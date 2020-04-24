SYNNEX Corporation Named Red Hat Commercial Distribution Partner of the Year

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, today announced the company has been named Commercial Distribution Partner of the Year by Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions. This award is part of the annual Red Hat North American Partner Awards, which aim to honor partners for continued efforts to support customers on the path to IT modernization.

SYNNEX was recognized for its dedication to providing innovative open source solutions to customers in the commercial sector. Specifically, SYNNEX was recognized for exceptional sales growth in strategic areas for Red Hat such as the Mid-Market and Emerging Technologies. As such, SYNNEX has empowered its channel of resellers to deliver complete end-to-end Red Hat solutions to their customers.

"At SYNNEX, we are dedicated to helping our partners with innovative solutions that solve the most challenging problems their customers face. As our customer needs and industries continue to evolve, we are increasingly turning to the power of open source solutions," said Darren Harbaugh, senior vice president of Stellr, Cloud, Mobility + IoT. "We are honored to be recognized by Red Hat and look forward to our continued partnership."

Red Hat's 2019 North American Partner Awards honor both commercial and public sector partners for their dedication to successfully delivering innovative open source solutions to customers. Honorees were recognized for outstanding performance in 2019 across several categories that span Red Hat's open source portfolio and their dedication to delivering customer success.

"SYNNEX is a valued channel partner to Red Hat, and we are pleased to honor them with this well-deserved award," said Ernest Jones, vice president, North American Partner Sales, Red Hat. "We look forward to our continued relationship with SYNNEX and helping them provide the best in open source solutions to their clients."

