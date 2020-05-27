Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Global Technology Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Trac Pham, CFO, will present virtually at the Bank of America 2020 Global Technology Conference, on June 3, 2020. The presentation will begin at 9:15 a.m. PT (12:15 p.m. ET).

There will be a live audio webcast of the presentation, and a replay will be available following the live event. Both can be accessed via the Synopsys corporate website at https://www.synopsys.com/company/investor-relations.html.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.      

