Synopsys Collaboration with Samsung Foundry Enables Rollout of Samsung SAFE Cloud Design Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced it has collaborated with Samsung Foundry, as an early leading partner, in Samsung's delivery of its SAFE Cloud Design Platform, designed as a ready-to-use cloud platform for Samsung Foundry customers and ecosystem partners. As part of this collaboration, key products from the Synopsys Fusion Design Platform™ and Synopsys Verification Continuum™ Platform are qualified and available through the SAFE Cloud Design Platform, enabling system-on-chip (SoC) teams to design on the cloud using Synopsys EDA products and Samsung Foundry's process technology.

"As a leading provider of advanced-node foundry process and services, we are seeing increasing demand from our customers to support the flexibility of design on the cloud," said Sangyun Kim, vice president of Foundry Design Technology at Samsung Electronics. "We collaborated extensively with Synopsys, as our leading EDA partner in design and verification, to qualify their leading EDA products in our SAFE Cloud Design Platform as we strive to deliver the best combination of EDA, design services, and process technology for our customers."

Synopsys and Samsung have a multi-year collaboration to enable Samsung Foundry customers with scalable and secure environments on the cloud for IC design and verification, serving full digital and analog flows. In March 2019, the companies announced their first cloud-enabled offering for joint customers. The Synopsys products available through the SAFE Cloud Design Platform include industry-leading design implementation, signoff, and verification products, covering the full RTL-to-GDSII flow. This list contains Synopsys® Fusion Compiler™ and IC Compiler II™ place and route solutions, Design Compiler® synthesis solution, PrimeTime® timing signoff, PrimePower power signoff, StarRC™ extraction signoff, IC Validator physical verification solution, Formality® equivalence-checking solution, VCS® simulation and VC LP™ static low power solution. Customers can host their licenses for the Synopsys design and verification products in the SAFE Cloud Design Platform and use them along with Samsung Foundry's process collateral in a secure environment.

"With this collaboration with Samsung Foundry, we have further enabled the ecosystem and designers to take full advantage of the Samsung Foundry process as well as Synopsys products, while gaining the flexibility and advantages offered by cloud vendors," said Charles Matar, senior vice president of System Solutions and Ecosystem Enablement in the Design Group at Synopsys. "Our cloud collaboration also provides design teams with a complete design environment for SoC design and verification on the cloud, including the scale to manage the complexity, compute requirements and flexibility across an organization."

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

