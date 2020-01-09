Synopsys Acquires Tinfoil Security to Expand DAST and Add API Security Testing

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Tinfoil Security, an innovative provider of dynamic application security testing (DAST) and Application Program Interface (API) security testing solutions, headquartered in Mountain View, California.

"Through the acquisition of Tinfoil Security, Synopsys is expanding its DAST capabilities and adding API security testing capabilities, extending the most comprehensive portfolio of application security and quality testing solutions and further strengthening our technology leadership," said Andreas Kuehlmann, co-general manager of the Synopsys Software Integrity Group. "Tinfoil Security provides Synopsys with proven DAST technology that can be seamlessly integrated into development and DevOps workflows. Furthermore, Tinfoil Security's innovative API scanning technology addresses an emerging demand in the market and will further differentiate the Synopsys portfolio."

The terms of the deal, which is not material to Synopsys financials, are not being disclosed.

According to Gartner Research, "API security testing solutions can offer significant benefits by allowing organizations to design more secure and resilient APIs, which in turn enables greater confidence and speed in their deployment. Thus, security can help enable an organization's digital transformation efforts. Eliminating exploitable vulnerabilities obviously makes it more difficult for attackers to gain access to applications and systems exposed via APIs. Since APIs are a significant emerging attack vector, security testing helps avoid the tangible and intangible costs associated with breaches and other types of security incidents."1

Tinfoil Security's web scanning solution is a next-generation DAST technology that identifies vulnerabilities on web applications and is tightly integrated with DevOps workflows. The Tinfoil Security API Scanner detects vulnerabilities in APIs, including web-connected devices such as mobile backend servers, IoT devices, as well as any RESTful APIs.

"We're thrilled to be joining the Synopsys Software Integrity Group and excited about what this acquisition means for our team, our technology, and our customers," said Ainsley Braun, CEO and co-founder of Tinfoil Security. "As part of the Synopsys portfolio, we're in a stronger position to help developers and IT security professionals build secure solutions for their organizations."

About the Synopsys Software Integrity Group

Synopsys Software Integrity Group helps development teams build secure, high-quality software, minimizing risks while maximizing speed and productivity. Synopsys, a recognized leader in application security, provides static analysis, software composition analysis, and dynamic analysis solutions that enable teams to quickly find and fix vulnerabilities and defects in proprietary code, open source components, and application behavior. With a combination of industry-leading tools, services, and expertise, only Synopsys helps organizations optimize security and quality in DevSecOps and throughout the software development life cycle. Learn more at www.synopsys.com/software.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

