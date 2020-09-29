SYNNEX Corporation Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, today announced financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended August 31, 2020.





Q3 FY20



Q3 FY19



Net change Revenue ($M)

$ 6,465



$ 6,204



4.2 % Operating income ($M)

$ 209.1



$ 208.9



0.1 % Non-GAAP operating income ($M)(1)

$ 260.1



$ 270.5



-3.8 % Operating margin



3.24 %



3.37 %

-13 bps Non-GAAP operating margin(1)



4.02 %



4.36 %

-34 bps Net income ($M)

$ 134.5



$ 123.1



9.2 % Non-GAAP net income ($M)(1)

$ 172.6



$ 169.2



2.0 % Diluted earnings per common share ("EPS")

$ 2.60



$ 2.40



8.3 % Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1)

$ 3.33



$ 3.30



0.9 %

"Our strong third quarter performance is a reflection of our resiliency, our ongoing focus on serving our partners and clients and the continued dedication of our associates on the growth and improvement of our business during these unprecedented times," said Dennis Polk, SYNNEX President and CEO. "We remain on track with the proposed spin-off of Concentrix and believe this will result in incremental value for all of our stakeholders."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Highlights

Technology Solutions: Revenue was $5.3 billion , up 5.1% over the prior fiscal year third quarter. Operating income was $132 million , or 2.5% of segment revenue, compared to $139 million , or 2.8% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year third quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was $142 million , or 2.7% of segment revenue, compared to $150 million , or 3.0% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year third quarter.

Revenue was , up 5.1% over the prior fiscal year third quarter. Operating income was , or 2.5% of segment revenue, compared to , or 2.8% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year third quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was , or 2.7% of segment revenue, compared to , or 3.0% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year third quarter. Concentrix: Revenue was $1.2 billion , up 0.2% from the prior fiscal year third quarter. Operating income was $77 million , or 6.6% of segment revenue, compared to $70 million , or 6.0% of segment revenue in the prior fiscal year third quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was $118 million , or 10.1% of segment revenue, compared to $121 million , or 10.4% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year third quarter.

Revenue was , up 0.2% from the prior fiscal year third quarter. Operating income was , or 6.6% of segment revenue, compared to , or 6.0% of segment revenue in the prior fiscal year third quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was , or 10.1% of segment revenue, compared to , or 10.4% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year third quarter. The trailing fiscal four quarters Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC") was 9.1% compared to 8.6% in the prior fiscal year third quarter. The adjusted trailing fiscal four quarters ROIC was 10.7%.

Cash generated from operations was approximately $321 million for the quarter.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Outlook

The following statements are based on SYNNEX current expectations for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, the amortization of intangibles and the related tax effects thereon. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $6.45 billion to $6.65 billion .

to . Net income is expected to be in the range of $153.0 million to $166.0 million and on a non-GAAP basis, net income is expected to be in the range of $190.5 million to $203.5 million .

to and on a non-GAAP basis, net income is expected to be in the range of to . Diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $2.95 to $3.20 and on a non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $3.68 to $3.93 , based on estimated outstanding diluted weighted average shares of 51.5 million.

to and on a non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of to , based on estimated outstanding diluted weighted average shares of 51.5 million. After-tax amortization of intangibles is expected to be $35.2 million , or $0.68 per share.

, or per share. After-tax acquisition-related and integration expense is expected to be $2.3 million , or $0.04 per share.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

About Concentrix

Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), is a technology-enabled global business services company specializing in customer engagement and improving business performance for some of the world's best brands. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and help differentiate our clients through technology, design, data, process, and people. Concentrix provides services to clients in five primary industry verticals: technology and consumer electronics; communications and media; retail, travel and ecommerce; banking, financial services and insurance; and healthcare. We are Different by Design. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

(1)Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, SYNNEX also uses adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude acquisition-related and integration expenses, restructuring costs, the amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effects thereon. The Company also uses adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") which excludes other income (expense), net and acquisition-related and integration expenses. In fiscal year 2019, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share also exclude gains upon the settlement of contingent consideration and a contingent gain related to the Westcon-Comstor Americas acquisition. In fiscal year 2018, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share also exclude the impact of an adjustment relating to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. This adjustment includes a transition tax on accumulated overseas profits and the remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities to the new U.S. tax rate.

