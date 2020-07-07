SYNNEX Westcon Builds on its Secure Networking Program for 2020

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, announces additional benefits to its award-winning SYNNEX Westcon Secure Networking Program, recognized in the 2020 CRN Program Guide. The team builds on its innovative approach to serving customers with an expanded slate of virtual events and additions to its portfolio of tools and resources designed to help partners drive their businesses forward.

"With the increased reliance on webinars and virtual events, SYNNEX believes it is critically important to engage participants in meaningful ways that cut through the noise," said Reyna Thompson, Senior Vice President, Product Management, North America, SYNNEX.

The 2020 program features the SYNNEX Enablement Portal, a rewards-based learning platform in which partners gain access to role-based training led by industry experts. The portal includes training covering a variety of topics including "The Chaos and Opportunity of Cyber Security" and "The Future of SD-WAN Wireless," as well as many others from industry trends.

Through the portal, participants accumulate points to redeem on a monthly basis for rewards such as gift cards and co-branded collateral. With 95 percent of employees enjoying gamification learning in their work and gamification offering the opportunity to increase newly registered business users by 600 percent, SYNNEX Westcon is providing a convenient way for partners to expand their knowledge and drive sales.

The SYNNEX Enablement Portal is just one of SYNNEX' value-added offerings, which also include pre- and post-sales services and creative financing options, coupled with training and education on industry trends to help partners grow their businesses and assist vendors in promoting their solutions. With over 325 certifications, SYNNEX's engineers can help customers assess, deploy, manage and train employees.

As a continuation of efforts to drive innovation in the channel, SYNNEX Westcon will be hosting its annual Beyond Security conference. This interactive conference, to be held virtually this year August 24-26, includes learning tracks on how to "Cultivating Engagement in a Remote Workforce" and "A Secure and Connected Office." Email [email protected] to request an invitation.

"In times like this, SYNNEX partners are finding that training is more critical than ever to building their businesses and providing the latest technologies and solutions to their customers," Thompson said.

To learn more about the Enablement Portal, go to synnexcorp.com/us/enablement-portal/. To learn more about SYNNEX Westcon, visit synnexcorp.com/us/westcon/

