Synopsys Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for Fourth Consecutive Year

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS), today announced it has been named by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the "Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing" for the fourth consecutive year.1 In the report, Gartner evaluated 11 application security testing vendors based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute. Synopsys was positioned highest for ability to execute and the furthest to the right for completeness of vision for the second year in a row.

According to the authors of the report, "Gartner has observed the major driver in the evolution of the AST market is the need to support enterprise DevOps initiatives. Customers require offerings that provide high-assurance, high-value findings while not unnecessarily slowing down development efforts. Clients expect offerings to fit earlier in the development process, with testing often driven by developers rather than security specialists. As a result, this market evaluation focuses more heavily on the buyer's needs when it comes to supporting rapid and accurate testing capable of being integrated in an increasingly automated fashion throughout the software development life cycle."

"There is no silver bullet when it comes to protecting your applications from attack, which is why we've built a comprehensive portfolio of solutions that address each aspect of application security risk at every stage in the development process," said Simon King, vice president of solutions at the Synopsys Software Integrity Group. "At the same time, we've worked intensively to ensure that our solutions enable organizations that are embracing automation and rapid, iterative development approaches, with a strong emphasis on making developers more productive. We believe Gartner's continued recognition of Synopsys as a Leader in application security testing validates our strategy and ability to address the evolving needs of the market."

Download a complimentary copy of the April 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing.

Over the past year, Synopsys has announced several new offerings and enhancements to its application security testing portfolio:

Synopsys acquired Tinfoil Security, an innovative provider of dynamic application security testing (DAST) and application program interface (API) security testing solutions. The Synopsys web scanning solution is a next-generation DAST technology that identifies vulnerabilities in web applications and is tightly integrated with DevOps workflows. The Synopsys API Scanner detects vulnerabilities in APIs, including web-connected devices such as mobile backend servers, IoT devices, and any RESTful APIs.

Synopsys released a major update to the Polaris Software Integrity Platform™ to extend its static application security testing (SAST) and software composition analysis (SCA) capabilities to the developer's desktop through the native integration of the Code Sight™ IDE plugin. These capabilities, the first of their kind, enable developers to proactively find and fix both security weaknesses in proprietary code and known vulnerabilities in open source dependencies simultaneously, without leaving their interactive development environment (IDE).

Synopsys announced its partnership with Finastra, the third-largest fintech company in the world with over 9,000 banking customers, establishing an application security validation program for FusionFabric.cloud, Finastra's open platform for developing, deploying and consuming financial applications. The program ensures that all applications offered via the FusionFabric.cloud FusionStore have passed thorough vigorous security testing assessments.

1. Gartner, Inc. "Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing" by Mark Horvath, Dionisio Zumerle, and Dale Gardner, April 29, 2020.

