Synopsys, Customers, and Partners to Present the Latest Trends and Technologies in Embedded Processor Solutions at ARC Processor Summit

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq : SNPS ), will host a free one-day conference focused on the latest technologies and trends in processor IP, software development and programming tools optimized for use in embedded devices. In this multi-track event, ARC® processor users, ecosystem partners and Synopsys experts will discuss how to address a wide range of design challenges with the latest hardware and software solutions for low-power and high-performance embedded applications. Following the sessions, participants will have the opportunity to network with fellow attendees, ARC partners, and Synopsys staff, as well as see a variety of live partner and Synopsys demonstrations showcasing solutions for embedded vision, deep learning algorithms, IoT, security, automotive safety, trace, and debug.

The ARC Processor Summit will open with a morning keynote presentation by Satyen Yadav, General Manager, IoT Ecosystem Development at Amazon Web Services, who will describe "Life on the 'Edge'".

PRESENTATION TOPICS INCLUDE:

Automotive Track

The Marriage of AI and Safety in Automotive SoCs

Reducing the Total Cost of Ownership with Classic and Adaptive AUTOSAR

Personalize the In-Cabin Experience with Face Recognition and Inference of Driver Emotional States

Taming AI Using Convolutional Neural Networks with Compression and Pruning

Optimizing Deep Learning Perception Software for ADAS and Autonomous Driving

Functional Safety Certification—Your Advantage

Extending Control and DSP Performance for Automotive Radar Applications

IoT/Digital Home Track

Addressing the Challenges of Always-on IoT with Efficient Processors for Machine Learning

Implementing Artificial Intelligence in Embedded Vision, IoT, and Smart Home Applications

Fast and Ultra-Low Power Graphics Development for Mobile & Embedded Systems

Securing Mobile IoT from Chip to Cloud with Integrated SIM Solutions

Streaming Low-Power Audio to "Hearable" Devices Using Bluetooth 5

Deploying NB-IoT Communication Solutions with Extensible Processors

Reducing Dynamic Power and Time-to-Tapeout for High-Performance AI Processor SoCs

Mobile/Storage Track

Using Trace Visualization for Efficient Debugging of Embedded Systems

High-Performance Solutions for Next-Generation SSD Designs

Easing Complex Application Development with Processor and System Trace Resources

Enabling Ultra-High-Performance, Low-Power 5G Modem Designs with Heterogeneous Multicore Systems

Accelerating Group Theoretic Cryptography with ARC APEX Instructions

Building an Embedded Vision Application with a Caffe CNN Model and OpenVX

Accelerating AI/Neural Network Performance While Reducing Power in Android Devices

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq : SNPS ) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