SYNNEX' acquisition activities have resulted in the recognition of intangible assets which consist primarily of customer relationships, vendor lists and technology. Definite-lived intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives and are tested for impairment when events indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable. The amortization of intangible assets is reflected in the Company's statements of operations within each segment. Although intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the sale of the Company's products and the services performed for the Company's clients. Additionally, intangible asset amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of the Company's acquisition activity. Accordingly, the Company believes excluding the amortization of intangible assets, along with the other non-GAAP adjustments which neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. Intangible asset amortization excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure represents the entire amount recorded within the Company's GAAP financial statements, and the revenue generated by the associated intangible assets has not been excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure. Intangible asset amortization is excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure because the amortization, unlike the related revenue, is not affected by operations of any particular period unless an intangible asset becomes impaired or the estimated useful life of an intangible asset is revised.

Additionally, SYNNEX refers to revenue at constant currency or adjusting for the translation effect of foreign currencies so that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of SYNNEX' business performance. Financial results adjusted for currency are calculated by translating current period activity in the transaction currency using the comparable prior year periods' currency conversion rate. Generally, when the dollar either strengthens or weakens against other currencies, revenue at constant currency rates or adjusting for currency will be higher or lower than revenue reported at actual exchange rates.

Trailing fiscal four quarters ROIC is defined as the last four quarters' tax effected operating income divided by the average of the last five quarterly balances of borrowings (excluding book overdraft) and equity, net of cash and cash equivalents in the United States. Adjusted ROIC is calculated by excluding the tax effected impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, restructuring costs and the amortization of intangibles from operating income and equity and the impact of the contingent consideration gain and a contingent gain and the U.S. tax reform adjustment on equity.

SYNNEX also uses free cash flow, which is cash flow from operating activities, reduced by purchases of property and equipment. SYNNEX uses free cash flow to conduct and evaluate its business because, although it is similar to cash flow from operations, SYNNEX believes it is a more conservative measure of cash flows since purchases of fixed assets are a necessary component of ongoing operations. Free cash flow reflects an additional way of viewing SYNNEX' liquidity that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its cash flows. Free cash flow has limitations due to the fact that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. For example, free cash flow does not incorporate payments for business acquisitions. Therefore, SYNNEX believes it is important to view free cash flow as a complement to its entire consolidated statements of cash flows.

SYNNEX management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the business, to establish operational goals, and in some cases for measuring performance for compensation purposes. These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide investors with an understanding of SYNNEX' operational results and trends that more readily enable investors to analyze SYNNEX' base financial and operating performance and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of operational trends, as well as for planning and forecasting in future periods. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. As these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with SYNNEX' consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of SYNNEX' GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is set forth in the supplemental information section at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release regarding SYNNEX Corporation that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as believe, foresee, expect, may, will, provide, could and should and the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed spin-off of Concentrix, including status, timing, what shareholders will own immediately following the spin-off and shareholder value; our expectations and outlook for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter as to revenue, net income, non-GAAP net income, diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, outstanding diluted weighted average shares, tax rate, after-tax amortization of intangibles, after-tax acquisition-related and integration expenses; and the anticipated benefits of the non-GAAP financial measures.

The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of COVID-19 or coronavirus, or other pandemics, and the impact of related governmental, individual and business responses, including the ability of our staff to travel to work, our ability to maintain adequate inventories, delivery capabilities, the impact on our customers and supply chain, and the impact on demand in general; general economic and market conditions; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the previously-announced separation of SYNNEX and Concentrix and the disruption such transaction might cause to our business; negative effects of the transaction announcement or the consummation of the proposed separation on the market price of the capital stock of SYNNEX; the unfavorable outcome of any legal proceedings that have been or may be instituted against us; the ability to retain key personnel; any weakness in information technology and consumer electronics spending; the loss or consolidation of one or more of our significant original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, suppliers or customers; market acceptance and product life of the products we assemble and distribute; competitive conditions in our industry and their impact on our margins; pricing, margin and other terms with our OEM suppliers; our ability to gain market share; variations in supplier-sponsored programs; changes in our costs and operating expenses; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; changes in tax laws; risks associated with our international operations; uncertainties and variability in demand by our reseller and integration customers; supply shortages or delays; any termination or reduction in our floor plan financing arrangements; credit exposure to our reseller customers and negative trends in their businesses; any future incidents of theft; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 and subsequent SEC filings. Statements included in this press release are based upon information known to SYNNEX Corporation as of the date of this release, and SYNNEX Corporation does not intend to update information contained in this press release, except as required by law.

