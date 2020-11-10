SYNLawnⓇ Northeast Ohio Wins Commercial Landscape Project of the Year for Barkwood Dog Park

CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNLawn Northeast Ohio won the prestigious 2020 award for Commercial Landscape Project of the Year for Barkwood Dog Park in Beachwood from the Synthetic Turf Council (STC).

"We are thrilled to be honored by the Synthetic Turf Council," said Amanda Wilkins, vice president of sales at SYNLawn NE Ohio. "We are incredibly proud of our innovative installation at Barkwood Dog Park. This would not have been possible without a large team of dedicated staff, residents and municipal employees. It was a true collaboration."

Barkwood Dog Park is the first full-sized artificial grass dog park in Northeastern Ohio, and one of the largest municipal dog parks in the country. Designed as a dog paradise, the park provides more than 22,000 square feet for pups of all sizes to roam freely. As a fun twist, the area features turf covered canine furniture and play structures. More than 400 dogs are registered with pet parents accessing the area via key fob. A web camera allows residents to review the site in real time to see when their friends are available to play, and a light was installed to extend the hours of the park.

"Amanda and her team at SYNLawn were able to make our Barkwood Dog Park dreams come true," said Karen Carmen, who spearheaded the project. "I consider Barkwood to be my baby since and I was involved with the project from the idea phase through its completion. It's a great asset to dog parents in our community. Not only does it provide hundreds of dogs a safe and clean place to exercise and roam freely, but it's also a great place for pet parents to socialize with people of all ages and form friendships."

In order to stay within the approved budget and be able to use 100 percent synthetic turf, Carmen and the Beachwood Public Works Department relied on the on-site installation instruction from Wilkins and team. Massive rolls of 15 feet wide turf were brought in on forklifts to make the ambitious design possible, and road base and dirt for the project was donated by local groups.

