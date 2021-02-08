SYNNEX Corporation Announces 12 Executives Named to CRN Channel Chiefs

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading provider of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named twelve SYNNEX executives to its prestigious list of 2021 Channel Chiefs: Jay Denton, Willa Flemate, Darren Harbaugh, Steve Jow, Gary Palenbaum, April Petty, Ed Somers, Sandi Stambaugh, Bob Stegner, Dave Strickland, Reyna Thompson and Scott Young. The executives on this annual list represent top leaders in the IT channel who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth in their organization through channel partners.

The 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnership. All honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.

Bob Stegner , Senior Vice President, Marketing, North America – With more than 30 years of progressive channel marketing and sales management experience, Stegner oversaw the North American marketing and events teams in planning and executing major events, expanded SYNNEX' digital marketing strategies internally and for vendor partners, and championed the marketing of SYNNEX best-in-class partner communities. In 2020, Stegner was inducted into the esteemed CompTIA IT Hall of Fame, recognizing his leadership and impact in the IT channel.

Jay Denton , Senior Vice President, Comstor North America – Under Denton's leadership, SYNNEX Comstor, the Cisco-focused division of SYNNEX, generated tremendous growth in both technology and customer segments, earning SYNNEX Comstor both the Cisco 2020 Global Distributor of the Year and Americas Distributor of the Year awards.

Willa Flemate , Vice President, Sales – Flemate and her team's ability to shift focus in a rapidly changing market and create custom solutions and services to meet today's customer requirements, helped differentiate SYNNEX' Integrated Solutions business and drive their sales growth.

Darren Harbaugh , Senior Vice President, Product Management, Stellr – Harbaugh led the SYNNEX Stellr™ Cloud, Mobility, and IoT organization to record growth year over year, and introduced the 5G acceleration initiative, partnering with key market leaders across the industry to provide strategic guidance to partners around 5G, Connectivity, and IoT.

Steve Jow , Executive Vice President, Sales – Under Jow's leadership, the US Technology Solutions business saw another year of success and growth, resulting from continued focus on helping their partners uncover incremental opportunities, and using SYNNEX programs and services to fill any gaps.

Gary Palenbaum , Executive Vice President, Product Management and Integrated Solutions Sales – Palenbaum's Product Management and Sales teams continue to increase SYNNEX' share across multiple key product categories as well as transformed SYNNEX' Integrated Solutions Sales organization into a full solution operation, offering engineering and design capabilities as well as a full suite of on-premise services for partners nationwide.

April Petty , Vice President, Sales – Embracing the new remote work environment, Petty hosted ongoing virtual events to keep SYNNEX top of mind with partners, driving increased business and helping partners extend their customer base through virtual Secret Sauce and vertical-focused events.

Ed Somers , Vice President, Public Sector and Vertical Markets – Somers and his team achieved impressive growth in the GOV Solv program by helping partners successfully navigate the challenges faced by educational and healthcare entities during the economic situation created by the pandemic.

Somers and his team achieved impressive growth in the GOV program by helping partners successfully navigate the challenges faced by educational and healthcare entities during the economic situation created by the pandemic. Sandi Stambaugh , Vice President, Product Management – Stambaugh's deep industry knowledge and commitment to the channel equipped her to quickly pivot business and focus on the challenges brought on by the pandemic, maintaining continuity for partners through inventory management, line card expansion, and partner enablement.

Dave Strickland , Vice President, Commercial Sales – Even during the challenges of 2020, Strickland led his sales teams to significantly higher growth than the overall channel, ensuring they could communicate with partners in new ways and drive new solutions into their existing customer base.

Reyna Thompson , Senior Vice President, Product Management, North America – Thompson led a continual expansion of the SYNNEX line card with key vendor partners for both established and emerging technologies, including a focus on delivering Digital Transformation solutions to resellers and vendor partners, giving SYNNEX a strong position to address the major challenges brought on by the COVID pandemic.

Thompson led a continual expansion of the SYNNEX line card with key vendor partners for both established and emerging technologies, including a focus on delivering Digital Transformation solutions to resellers and vendor partners, giving SYNNEX a strong position to address the major challenges brought on by the COVID pandemic. Scott Young , Vice President, Product Management –Young's streamlined approached to onboarding emerging strategic vendors helped his team quickly add vendors to the already extensive SYNNEX line card that helped fill gaps related to the pandemic, and ensured they were part of solutions offered to the reseller community.

"The recognition of these 12 executives is a testament to SYNNEX' commitment and dedication to our partner community and the IT Channel," said Peter Larocque, President, North American Technology Solutions, SYNNEX Corporation. "2020 was a challenging year for everyone, but their leadership and innovation provided our team and partners with the resources and tools to be successful."

"CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry's biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success."

CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs. To learn more about SYNNEX Corporation, visit synnex.com.

