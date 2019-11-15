Synopsys Completes Acquisition of DINI Group

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) today announced it has completed its acquisition of DINI Group, an established leader in FPGA-based boards and solutions, headquartered in La Jolla, California.

The rapid growth of software used in automotive, artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, and high-performance computing (HPC) applications creates an enormous hardware/software validation challenge for system-on-chip (SoC) designers. To address this challenge, SoC designers are deploying FPGA-based prototyping solutions to enable software development to start earlier and accelerate hardware verification and system validation.

DINI Group's FPGA-based solution further expands our leadership position in physical prototyping and extends our FPGA solutions into network applications and high frequency/low latency algorithmic trading.

The terms of the deal, which are not material to Synopsys financials, are not being disclosed.

