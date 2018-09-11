Synopsys Announces Release 11.2 of CODE V Optical Design Software

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq : SNPS ) today announced version 11.2 of its CODE V® optical design software, which includes enhancements to the software's industry-leading capabilities for the design, analysis, and optimization of superior imaging optics.

CODE V version 11.2 includes new solutions to increase optical engineering productivity, support cost-to-manufacture savings, and give reliable results in less time:

SpecBuilder ™ improvements. The CODE V SpecBuilder feature helps designers easily track and communicate how well their optical system designs are meeting project specifications and goals. Version 11.2 expands the library of pre-built specifications based on Synopsys' optical engineering and industry expertise. New specs include detector energy, PSF-based encircled energy diameter, and PSF-based Strehl ratio. Additional updates include user interface controls to quickly create a series of optical specifications, or to duplicate a selected specification across zoom positions, fields, and defocus positions.

"As an optical design and engineering firm that specializes in custom precision systems, we are continuously challenged with new and demanding projects. We appreciate new features in CODE V that help us analyze, optimize, and tolerance optical systems to get into production quickly," said Andrés Cifuentes, chief executive officer of ASE Optics Europe. "The View Apertures (VAP) feature has been helpful in analyzing non-rotationally symmetric systems with complex apertures in both imaging and beam shaping. VAP has also been very helpful for communications between our optics and mechanics teams, as well as with our customers and suppliers."

"The latest release of CODE V builds on its strengths as the leading optical design software solution for accelerating time-to-market and supporting cost-effective fabrication," said George Bayz, vice president of Synopsys' Optical Solutions Group. "With updated optimization constraints to control lens system manufacturability, the Asphere Writer and 2D-Q freeform surfaces to speed the design of compact optical systems, and improved tools for project validation and communications, CODE V enables optical engineers to increase their productivity and save on manufacturing costs."

About CODE V

CODE V software is an optical engineering and design solution that supports the optimization, analysis, and tolerancing of image-forming optical systems and free-space photonic devices. For more than 40 years, CODE V has enabled engineers to produce accurate virtual prototypes leading to superior, manufacturable optical systems. For more information, visit https://www.synopsys.com/optical-solutions/codev.html.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq : SNPS ) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

