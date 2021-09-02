Synopsys Completes the Acquisition of the Semiconductor and Flat Panel Display Solutions from BISTel

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of the semiconductor and flat panel display solutions from BISTel, a leader in engineering equipment systems and AI applications for semiconductor smart manufacturing, headquartered in South Korea. The acquisition broadens Synopsys' industry-leading process control solutions for semiconductor fabs with an integrated and comprehensive yield management and prediction solution to enhance manufacturing quality and efficiency. The acquisition also adds a team of experienced engineers to accelerate technology development using real-time manufacturing predictive analysis.

The terms of the deal, which are not material to Synopsys' financials, are not being disclosed.

This acquisition advances our vision to provide innovative process control solutions to our customers. The combined expertise in machine learning, big data management and semiconductor process simulation with BISTel's technology and products will significantly contribute to maximizing semiconductor fab throughput and efficiency.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at https://www.synopsys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including the expected benefits of the transaction to Synopsys and its customers. Forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: Synopsys' ability to operate or integrate BISTel's assets and employees with its own successfully, which may include a potential loss of customers, key employees, partners, or vendors; and uncertain customer demand and support obligations for semiconductor and flat panel display solutions. Other risks and uncertainties that may apply are set forth in the Risk Factors section of Synopsys' most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Synopsys assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this news release.

Editorial Contact:

Simone Souza

Synopsys, Inc.

650-584-6454

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Lisa Ewbank

Synopsys, Inc.

650-584-1901

[email protected]

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.synopsys.com

