered with GDC Developers to design and install a 35,000 square foot rooftop courtyard area that connects three buildings known as "Central Park of City Square, downtown White Plains." To achieve the goal of increasing activity in this public area, SYNLawn New York added leisure lawns, walking pathways, a large two-tier putting green, bocce court, outdoor dining and various lawn space in planted areas. The rooftop courtyard incorporated the following SYNLawn products: SYNTipede 343 , SYNRye 200 Tan , Precision Putt and Ultra Base. The project was challenging due to the logistics involved to connect this green space to the three buildings, and it required coordination with the City of White Plains, but the team rose to the challenge to create this unique space that will be enjoyed by the public.

, owner of , and her team partnered with GDC Developers to design and install a 35,000 square foot rooftop courtyard area that connects three buildings known as "Central Park of City Square, downtown White Plains." To achieve the goal of increasing activity in this public area, SYNLawn New York added leisure lawns, walking pathways, a large two-tier putting green, bocce court, outdoor dining and various lawn space in planted areas. The rooftop courtyard incorporated the following SYNLawn products: , , and Ultra Base. The project was challenging due to the logistics involved to connect this green space to the three buildings, and it required coordination with the City of White Plains, but the team rose to the challenge to create this unique space that will be enjoyed by the public. Residential – Raúl Martinez, Corr Residence: Raúl Martinez of EasyGrass, LLC in South Florida and his team were recognized for the best residential project for a 13,000 square foot residential installation in Vero Beach . The large size of the landscaping project was unique, and the project was time consuming since the team had to remove all of the natural grass before starting the installation and then the SYNAugustine 347 with Envirofill ® turf had to mostly be installed by hand. The final result was beautiful landscaping that will save the owner money that used to be spent on lawn care and water.

Raúl Martinez of in and his team were recognized for the best residential project for a 13,000 square foot residential installation in . The large size of the landscaping project was unique, and the project was time consuming since the team had to remove all of the natural grass before starting the installation and then the with Envirofill turf had to mostly be installed by hand. The final result was beautiful landscaping that will save the owner money that used to be spent on lawn care and water. Specialty – John Larsen , Erin Mills Mall: John Larsen and the team from SYNLawn Toronto installed a professional-quality, 9-hole mini-putt golf course called "The Green Mini Golf," at the Erin Mills Mall in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada . The approximately 5,000 square feet course was designed to provide a more aesthetically pleasing environment and offer a variety of golf experiences. The team leveraged their vast experience installing one of a kind putting greens to plan and design "The Green Mini Golf." The unique circular indoor space created an exciting challenge to build a rolling and smooth mini golf course made with synthetic golf turf. The team used several turf styles for the project, including Precision Putt , SYNTipede 343 , SYNRye 200 Tan , and SYNPlay 48 Blue that incorporated the undulation and mounds that Erin Mills Mall desired. They also made it modular so the course could be temporarily removed around the holiday season as requested by the client.

and the team from installed a professional-quality, 9-hole mini-putt golf course called "The Green Mini Golf," at the Erin Mills Mall in . The approximately 5,000 square feet course was designed to provide a more aesthetically pleasing environment and offer a variety of golf experiences. The team leveraged their vast experience installing one of a kind putting greens to plan and design "The Green Mini Golf." The unique circular indoor space created an exciting challenge to build a rolling and smooth mini golf course made with synthetic golf turf. The team used several turf styles for the project, including , , , and that incorporated the undulation and mounds that Erin Mills Mall desired. They also made it modular so the course could be temporarily removed around the holiday season as requested by the client. Recreational – Tina Palombi , Frisco ISD: Tina Palombi , National Sales Director and Playground Safety Specialist at SYNLawn Texas , and her team worked on an extensive playground resurfacing project for Frisco Independent School District (ISD). The year-long project included resurfacing 45 playgrounds at Frisco ISD's elementary schools with SYNLawn Playground System to make the areas safer and easily accessible to students of all abilities. Each Playground System installation included durable SYNLawn artificial grass made with EnviroLoc ® and HeatBlock ® Technologies and TCool ® infill, which prevents the surface from absorbing heat like other playground surfaces. Partners for this project included: Frisco ISD Construction Managing Director, Cecil Cypert ; Project and Design Architect, VLK Architects; and Architect Project Director, Jason Blanks , NCARB.

, National Sales Director and Playground Safety Specialist at , and her team worked on an extensive playground resurfacing project for Frisco Independent School District (ISD). The year-long project included resurfacing 45 playgrounds at Frisco ISD's elementary schools with to make the areas safer and easily accessible to students of all abilities. Each Playground System installation included durable SYNLawn artificial grass made with EnviroLoc and HeatBlock Technologies and TCool infill, which prevents the surface from absorbing heat like other playground surfaces. Partners for this project included: Frisco ISD Construction Managing Director, ; Project and Design Architect, VLK Architects; and Architect Project Director, , NCARB. Golf – Tina Palombi , Topgolf Jacksonville: Tina Palombi and her team were also recognized for outstanding work on a 14-hole mini golf installation in Jacksonville, Fla. that they did for global sports entertainment company, Topgolf. Tina and her team used Precision Putt and SYNAugustine X47 to install the 13,500 square foot mini golf course. In addition to the 14-hole layout of the course, the design also incorporated the landscape and drainage, concrete, AV, lighting and electrical. Tina and her team worked closely with the Topgolf construction team to bring the client's vision to life.

ABOUT SYNLawn®

SYNLawn® is the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America. As part of the SportGroup Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands - Astroturf, Rekortan, APT and Laykold - delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's product offerings also include Calico Greens™, an upscale line of artificial wall displays. SYNLawn's turnkey network of 100 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. Manufactured in Dalton, GA, SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives such as antimicrobials to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 200,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. We have a proprietary system that accounts for more than 70 percent renewable content. For more information visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Pinterest and YouTube .

