SYNLawn® Partners with Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company to Host Golf Giveaway in Honor of the Late Golf Legend's Birthday

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNLawn ®, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of synthetic grass in North America, announced they're partnering with Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company® to launch a social giveaway promotion called "Play Like An Icon" in honor of what would have been the late American golf legend's 109th birthday.

"SYNLawn Golf is known for its professional quality products, so we're excited to partner with a first-class golf equipment manufacturer created by one of the greatest American golfers," said George Neagle, executive vice president at SYNLawn. "We take pride in our golf products that are designed and manufactured to strict quality control standards to replicate and perform like professional level golf course greens, fairways, roughs and fringe. Offering our high-quality products along with their top-performing golf equipment as part of the contest will provide golf lovers across the country the opportunity to win one of the best golf prize packages available."

The online contest starts today and will run through August 31. The prize package valued at more than $6,800 includes a Dave Pelz GreenMaker™ Putting Green System, a Ben Hogan golf stand bag with custom-built and hand-crafted Hogan Golf Clubs, YETI® drinkware, Ben Hogan-branded gear (i.e., duffel bag, travel backpack, baseball cap,) $200 GolfNow gift card, Shot Scope PRO L1 Range Finder, 2 cases of Quantix F18 golf balls, Magellan waterproof cooler and more accessories to enhance your golf experience. Participants of the contest must be over the age of the 18 and live in the United States to be eligible to win. They can enter to win at benhogangolf.com/pages/play-like-an-icon.

"Every year on Ben Hogan Day, we look to celebrate him and his legendary swing in a way that helps excite golfers about the game, and to continue improving their swing," said Scott White, CEO of Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company. "This year, we are teaming up with some great brands to create a month-long giveaway where one lucky golfer will win some amazing golf equipment and accessories."

In addition to the portable putting green available in this giveaway, SYNLawn also offers custom putting green installation for residences and businesses. Learn more about SYNLawn and its full offerings of professional quality golf products at www.synlawngolf.com. Visit benhogangolf.com to check out their golf equipment offerings.

About SYNLawn®

SYNLawn® is the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America. As part of the SportGroup Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands - Astroturf, Rekortan, APT and Laykold - delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's product offerings also include Calico Greens™, an upscale line of artificial wall displays. SYNLawn's turnkey network of 100 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. Manufactured in Dalton, GA, SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives such as antimicrobials to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 200,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. We have a proprietary system that accounts for more than 70 percent renewable content. From rooftops to road medians and rocket-launch viewing sites, SYNLawn has installed over 82 million square feet of U.S. soy-backed grass across 200,000 installations in the United States and 19 other countries since 2008. For 2021, North America's largest manufacturer of artificial grass is set to add more soy than ever to its products, which will increase its use of U.S. soy by 10%. For more information visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

