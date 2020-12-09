Synlogic Appoints Michael Heffernan to its Board of Directors

"We are delighted to welcome Mike to our Board," said Aoife Brennan, M.B, Ch.B., Synlogic's President and Chief Executive Officer. "His deep experience leading growing companies as both an executive and a board member will be a tremendous asset as our Synthetic Biotic portfolio progresses towards multiple opportunities for clinical proof of concept in the new year. We look forward to learning from his experience building companies that change patients' lives."

Mr. Heffernan is a seasoned entrepreneur and biopharmaceutical leader with over 25 years of experience building and leading development stage and commercial companies. He is the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Collegium Pharmaceutical where he served as President and CEO until June 2018. He co-founded Avenge Bio, an Immuno-Oncology company that he is actively managing, and was previously CEO of Onset Dermatologics, a dermatology company that he founded and spun out of Collegium to create PreCision Dermatology, which was later sold to Valeant. Mr. Heffernan held previous positions as co-founder and CEO of Clinical Studies Ltd. and later served as CEO and Chairman of PhyMatrix Corp. He earned his B.S. degree in Pharmacy from the University of Connecticut and began his career at Eli Lilly and Company.

Mr. Heffernan serves on the board of directors of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA), Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (TRVI) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN). He previously served on the board of directors of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Ocata Therapeutics, Inc., Cornerstone Therapeutics Inc., and Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S.

"Synlogic has made significant progress this year across their metabolic and immunomodulation programs," said Mr. Heffernan. "I am thrilled to be joining at this pivotal stage as the company moves forward into a data rich 2021, and I look forward to contributing to Synlogic's future success."

About Synlogic

Synlogic™ is bringing the transformative potential of synthetic biology to medicine. With a premiere synthetic biology platform that leverages a reproducible, modular approach to microbial engineering, Synlogic designs Synthetic Biotic medicines that target validated underlying biology to treat disease in new ways. Synlogic's proprietary pipeline includes Synthetic Biotics for the treatment of metabolic disorders including Phenylketonuria (PKU) and Enteric Hyperoxaluria (HOX). The company is also building a portfolio of partner-able assets in immunology and oncology.