Copyright 2020 SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, CONCENTRIX, and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, and CONCENTRIX Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. DIFFERENT BY DESIGN is a trademark or registered trademark of Concentrix Corporation. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

SYNNEX Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (currency and share amounts in thousands, except par value) (Amounts may not add due to rounding) (unaudited)





August 31, 2020



November 30, 2019

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,452,273



$ 225,529

Accounts receivable, net



3,580,970





3,926,709

Receivables from vendors, net



323,027





368,505

Inventories



2,832,607





2,547,224

Other current assets



375,273





385,024

Total current assets



8,564,151





7,452,992

Property and equipment, net



583,951





569,899

Goodwill



2,257,292





2,254,402

Intangible assets, net



1,031,168





1,162,212

Deferred tax assets



116,263





97,539

Other assets, net



710,283





160,917

Total assets

$ 13,263,107



$ 11,697,960



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Borrowings, current

$ 244,114



$ 298,969

Accounts payable



3,655,215





3,149,443

Accrued compensation and benefits



447,661





402,771

Other accrued liabilities



1,257,160





723,716

Income taxes payable



27,998





32,223

Total current liabilities



5,632,148





4,607,122

Long-term borrowings



2,609,809





2,718,267

Other long-term liabilities



722,343





361,911

Deferred tax liabilities



205,225





222,210

Total liabilities



9,169,525





7,909,510

Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding



—





—

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 53,380 and 53,154 shares issued as of August 31, 2020 and November 30, 2019, respectively



53





53

Additional paid-in capital



1,579,026





1,545,421

Treasury stock, 2,454 and 2,399 shares as of August 31, 2020 and November 30, 2019, respectively



(178,775)





(172,627)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(224,628)





(209,077)

Retained earnings



2,917,906





2,624,680

Total stockholders' equity



4,093,582





3,788,450

Total liabilities and equity

$ 13,263,107



$ 11,697,960



SYNNEX Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Amounts may not add due to rounding) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





August 31, 2020



August 31, 2019



August 31, 2020



August 31, 2019

Revenue:































Products

$ 5,306,361



$ 5,047,968



$ 13,858,313



$ 13,695,725

Services



1,158,421





1,155,690





3,403,305





3,480,275

Total revenue



6,464,782





6,203,659





17,261,619





17,176,000

Cost of revenue:































Products



(5,008,881)





(4,746,197)





(13,031,113)





(12,876,410)

Services



(747,809)





(731,472)





(2,206,256)





(2,196,212)

Gross profit



708,092





725,990





2,024,249





2,103,379

Selling, general and administrative expenses



(498,956)





(517,135)





(1,514,734)





(1,557,906)

Operating income



209,136





208,855





509,515





545,473

Interest expense and finance charges, net



(28,749)





(42,945)





(99,046)





(127,695)

Other income (expense), net



(567)





(1,087)





3,280





19,764

Income before income taxes



179,819





164,823





413,748





437,542

Provision for income taxes



(45,356)





(41,691)





(99,740)





(112,831)

Net income

$ 134,464



$ 123,132



$ 314,008



$ 324,711

Earnings per common share:































Basic

$ 2.61



$ 2.41



$ 6.10



$ 6.35

Diluted

$ 2.60



$ 2.40



$ 6.07



$ 6.32

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:































Basic



50,890





50,601





50,851





50,661

Diluted



51,241





50,845





51,172





50,903



SYNNEX Corporation Segment Information (currency in thousands) (Amounts may not add due to rounding) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





August 31, 2020



August 31, 2019



August 31, 2020



August 31, 2019

Revenue:































Technology Solutions

$ 5,306,361



$ 5,047,970



$ 13,858,313



$ 13,695,729

Concentrix



1,163,694





1,160,928





3,418,676





3,495,076

Inter-segment elimination



(5,273)





(5,240)





(15,371)





(14,805)

Consolidated

$ 6,464,782



$ 6,203,659



$ 17,261,619



$ 17,176,000



































Operating income:































Technology Solutions

$ 132,373



$ 138,830



$ 320,962



$ 352,594

Concentrix



76,763





70,025





188,554





192,879

Consolidated

$ 209,136



$ 208,855



$ 509,515



$ 545,473



SYNNEX Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures (currency in thousands) (Amounts may not add due to rounding)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





