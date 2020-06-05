SYNNEX Corporation Named U.S. Distributor of Lubrizol's Innovative 3D Printing Material

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, today announced an agreement with Lubrizol to distribute its innovative powder thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) suitable for 3D printing for end-use applications that require skin contact.

ESTANE® 3D TPU M95A passed skin sensitization and cytotoxicity tests in accordance with ISO 10993-5 and 10993-10, making it a valuable material solution for product designers exploring 3D printing in applications requiring skin contact. The material is the only TPU certified for use on the HP Jet Fusion 4200 series 3D printing solution. SYNNEX is the only distributor for HP's 3D line of products in the U.S. and Canada.

ESTANE® 3D TPU M95A TPU can be used in applications for personal protective equipment in the healthcare field. Skin contact clearance also benefits applications in footwear, wearable electronics, prosthetic and orthotic devices.

"ESTANE® 3D TPU M95A TPU's versatility, durability and barrier properties coupled with the leading 3D printing technology from HP bring extraordinary value in these vital applications," said David Dennis, Executive Vice President, Product Management, SYNNEX Corporation.

David Pascual, Lubrizol marketing manager for 3D printing, said, "ESTANE® 3D TPU M95A TPU will benefit product designers who are developing applications that require skin contact, including personal protection equipment."

Marc Mariano, AMS 3D Product Manager at HP, said HP is pleased to collaborate with SYNNEX and Lubrizol on this solution. "We strongly believe in the benefits of thermoplastic polyurethane to create innovative and lightweight parts, and our partnership is helping customers around the globe to make it a reality."

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com .

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, leverages its unmatched science to unlock immense possibilities at the molecular level, driving sustainable and measurable results to help the world move cleaner, create smarter and live better. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol owns and operates more than 60 manufacturing facilities, sales and technical offices around the world and has approximately 8,800 employees. For more information, visit www.Lubrizol.com.

