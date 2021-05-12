SYNNEX Corporation Announces 16 Executives Named to CRN Women of the Channel with Two Names Added to the Power 100

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading provider of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named 16 SYNNEX executives to the highly respected 2021 Women of the Channel list, with two making the Power 100 list. This annual list recognizes the unique strengths, vision, and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel. The 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges women from all over the IT channel, including vendors, distributors and solution providers.

"The recognition of this esteemed group of women is a testament to the leadership and breadth of talent across the entire SYNNEX organization," said Peter Larocque, President, North America Technology Solutions, SYNNEX Corporation. "Their innovation and collaboration throughout the IT channel equips our reseller partners with the solutions and services to grow their business and solve real business challenges for their customers, furthering the industry as a whole."

The Power 100 honorees award recognizes a select group of incredible women who have gone above and beyond – inspiring their peers through their leadership and unwavering commitment to the success of their partners, customers and the entire IT channel. The two SYNNEX honorees for 2021 are:

Willa Flemate , Vice President, Sales – Flemate is responsible for leading the Integrated Solutions team and aligning SYNNEX design services to support customer requirements and recommend custom solutions. These services enable partners to build out purpose-built intelligent devices and computing infrastructure in AI, IoT, Data Center Modernization and other segments to support accelerated demand curve, resulting in impressive growth.

Flemate is responsible for leading the Integrated Solutions team and aligning SYNNEX design services to support customer requirements and recommend custom solutions. These services enable partners to build out purpose-built intelligent devices and computing infrastructure in AI, IoT, Data Center Modernization and other segments to support accelerated demand curve, resulting in impressive growth. Reyna Thompson , Senior Vice President, Product Management – Under Thompson's leadership, the Security and Networking Solutions group has continually expanded the SYNNEX line card with key vendor partners, in addition to launching several initiatives focused on delivering fully converged technology solutions. These efforts resulted in the acceleration of Digital Transformation innovation and adoption in the channel.

The other SYNNEX executives recognized as 2021 Women of the Channel are:

Emily Chen , Vice President, Product Management – In a year where communication was key, Chen and her team worked closely with vendors and partners to prioritize their needs, while focusing on the forecast and inventory management. These efforts were critical to providing resellers with the right products and maintaining SYNNEX' market leadership position.

In a year where communication was key, Chen and her team worked closely with vendors and partners to prioritize their needs, while focusing on the forecast and inventory management. These efforts were critical to providing resellers with the right products and maintaining SYNNEX' market leadership position. Ashley Finley , Senior Director of Sales – Finley helped launch and manage the Integrated Advisory Council, comprised of select OEMs and Systems Integrators to promote and strengthen SYNNEX strategic channel partner relationships. Through interactive discussions and collaboration on best practices, the Integrated Advisory Council helps solve partner business challenges and find new opportunities.

Finley helped launch and manage the Integrated Advisory Council, comprised of select OEMs and Systems Integrators to promote and strengthen SYNNEX strategic channel partner relationships. Through interactive discussions and collaboration on best practices, the Integrated Advisory Council helps solve partner business challenges and find new opportunities. Ashley Huntley , Senior Director, Marketing – As the acceleration of Digital Transformation continues, Huntley and her team have evolved SYNNEX marketing strategies to help partners and their customers adopt by improving data management practices, virtual event strategies, digital marketing and social media strategies, and lead generation options.

As the acceleration of Digital Transformation continues, Huntley and her team have evolved SYNNEX marketing strategies to help partners and their customers adopt by improving data management practices, virtual event strategies, digital marketing and social media strategies, and lead generation options. Becky Lozada , Director, Cisco Services & Software – Lozada led the creation of a new business development team focused on SYNNEX Cisco channel partners, working with top partners to ensure they hit their renewal metrics and are taking advantage of all the resources SYNNEX Comstor offers.

Lozada led the creation of a new business development team focused on SYNNEX Cisco channel partners, working with top partners to ensure they hit their renewal metrics and are taking advantage of all the resources SYNNEX Comstor offers. Jessica McDowell , Vice President, Business Development for Security and Networking - Recognizing the need to quickly outfit new, remote working environments with proper network optimization and security, McDowell led her team to deliver the necessary tools, enablement and support that channel partners needed to deliver solutions quickly to the market.