August 31, 2020



August 31, 2019



August 31, 2020



August 31, 2019

Revenue in constant currency































Consolidated































Revenue

$ 6,464,782



$ 6,203,659



$ 17,261,619



$ 17,176,000

Foreign currency translation



35,239













111,756









Revenue in constant currency

$ 6,500,021



$ 6,203,659



$ 17,373,375



$ 17,176,000



































Technology Solutions































Revenue

$ 5,306,361



$ 5,047,970



$ 13,858,313



$ 13,695,729

Foreign currency translation



32,798













79,488









Revenue in constant currency

$ 5,339,159



$ 5,047,970



$ 13,937,801



$ 13,695,729



































Concentrix































Revenue

$ 1,163,694



$ 1,160,928



$ 3,418,676



$ 3,495,076

Foreign currency translation



2,441













32,268









Revenue in constant currency

$ 1,166,135



$ 1,160,928



$ 3,450,944



$ 3,495,076







Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





August 31, 2020



August 31, 2019



August 31, 2020



August 31, 2019

Selling, general and administrative expenses































Consolidated































GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 498,956



$ 517,135



$ 1,514,734



$ 1,557,906

Acquisition-related and integration expenses



4,163





9,200





22,701





53,582

Amortization of intangibles



46,533





52,066





139,435





156,964

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 448,260



$ 455,869



$ 1,352,598



$ 1,347,360



































Technology Solutions































GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 165,107



$ 162,944



$ 506,239



$ 466,725

Acquisition-related and integration expenses



—





—





—





981

Amortization of intangibles



9,995





10,999





30,130





32,968

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 155,112



$ 151,945



$ 476,109



$ 432,776



































Concentrix































GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 335,770



$ 356,155



$ 1,014,339



$ 1,097,139

Acquisition-related and integration expenses



4,163





9,200





22,701





52,601

Amortization of intangibles



36,538





41,067





109,305





123,996

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 295,069



$ 305,888



$ 882,333



$ 920,542



SYNNEX Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures (currency in thousands) (Amounts may not add due to rounding) (continued)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





August 31, 2020



August 31, 2019



August 31, 2020



August 31, 2019

Operating income and Operating margin































Consolidated































Revenue

$ 6,464,782



$ 6,203,659



$ 17,261,619



$ 17,176,000



































GAAP operating income

$ 209,136



$ 208,855



$ 509,515



$ 545,473

Acquisition-related and integration expenses



4,163





9,200





22,701





53,582

Amortization of intangibles



46,828





52,428





140,320





158,149

Non-GAAP operating income

$ 260,127



$ 270,483



$ 672,536



$ 757,204



































GAAP operating margin



3.24 %



3.37 %



2.95 %



3.18 % Non-GAAP operating margin



4.02 %



4.36 %



3.90 %



4.41 %

































Technology Solutions































Segment revenue

$ 5,306,361



$ 5,047,970



$ 13,858,313



$ 13,695,729



































GAAP operating income

$ 132,373



$ 138,830



$ 320,962



$ 352,594

Acquisition-related and integration expenses



—





—





—





981

Amortization of intangibles



9,995





10,999





30,130





32,968

Non-GAAP operating income

$ 142,368



$ 149,829



$ 351,092



$ 386,543



































GAAP operating margin



2.49 %



2.75 %



2.32 %



2.57 % Non-GAAP operating margin



2.68 %



2.97 %



2.53 %



2.82 %

































Concentrix































Segment revenue

$ 1,163,694



$ 1,160,928



$ 3,418,676



$ 3,495,076



































GAAP operating income

$ 76,763



$ 70,025



$ 188,554



$ 192,879

Acquisition-related and integration expenses



4,163





9,200





22,701





52,601

Amortization of intangibles



36,833





41,429





110,190





125,181

Non-GAAP operating income

$ 117,759



$ 120,654



$ 321,445



$ 370,661



































GAAP operating margin



6.60 %



6.03 %



5.52 %



5.52 % Non-GAAP operating margin



10.12 %



10.39 %



9.40 %



10.61 %

SYNNEX Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures (currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Amounts may not add due to rounding) (continued)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





August 31, 2020



August 31, 2019



August 31, 2020



August 31, 2019

Adjusted EBITDA































Consolidated































Net income

$ 134,464



$ 123,132



$ 314,008



$ 324,711

Interest expense and finance charges, net



28,749





42,945





99,046





127,695

Provision for income taxes



45,356





41,691





99,740





112,831

Depreciation (excluding accelerated depreciation included in acquisition-related and integration expenses below)



