Synlogic to Host Virtual R&D Event

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synlogic (Nasdaq: SYBX) announced today that the company will host a Virtual R&D Event at 12:30 pm ET on Wednesday, May 27th, 2020.

The event will provide an in-depth review of Synlogic's Synthetic Biotic platform and programs for the treatment of metabolic diseases inflammatory and immune disorders, and cancer. In addition, guest speaker David S. Goldfarb, M.D., Professor of Medicine and Physiology, NYU School of Medicine, Clinical Chief, Nephrology Division, NYU Langone Health, Chief, Nephrology Section, New York VA Medical Center, will present an overview of enteric hyperoxaluria and a patient perspective.

Registration information for the event can be accessed under "Event Calendar" in the Investors & Media section of the Synlogic website. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the Synlogic website approximately two hours after the event concludes.

About Synlogic



Synlogic is pioneering the development of a novel class of living medicines, Synthetic BioticTM medicines, based on its proprietary drug development platform. Synlogic leverages the tools and principles of synthetic biology to genetically engineer beneficial microbes to perform or deliver critical functions missing or damaged due to disease. When delivered orally, Synthetic Biotic medicines are designed to function in the gut to compensate for the dysfunctional metabolic pathway and have a systemic effect, with the potential to significantly improve symptoms of disease for affected patients. The Company's lead program in this area, SYNB1618, targets PKU. In addition, the Company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of more common diseases, including inflammatory and immune disorders, and cancer. Synlogic's first immuno-oncology program, SYNB1891, is in clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphoma. For more information, please visit www.synlogictx.com.

SOURCE Synlogic, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.synlogictx.com