Recognizing the need to quickly outfit new, remote working environments with proper network optimization and security, McDowell led her team to deliver the necessary tools, enablement and support that channel partners needed to deliver solutions quickly to the market. April Petty , Vice President, Field Sales – Despite being virtual, Petty continued to brand herself and SYNNEX to stay top of mind with their partner community last year, delivering information about SYNNEX solutions, events, service offerings and their overall value-add.

Despite being virtual, Petty continued to brand herself and SYNNEX to stay top of mind with their partner community last year, delivering information about SYNNEX solutions, events, service offerings and their overall value-add. Lisa Schroeder , Vice President, Sales – Leading the US National Major Accounts division, Schroeder and her team found new and unique ways to collaborate with the product management team and engage with reseller partners to accelerate their success, even when interactions were virtual.

Leading the US National Major Accounts division, Schroeder and her team found new and unique ways to collaborate with the product management team and engage with reseller partners to accelerate their success, even when interactions were virtual. Molly Sherwood , Senior Director, Marketing – Sherwood used the challenges of last year to lead her team to think more creatively and provide a more diverse and comprehensive portfolio of marketing offerings to support vendor and reseller partners.

Sherwood used the challenges of last year to lead her team to think more creatively and provide a more diverse and comprehensive portfolio of marketing offerings to support vendor and reseller partners. Kristen Stallard , Director, Product Management, SYNNEX Stellr – Stallard has driven outstanding results and growth for the Stellr business, playing a pivotal role in developing incremental proposals for new investment programs and partnerships with service providers and vendors.

Stallard has driven outstanding results and growth for the Stellr business, playing a pivotal role in developing incremental proposals for new investment programs and partnerships with service providers and vendors. Sandi Stambaugh , Vice President, Product Management, VISUAL Solv , COLLAB Solv , and Device Mobility – Stambaugh's commitment to reseller enablement, strategic product positioning, and her team's customer-first approach led to considerable growth in Visual Solutions, Device Mobility and Collaboration, and allowed her organizations to creatively and quickly respond to the ever-changing market.

Stambaugh's commitment to reseller enablement, strategic product positioning, and her team's customer-first approach led to considerable growth in Visual Solutions, Device Mobility and Collaboration, and allowed her organizations to creatively and quickly respond to the ever-changing market. Diane Sullivan , Vice President, HPE & HP Inc. Business Development and Vendor Operations – Sullivan and her team helped partners successfully navigate various vendor program changes this past year, educating resellers on best practices and how to use the changes to their advantage.

Sullivan and her team helped partners successfully navigate various vendor program changes this past year, educating resellers on best practices and how to use the changes to their advantage. Jessica Tanoury , Vice President, Product Management, Stellr Mobility – Tanoury helped drive new programs and investments within the Stellr community to better serve partners in the current economic and social environment, including onboarding new vendors and supporting the launch of the 5G acceleration initiative.

Tanoury helped drive new programs and investments within the Stellr community to better serve partners in the current economic and social environment, including onboarding new vendors and supporting the launch of the 5G acceleration initiative. Calhoun Taylor , Director, Product Business Management – Taylor and her team are known for their delivery and execution against strategic plans to drive results, create new routes to market, launch new vendors, and increase overall channel share. In 2020 they quickly created new services and offerings to support fully remote work models to support a record year for the Security business.

Taylor and her team are known for their delivery and execution against strategic plans to drive results, create new routes to market, launch new vendors, and increase overall channel share. In 2020 they quickly created new services and offerings to support fully remote work models to support a record year for the Security business. Shannon Warner , Vice President, Cloud & Ecosystems – Leading the 5G acceleration initiative, Warner and her team partnered with key market leaders across the industry to provide strategic guidance around 5G, Connectivity, and IoT, resulting in substantial growth in SYNNEX cloud business. She grew SYNNEX' productivity and hybrid cloud businesses, delivering record revenue through the launch of SYNNEX exclusive partner programs with an expanded and growing list of new vendor partnerships.

"CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel."

The 2021 Women of the Channel and Power 100 award will be featured in CRN Magazine on May 10th and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