37,446





38,597





110,981





119,004

Amortization of intangibles



46,828





52,428





140,320





158,149

EBITDA

$ 292,843



$ 298,793



$ 764,095



$ 842,390

Other (income) expense, net (excluding amounts included in acquisition-related and integration expenses below)



567





1,087





(3,798)





(19,593)

Acquisition-related and integration expenses



4,163





9,200





23,219





53,411

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 297,573



$ 309,080



$ 783,516



$ 876,208



































Technology Solutions































Net income

$ 85,531



$ 87,778



$ 204,237



$ 236,080

Interest expense and finance charges, net



19,747





17,775





59,531





55,725

Provision for income taxes



27,119





29,739





56,189





77,873

Depreciation



5,937





5,875





17,650





16,719

Amortization of intangibles



9,995





10,999





30,130





32,968

EBITDA

$ 148,329



$ 152,166



$ 367,737



$ 419,365

Other (income) expense, net



(25)





3,538





1,004





(17,083)

Acquisition-related and integration expenses



—





—





—





981

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 148,304



$ 155,704



$ 368,741



$ 403,263



































Concentrix































Net income

$ 48,933



$ 35,354



$ 109,771



$ 88,631

Interest expense and finance charges, net



9,002





25,170





39,515





71,970

Provision for income taxes



18,236





11,952





43,551





34,958

Depreciation (excluding accelerated depreciation included in acquisition-related and integration expenses below)



31,509





32,722





93,331





102,285

Amortization of intangibles



36,833





41,429





110,190





125,181

EBITDA

$ 144,513



$ 146,627



$ 396,358



$ 423,025

Other (income) expense, net (excluding amounts included in acquisition-related and integration expenses below)



592





(2,450)





(4,802)





(2,510)

Acquisition-related and integration expenses



4,163





9,200





23,219





52,430

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 149,268



$ 153,377



$ 414,775



$ 472,945



SYNNEX Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures (currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Amounts may not add due to rounding) (continued)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





August 31, 2020



August 31, 2019



August 31, 2020



August 31, 2019

Net income































Net income

$ 134,464



$ 123,132



$ 314,008



$ 324,711

Acquisition-related and integration expenses



4,163





9,200





23,219





53,411

Amortization of intangibles



46,828





52,428





140,320





158,149

Contingent consideration



—





—





—





(19,034)

Income taxes related to the above(1)



(12,899)





(15,548)





(41,407)





(55,328)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 172,556



$ 169,212



$ 436,140



$ 461,909



































Diluted earnings per common share ("EPS")(2)































Net income

$ 134,464



$ 123,132



$ 314,008



$ 324,711

Less: net income allocated to participating securities



1,481





1,066





3,602





2,883

Net income attributable to common stockholders



132,983





122,066





310,406





321,828

Acquisition-related and integration expenses attributable to common stockholders



4,117





9,121





22,960





52,938

Amortization of intangibles attributable to common stockholders



46,312





51,975





138,755





156,748

Contingent consideration attributable to common stockholders



—





—





—





(18,865)

Income taxes related to the above attributable to common stockholders(1)



(12,757)





(15,414)





(40,945)





(54,838)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 170,655



$ 167,748



$ 431,176



$ 457,810



































Weighted-average number of common shares - diluted:



51,241





50,845





51,172





50,903



































Diluted EPS(2)

$ 2.60



$ 2.40



$ 6.07



$ 6.32

Acquisition-related and integration expenses



0.08





0.18





0.45





1.04

Amortization of intangibles



0.90





1.02





2.71





3.08

Contingent consideration



—





—





—





(0.37)

Income taxes related to the above(1)



(0.25)





(0.30)





(0.80)





(1.08)

Non-GAAP diluted EPS

$ 3.33



$ 3.30



$ 8.43



$ 8.99



SYNNEX Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures (Amounts may not add due to rounding) (continued)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

(Amounts in thousands)

August 31, 2020



August 31, 2019



August 31, 2020



August 31, 2019

Free cash flow































Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 320,617



$ 249,853



$ 1,547,098



$ 202,473

Purchases of property and equipment



(42,705)





(33,020)





(127,326)





(93,432)

Free cash flow

$ 277,912



$ 216,833



$ 1,419,772



$ 109,041









Forecast





Three Months Ending November 30, 2020

(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts)

Low



High

Net income

$ 153.0



$ 166.0

Acquisition-related and integration expenses



3.0





3.0

Amortization of intangibles



47.0





47.0

Income taxes related to the above(1)



(12.5)





(12.5)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 190.5



$ 203.5



















Diluted EPS(2)

$ 2.95



$ 3.20

Acquisition-related and integration expenses



0.06





0.06

Amortization of intangibles



0.90





0.90

Income taxes related to the above(1)



(0.24)





(0.24)

Non-GAAP diluted EPS

$ 3.68



$ 3.93























(1)The tax effect of taxable and deductible non-GAAP adjustments was calculated using the effective year-to-date tax rate during the respective periods.

