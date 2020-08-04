SYNNEX Corporation Named "HP Inc. Partner of the Year"

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, was named a 2019 "HP Inc. Partner of the Year." The company's annual Partner of the Year Awards honor top-performing partners for exemplary achievements in growth and innovation. SYNNEX was lauded in the sub-categories of U.S. Supplies Distributor of the Year and U.S. Print Hardware Distributor of the Year.

HP's 2019 U.S. partner award winners were selected based on a variety of criteria including strategic growth and innovation, and were given in the categories of Personal Systems, Print Hardware and Supplies across distributors, national solution providers and resellers.

"Channel partners are the lifeblood of our business, and it's a pleasure to recognize the achievements of this year's partner award winners, each of whom have demonstrated exceptional growth through innovation and a true commitment to our mutual customers," said Scott Lannum, Vice President and General Manager, Americas Commercial Channel Sales, HP Inc. "We congratulate SYNNEX on this well-deserved recognition, and thank them for their continued partnership with HP."

"HP Inc. continues to be a strategic partner for SYNNEX, and our collaboration in the IT channel is a great example of the success that can be achieved through a strong vendor and distributor relationship," said David Dennis, Executive Vice President, Product Management, SYNNEX Corporation. "We are honored to receive this award and proud of how our teams have worked together to help mutual customers grow their business around key technology categories."

To learn more about SYNNEX Corporation, visit synnex.com. To learn more about HP Inc. through SYNNEX, email [email protected].

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

