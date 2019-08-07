Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced it will report results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, after the market close. A conference call to review the results will begin at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) and will be hosted by Aart de Geus, chairman and co-chief executive officer, and Trac Pham, chief financial officer.

Financial and other statistical information to be discussed on this conference call will be available on the corporate website at www.synopsys.com, immediately before the call. A live webcast will also be available on this site. Participants should access the live webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A webcast replay can be accessed on the corporate website beginning Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at approximately 4:00 p.m. PT. The replay will be available until Synopsys announces its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 results in December 2019. In addition, a dial-up replay of the conference call will be available beginning Aug. 21, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. PT, ending on Aug. 28, 2019, at midnight. The replay telephone number is USA +1-800-475-6701, and International +1-320-365-3844, Access Code 470604.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