(2)Diluted EPS is calculated using the two-class method. Unvested restricted stock awards granted to employees are considered participating securities. For purposes of calculating Diluted EPS, Net income allocated to participating securities was approximately 1.1% and 1.2% of Net income for the three and nine months ended August 31, 2020, respectively and approximately 0.9% for both the three and nine months ended August 31, 2019. Net income allocable to participating securities is estimated to be approximately 0.9% of the forecasted Net income for the three months ending November 30, 2020.

SYNNEX Corporation Calculation of Financial Metrics (currency in thousands) (Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC")





August 31, 2020



August 31, 2019

ROIC















Operating income (trailing fiscal four quarters)

$ 777,803



$ 746,368

Income taxes on operating income(1)



(193,398)





(201,002)

Operating income after taxes

$ 584,405



$ 545,366



















Total borrowings, excluding book overdraft (last five quarters average)

$ 3,019,573



$ 3,126,339

Total equity (last five quarters average)



3,834,782





3,282,537

Less: U.S. cash and cash equivalents (last five quarters average)



(398,398)





(67,727)

Total invested capital

$ 6,455,957



$ 6,341,149



















ROIC



9.1 %



8.6 %

















Adjusted ROIC















Non-GAAP operating income (trailing fiscal four quarters)

$ 1,011,028



$ 1,024,961

Income taxes on Non-GAAP operating income(1)



(253,279)





(263,045)

Non-GAAP operating income after taxes

$ 757,749



$ 761,916



















Total invested capital

$ 6,455,957



$ 6,341,149

Tax effected impact of cumulative non-GAAP adjustments (last five quarters average)



616,468





439,557

Total Non-GAAP invested capital

$ 7,072,425



$ 6,780,706



















Adjusted ROIC



10.7 %



11.2 %



(1)Income taxes on GAAP operating income was calculated using the effective year-to-date tax rates during the respective periods. Income taxes on non-GAAP operating income was calculated by excluding the tax effect of taxable and deductible non-GAAP adjustments using the effective year-to-date tax rate during the respective periods. In fiscal year 2018, the effective tax rate for non-GAAP operating income excludes the impact of the transition tax on accumulated overseas profits and the remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities to the new U.S. tax rate related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio









August 31, 2020



August 31, 2019

Total borrowings, excluding book overdraft

(a)

$ 2,851,890



$ 3,323,416

Less: cash and cash equivalents

(b)



1,452,273





262,279

Net debt

(c)=(a)-(b)

$ 1,399,617



$ 3,061,137

Trailing four quarters Adjusted EBITDA

(d)

$ 1,160,281



$ 1,177,889

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio

(e)=(a)/(d)



2.5





2.8

Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio

(f)=(c)/(d)



1.2





2.6



SYNNEX Corporation Calculation of Financial Metrics (currency in thousands) (Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) (continued) Cash Conversion Cycle









Three Months Ended









August 31, 2020



August 31, 2019

Days sales outstanding



















Revenue (products and services)

(a)

$ 6,464,782



$ 6,203,659

Accounts receivable, net

(b)



3,580,970





3,452,976

Days sales outstanding

(c) = (b)/((a)/the number of

days during the period)



51





51























Days inventory outstanding



















Cost of revenue (products and services)

(d)

$ 5,756,690



$ 5,477,669

Inventories

(e)



2,832,607





2,787,159

Days inventory outstanding

(f) = (e)/((d)/the number of

days during the period)



45





47























Days payable outstanding



















Cost of revenue (products and services)

(g)

$ 5,756,690



$ 5,477,669

Accounts payable

(h)



3,655,215





2,932,046

Days payable outstanding

(i) = (h)/((g)/the number of

days during the period)



58





49























Cash conversion cycle

(j) = (c)+(f)-(i)



38





49



